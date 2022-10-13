Vote-3-horz.jpg

Incumbent Wright County Commissioner Mary Wetter is seeking reelection to District 4. She is being challenged by Nadine Schoen.

NadineSchoen.jpg
MaryWetter.jpg

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments