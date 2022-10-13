Incumbent Wright County Commissioner Mary Wetter is seeking reelection to District 4. She is being challenged by Nadine Schoen.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Nadine Schoen
Biographical information:
Address: St. Michael
Occupation: Business owner
Community involvement: Trailblazer, I-94 coalition, I-94 chamber, Planning and Zoning and Economic Development Authorities
Questions for county board candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county?
I am Nadine Schoen and I am 55 years old. I have been married to my husband Pat for 29 years and we have raised three wonderful children in this great community. We are also anxiously waiting to become grandparents in January.
I have owned and operated a local business for over 30 years and I have been a city council member in St. Michael for the past 12 years.
During my 12 years as an elected official, I have also assisted and contributed to more than 10 advisory boards. I was a leader in Trailblazer, I-94 coalition, I-94 chamber, Planning and Zoning and Economic Development Authorities.
These have allowed me a unique and broad perspective on the opportunities and challenges that have been in front of the county.
Through the highway expansion project and other city endeavors, I have developed and established relationships with many county, state, and federal legislators. This has provided the opportunity to keep St. Michael’s and Wright County’s goals and priorities.
2. What are your top three goals for the county?
I want to maintain the county’s focus on residents and valued business owners’ goals.
The business climate in the county has also seen change and growth. The varied tax base reflects the variety of industry and this allows for a range of businesses.
Retail, light industrial, manufacturing, construction, medical and our treasured family businesses are examples of the business climate I want to continue.
My top priority is to be the voice for the residents and my fellow business owners. Another top priority is to remain a strong voice for the taxpayer. My experienced leadership will make a positive in-pack in Wright County.
Mary Wetter
Biographical information:
Address: Rockford Township
Education: Bachelor of Science, Medical Technology, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Current Wright County Commissioner of less than 2 years, retired medical technologist, retired dairy and crop farmer
Community involvement: Wright Soil and Water Conservation District, 18 years; Legislative and Finance Committees; Metropolitan Conservation Technical Services Board; past State Soil and Water Association Area Director; Citizen Lake Monitoring volunteer; past Buffalo Hospital Laboratory manager; past 4-H leader and Extension Committee member; Historical Society member; MN. Steam Engine Association
Contact info: marywetter.com
Questions for county board candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county?
Due to the unexpected redistricting of Wright County Commissioner District 3 and District 4, I must run again due to State Statute after less than two years of my four-year position.
There is much to learn in this position and I already have had almost two years to learn.
Because of my many experiences in the above community activities, I feel I have the past experience to continue on the County Board. I have learned the many department needs within the county and have learned the needs of its citizens.
I have been through two county budget processes and have learned how to keep the levy low for its citizens.
2. What are your top three goals for the county?
To cut spending.
To continue pursuing grant opportunities.
Keeping the levy low and property taxes low.
