A total of 16 candidates are running for the Osseo Area School Board on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Three seats will be filled because members’ terms are expiring. There are 11 candidates vying for those spots. The candidates up for these open seats are: Melody Brinkley, incumbent Thomas Brooks, Sarah Mitchell, LaDawn Severin, incumbent Tanya Simons, and Kelsey Dawson Walton.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions belows in each statement).
The responses received include:
School Board
Melody Brinkley
Biographical information:
Address: 5910 Pineview Lane N., Plymouth, MN
Education: Masters of Education
Occupation: Grocery Store Manager
Community involvement: OMGBA Coach, Young Adults leader, women’s ministry leader at my church, DPAC vice chair
Contact information: Melodybrinkley24@gmail.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
I aim to remove ceilings for students to achieve their full potential, which includes immediately addressing the achievement gap as well as our enrichment opportunities and TAG programs.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I support the referendum. We need to maintain our infrastructure and growth as a district. Our current budget is not sustainable to that end. Our scholars are worth the investment.
Thomas Brooks
Biographical information:
Address: 6648 Edgemont Blvd, N., Brooklyn Park
Education: M.S. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology
Occupation: Equity and Inclusion Manager in local government
Community involvement: Current ISD 279 School Board Member, former Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commissioner, former ISD 279 DPAC member, Board Member of the Minnesota Board of Social Work, Board Member of the Association of Social Work Boards
Contact information: ThomasBrooks279@gmail.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal as a board member is to continue driving forward the district’s efforts toward improving school climate and academic achievement.
With a new strategic plan, balancing safe and welcoming schools and high academic achievement, we can address concerns around school safety, updated and culturally relevant curriculum, access to individualized instruction, and preparation for post high school.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I highly support both referendum requests. If we are going to meet our goal of offering the best education in the state, we absolutely need updated technology and staff to support the work across the district.
A district is only as good as its amazing educators and support professionals. The referendum allows the district to continue with existing operations, while we continue to advocate for more funding from the state.
Sarah Mitchell
Biographical information:
Address: Maple Grove, MN
Education: B.A. Psychology University of Wisconsin-Madison,
Occupation: Homemaker
Community involvement: Osseo area school’s classroom volunteer, OMGBA volunteer, MGHS Musical Theatre volunteer, Children’s ministry teacher at the Grove Church
Contact information: SarahMitchellfor279@gmail.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My #1 goal as a board member would be to increase student achievement. Student achievement has declined steeply in the past several years from already unacceptably low levels.
In 2022, over half of students in the Osseo school district are not reading at grade level and nearly 3/5 of students are failing to do math at grade level. Reading, writing, and the ability to do math are foundational in today’s economy and way too many of our students are deficient. This is unacceptable and we cannot wait to address these learning failures any longer.
If elected, I will focus on increasing student achievement as the priority of the school district. Every school board meeting should discuss how to increase student achievement. Metrics of student achievement should be regularly reviewed, and improvement programs should be consistently, continually evaluated to determine their level of effectiveness.
Successful programs should be replicated, and ineffective programs should be discontinued.
Further, it’s not only students who are failing tests who could achieve more: students who are accelerating could be achieving even more. Many students aren’t being challenged effectively in class and could be doing even better. Every student deserves both support and opportunities to excel. Osseo schools need to raise the level of student achievement for all students. Their futures depend on it.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I support the passage of both referendums. The first is a replacement of an existing levy and will be used to keep classroom sizes at current levels. The second is a technology level that is an increase from previous levels.
I strongly believe it is important to steward taxpayer dollars wisely and prudently, and I do not take these increases lightly. However, because of the ever-changing technology requirements for running a modern school, I also believe that the funding produced by this levy is needed.
LaDawn Severin
Biographical information:
Address: Brooklyn Park
Education: Double Majors in Communications and Geography from Gustavus
Occupation: Realtor
Community involvement: Brooklyn Park Charter Commission, Volunteer at Revive Church in Brooklyn Park
Contact information: hello@severinforschoolboardosseo279.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My goal as a board member is to influence our district to recommit to our original purpose – education, rather than indoctrination. Going door-to-door, my suspicions have been confirmed that most taxpayers and parents are unaware of the controversial June 21st resolution passed by a 4 to 2 vote. Of the three incumbents up for re-election, two voted for it and one wisely cautioned against it.
School board meetings are open to the public, so interested citizens can watch co-author Thomas Brooks read the resolution a couple of hours into the meeting video online. The first hour is public testimony, which was rallied at the last minute due to the resolution appearing on the agenda just four days prior.
