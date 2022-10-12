Election-2.jpg

A total of 16 candidates are running for the Osseo Area School Board on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Three seats will be filled because members’ terms are expiring. There are 11 candidates vying for those spots. The candidates up for these open seats are: Melody Brinkley, incumbent Thomas Brooks, Sarah Mitchell, LaDawn Severin, incumbent Tanya Simons, and Kelsey Dawson Walton.

