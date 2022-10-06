Vote-2.jpg

In Medina, incumbent Mayor Kathleen Martin is seeking a repeat two-year term. She is unopposed on the ballot.

Three candidates are competing for two City Council seats that carry four-year terms. The candidates are incumbent Todd Albers, incumbent Dino DesLauriers and Ryan Kaplan.