Our need to recommit to education is glaring. The data looks ugly district-wide, with less than half of our students performing at grade level, but looks even uglier when you see the numbers broken down by building. We can do so much better for our students!
I have fresh ideas about early scholastic intervention and meaningful, simple ideas to raise morale and help close the achievement gap in our secondary schools. We’re obligated to bestow our teachers and building principals once again with the authority and autonomy they realistically need to manage classrooms and buildings full of scholars – they are the ones forced to come up with academic and behavioral solutions in real-time.
They’re the ones in the classroom face-to-face with students. They’ve been trained to teach, so let them teach.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
It’s never fun to squeeze more money out of taxpayers, but it is inspiring to invest in our youth – to see how much can be accomplished in the lives of tens of thousands of students when we spend our collective tax dollars wisely. Referendums typically come around every 10 years. This request is showing up about a year early, but understandably so. Under the floundering Biden economy, we need the funding represented by ballot question #1 in order to simply maintain current staffing. Ballot question #2 is a smaller amount, jointly requested by I2T2 (technology) and our safety and security folks.
Tanya Simons
Biographical information:
Address: 5231 94th Lane N., Brooklyn Park, MN
Education: BSB Accounting and MBA, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Change Management Specialist, CHS Inc. and Independent Business Consultant
Community involvement: Vice-President, Rotary Club of Brooklyn Park; Member, Maple Grove Lions; Volunteer, Creative Church; Volunteer, Parenting with Purpose; ISD279 Board Member Representative, Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth; Former High School Cross Country and Track Coach; Former Girls on the Run Coach; Former Brooklyn Park Budget Commissioner.
Contact information: tanyaforosseo@tanyasimons.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
I am running for re-election because my primary goal is to improve academic outcomes for all scholars in our district. As a first-generation American, I understand the opportunity for success that a strong school district provides for every child.
My core beliefs that all scholars are capable of successful outcomes and that a financially and academically strong school district is essential for strong communities, fuel my passion to serve as a school board member.
These past four years, I focused on achievement and results and influenced clear goals, outcomes, and measures for key educational initiatives. I leveraged my professional background to advance a new strategic plan focused on academic success for all scholars and district values to create a culture of excellence and empowerment for scholars, teachers, and staff members.
During my term, I have continually connected community and professional organizations to our district to advance initiatives to mentor and support students and create new program opportunities such as the trades.
As we look ahead, we need to refocus to our core work, including robust curriculum, increased enrichment, enhanced language options, and expanded career pathways. We need to ensure students and teachers feel safe to thrive in their classrooms.
This can be accomplished through high standards of conduct and supporting teachers and staff in their needs, concerns, and ideas. We need to create an organizational culture that says yes to ideas and possibilities.
We also need to engage the community, creating a single achievement-driven partnership mission that aligns community, business, and educational partners into a network of support for every scholar.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I support and voted to advance the referendum to the voters. The request for increased technology and per-pupil funding is the first in nine years and is tied to foundational technology infrastructure, building security, and student academic supports and instruction.
I believe it is a necessary request as it scales infrastructure to the growth of our technology and support needs. As our district continues to change and grow, we must practice wise fiscal-stewardship accordingly.
Learn more about me at tanyasimons.com and I would be honored to earn your vote.
Kelsey Dawson Walton
Biographical information:
Address: 17761 69th Place N, Maple Grove
Education: Master’s Degree Public Policy and Leadership, University of St. Thomas
Occupation: Public administration
Community involvement: Chair, Osseo School Board, volunteer at various Osseo schools, served on Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth board, Chair of Association of Metropolitan School Districts, served on the District 279 Foundation board, Osseo School District 279 Enrollment and Capacity committee, championed student school board representatives; Cohort member for the Leading for the Future Series, led the creation of parent RISE committee, led the creation of the District’s first Legislative Action Committee
Contact information: kelseyforosseo@gmail.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My top priority is to ensure that all scholars have access to a quality education that prepares them with the tools needed to lead a productive and full life.
As board chair, I led the effort to set a bold and powerful vision to ensure each and every scholar unleashes their brilliance through safe and welcoming schools, high academic achievement, long-term sustainability and family and scholar engagement – all pieces to a quality education positioning scholars to thrive and change the world.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I fully support the Building a Better Future referendum. The funding maintains the level of existing services and funds additional needs to support our strong schools.
Our budget is 85% people – we are a people-centered business and without the approved referendum the district would have insufficient safety resources, increased class sizes, lack of academic support and limited support for mental health…not to mention the significant staffing cuts upwards to at least 450 staff.
My passion is to ensure we have strong schools with a long-term sustainable path to excellence and support of the referendum is a critical to achieve that.
