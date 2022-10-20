Residents of District 34A (which includes Dayton, Rogers, Champlin and part of Brooklyn Park) will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election.
On the ballot are Danny Nadeau and Brian Raines.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
The responses received include:
Danny Nadeau
Biographical information:
Address: Rogers, MN
Occupation: Contract Manager at Hennepin County focusing primarily on disabled children and adults, school-based mental health and opioid related topics
Community involvement: Member of the Corcoran Lions Club and sits on the Senior Community Services Board
Contact information: danny@dannynadeau.com.
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Without exception, I hear the concerns people have about the spread of violent crime every day. If we can’t keep our communities safe, can we solve anything else? I will support the police and work alongside criminal justice partners to hold criminals accountable, increase the penalties on repeat violent offenders, and end the idea that our criminal justice system is just a revolving door.
At the same time, families, especially low income and seniors, are struggling with the high cost of gas, food, and energy. While the Minnesota legislature can’t solve inflation, we can, and I will oppose harmful tax hikes, and work to eliminate wasteful government spending. I’ll push to reduce the tax burden to help Minnesotans keep more of their hard-earned money and work to end the tax on social security for seniors. We can do more to reduce the tax burden on hardworking Minnesotans.
Government waste harms everyone, especially those who are struggling the most. Dismissing wasteful spending and fraud only makes it worse, plus it further damages our trust in government. No reasonable person should oppose transparency or accountability in government, and I will push for stronger accountability measures that protect taxpayers while ensuring people are able access the services they need.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Ultimately, our success will only begin when we elect good leaders at all levels who are respectful, listen and discipline themselves to focus on what matters to people. All of us want great jobs, safe neighborhoods, and good schools. But the real threat are the ideologies that keep us from coming together to solve the difficult issues.
I’ll use my experience working with people on both sides of government decisions and work to end the political disintegration that occurs too frequently.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Finally, the state has a large budget surplus that should be returned to the taxpayers. There can be a debate whether the legislature passed, and the governor approved adequate funding, but on one can argue that Minnesotans aren’t already some of the highest taxed people in the country. Minnesotans deserve permanent and meaningful tax reforms, especially when Minnesota government has a record surplus.
Brian Raines
Biographical information:
Address: 21487 Pointe Dr Rogers, MN 55374
Education: United States Naval Gunnery School- Gunners Mate 3rd Class
Occupation: Business Representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters
Community involvement: I am proud to be a Navy Veteran, a volunteer with the Magnus Veterans Foundation, a dad of two Rogers Public School students, campaign volunteer, a hunting advocate and gun safety teacher, and soccer coach.
Contact information: Brian4Minnesota@gmail.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
First and foremost, we need to make our economy work for working families. For far too long, things have been going great for those at the top at the expense of the working class. We need to address the rising cost of living by making sound investments with our surplus in areas like making child care and health care more affordable and expanding our infrastructure and transit options. Then, we need to look at more sustainable and fair funding streams for our state like ensuring the rich pay their fair share.
Second, as a Navy Veteran protecting our freedoms and rights– particularly from government interference is always going to be one of my top priorities. That starts with protecting and codifying a woman’s right to choice.
Third, I believe that we need to invest in the future of Minnesota by investing in our kids. We need to ensure they are receiving a world class education and have access to pathways to sustainable careers.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Throughout my life and my career, I have often had to deal with folks who have opposing viewpoints. For me, resolving issues always has to begin with listening. Even if you don’t agree about everything, you can’t just throw your hands in the air and give up.
There is often common ground between people with different or even opposing views. Finding that and starting there often leads to a smooth and easy resolution and mutual respect between us. That is the approach that I am going to bring with me to the Capitol.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The fact that our elected officials walked away before their jobs were done is unacceptable.
When the legislature reconvenes, the first priority should be helping working families. I believe that should start with making sound investments in things like affordable childcare options, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Then, what is left should be returned to the taxpayers.
