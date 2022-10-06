In Medina, incumbent Mayor Kathleen Martin is seeking a repeat two-year term. She is unopposed on the ballot.
Three candidates are competing for two City Council seats that carry four-year terms. The candidates are incumbent Todd Albers, incumbent Dino DesLauriers and Ryan Kaplan.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See question belows in each statement).
The responses received include:
City Council
Todd Albers
Biographical information:
Address: 4800 Covey Trail, Medina, MN 55340
Education: BS in Biology
Occupation: Senior Payments Consultant; Federal Reserve Financial Services, Payment, Standards and Outreach Group; Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Community involvement: Planning Commission for Medina (2014 – 2018), 2040 Comprehensive Plan committee member for Medina (2016-2018), Medina City Council (2018 – present), and Orono Youth Hockey Association - Coaches Board (2017 – 2020, 2021 – Present) and Coach (2015 – present)
Contact information: Todd.m.albers@hotmail.com.
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
My involvement and experience in the planning commission and city council over the past eight years gives me unique insight and perspective on what the citizens of Medina want from their city – sound city government and approaches to managing expenses, low local taxes, and sound judgment and decision making on land use practices and development.
I am proud of the work I have done representing the citizens of Medina during my tenure as a commissioner and council member.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
To continue to advocate for keeping the city tax rates low, expecting excellent delivery of city services; and be pragmatic and collaborative in the council decision making processes.
Dino DesLauriers
Biographical information:
Address: 342 Hamel Road, Medina, MN 55340
Education: BS Accounting – Arizona State University
Occupation: CFO in the Printing and Packaging industry
Community involvement: Medina City Council for four years, Medina Planning and Parks Commission for six years, Hamel Athletic Club for five years and Hamel Fire Department for 13 years.
Contact information: 612-812-3290
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
As a lifelong resident of the city of Medina, my wife Meredith and I have raised three children here, spent over 28 years being actively involved in the local community organizations. I have a family history in Medina that goes back over 140 years, I’m truly grateful for the traditions.
In addition to a long history in the city, I bring fiscal responsibility with public money and years of diligent oversight protecting residential and commercial development to ensure all residents have a voice and their issues come first and foremost.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
The most important issue facing Medina continues to be the enforcement and guidance of the 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan while sustaining and enhancing the quality of life of all residents and protecting our significant natural resources and parks throughout the city of Medina.
It’s important we manage this growth while continuing to maintain a strong police and fire department infrastructure that provide unparalleled service to our residents on a daily basis. It’s never enough to maintain status quo, we need cooperation and communication with staff, elected officials, and most importantly the residents who continue to make Medina a desired place to live!
Ryan Kaplan
Biographical information:
Address: 4715 Settlers Court, Medina, MN 55340
Education: Juris doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law
Occupation: 17-year attorney and am currently Senior Counsel with Energy Systems Group, LLC, a company that provides energy savings construction solutions to government buildings.
Community involvement: President and board member of two nonprofits, on the pastoral council of my church, board and president of a 700-member MN Lawyers’ association, and on a neighborhood HOA board.
Contact information: rkaplan@energysystemsgroup.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
As a 17-year attorney, I bring a unique perspective in that I have focused on corporate, real estate, and other transactional matters. Therefore, I am aware of how businesses and real estate policies can affect property values, taxes, and demographics.
My career has been based on solving issues, acting as liaison between differing parties, and finding creative ways to improve the organizations with which I have been involved.
I have focused on community service for most of my professional career, including being president and board member of two nonprofits, serving on the pastoral council of our church, serving as board and president of a 700-member MN Lawyers’ association, and serving on a neighborhood HOA board.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Medina is a beautiful city that is both a suburb of Minneapolis and maintains rural characteristics. I want to make sure that we manage Medina’s community growth such that we do not lose its rural beauty.
It also boasts a low tax rate. I would focus on keeping those tax rates low by maintaining a close oversight of Medina’s expenses, especially as it grows.
I would also focus on supporting businesses growth and success, but again subject to keeping Medina’s rural atmosphere.
Finally, a community is safest when there is mutual trust and respect between the police force and its residents. I would promote events where people would have the opportunity to meet and interact with Medina’s police force and have the police provide basic training for our residents to protect themselves.
Also, I would work to subsidize neighborhood watches to incentivize neighbors to watch out for one another.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.