Residents of Osseo will vote for the city to fill three positions on the city council.
The three positions include the position of mayor (two-year term) and two city council positions (four-year term).
Incumbent Mayor Duane Poppe is running against current city councilor Alicia Vickerman for the mayor’s seat.
Two candidates are running for the two open city council seats. They are incumbent Juliana Hultstrom and Mark Schulz. Statements were not requested from this candidates.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Mayor
Duane Poppe
Biographical information:
Address: 408 Fifth Ave. NE, Osseo
Education: Graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead
Occupation: Managing Principal of Lee and Associates – Commercial Real Estate
Community involvement: Osseo Mayor for 10 years, City Council for three years, and President of the Osseo Economic Development Authority for four years
Contact information: dpoppe@ci.osseo.mn.us
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have worked tirelessly with various council members over the past 10 years as your Mayor and three years as a council member.
I will continue to find ways to increase revenue and be under budget to improve the financial position of our city.
We have reduced the tax rate the past 12 years. I have been able to do this through long range solid financial planning and smart development while keeping an eye on the expenses and delivering the most cost-effective city services to the residents.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My continued vision for the city is to increase the financial stability of the city while I will continue to work at attracting development and business to town that fit into the fabric of the community and enhances the small-town charm that we all love.
As I have led the city out of the last financial crisis, you need a proven leader that collaborates with various community groups that helps to unify the city.
Alicia Vickerman
Biographical information:
Address: 16 Fourth Ave. SE, Osseo, MN 55369
Education: BA English Literature- St. Cloud State University
Occupation: Stay at Home Parent, Osseo City Councilmember
Community involvement: I am an active school, kids’ sports, and community volunteer
Contact information: aliciavickerman@gmail.com
Questions for the candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
My background in finance, my logical approach to problem solving and my willingness to listen to all sides of an issue are a few of my strengths that make me a strong candidate for Mayor of Osseo.
We need stewardship with financial stability, I would continue to make sure the high-quality services provided by the city continue, while keeping taxes and assessments in check.
I bring a calm demeanor and sense of focus to solving the complicated issues facing our city. We are a compact community, and we need innovative ways to grow.
I will weigh the pros and cons of any idea with an open mind.
I have faced adversity as an openly gay woman. That adversity has made me a more empathetic leader and I will use that strength to enhance the diversity and inclusivity in our community.
I am a current member of the Osseo City Council and I am running for Mayor of Osseo.
My family and I have lived in this community since 2009.
My professional background is in finance, and before leaving the corporate world to stay home with my young children, I worked at two major Minnesota companies.
I have a degree in English Literature and I am an avid reader.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I am passionate about this unique city of ours and I strive to make it even better by continuing to update outdated infrastructure, supporting public safety, and doing my best to bring more resident input into the city’s decision-making process.
Inclusivity is my top priority and I am committed to listening to the residents and seeking resolutions with respect and integrity.
I also intend to see through the expansion Boerboom Park, as well as updates to our playgrounds that include elements for children of all ages and abilities.
I am proud to have been a bridge between the city of Osseo and the residents and I know that as your mayor, I can be a highly effective ambassador for Osseo.
