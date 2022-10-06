In Corcoran, incumbent Mayor Thomas McKee is running for reelection for the two-year term. His running unopposed.
The regular City Council election features four candidates seeking to fill two seats carrying four-year terms. The three candidates are Craig Espelien, incumbent Jeremy Nichols, incumbent Alan Schultz and Jason Woody. We did not receive a response from Woody for this voters guide.
In the special City Council election, incumbent Dean Vehrenkamp filed for the open council member seat with a four-year term. He is running unopposed.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
City Council
Craig Espelien
Biographical information:
Address: 19251 102nd Place, Corcoran, MN 55374
Education: MBA Finance/Marketing
Occupation: Consultant
Community involvement: Park and Rec Commission for the city of Vadnais Heights, Board Member in the city of Eden Prairie, served on a board for the University of Minnesota, and helped run a not-for-profit for solopreneurs and small businesses
Contact information: 612-845-0064
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have worked with multiple size companies — from $20 billion to pre-funding startups — and have lived in multiple areas around the country.
I have also served on multiple NFP boards and served in two community capacities in the past - Park and Rec Commissioner and Board Member for a Chamber of Commerce. These combined experiences have helped me form a unique approach to complex problem solving combined with a founder’s vision and work ethic.
There is nothing more complex than building a pathway to the future to accommodate current and future generations while balancing the “way things used to be” of long time residents.
I have guided large companies and business units through complex change by focusing on the benefits that will be created through the process.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Enhance the quality of life for residents, visitors, businesses and commercial enterprises.
Mindful growth - what is needed to round out our city, identify the general and specific types of business and where they should be located and then go find the best business-es to fulfill our mission.
Balancing resources to maximize the first two while limiting the need to seek more funding from our constituents.
A few higher concept items: can we be a destination for visitors? If so, what does that look like, how is it organized and supported?
Maximizing build out of all land parcels per the long-range plan while maintaining the rustic or rural feel of the community (think Colorado communities in the foothills of the Rockies).
Maintain balance between generations - from opportunities for kids, for families and for empty-nesters (and even for the retirees or soon to be retired here in Bellwether!).
Create places to go so community so discretionary dollars can be kept in the community - especially for food and some entertainment.
Jeremy Nichols
Biographical information
Address: 6334 Steeple Chase Lane, Corcoran MN
Education: Master of Materials Science & Engineering, U of M
Occupation: Test Services Director, Teleflex Medical
Community involvement: City council since 2020, volunteer at Lord of Life Lutheran Church
Contact information: votejeremynichols.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I ran in 2020 to advocate for individual residents, limit development and prioritize parks, trails, and green space preservation, and maintain fiscally responsible management of the city.
In the two years since, that is what I have worked for continuously, leveraging my project management experience to build strong relationships with engaged residents and the city staff to advocate for positive changes.
I have served as liaison to both the Planning and Parks and Trails commissions during my two years on council, and am part of a subcommittee on facilities planning.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Corcoran is experiencing rapid growth and needs structural improvements to how the city operates to ensure that it preserves what makes it unique.
I have prioritized code updates are in process to require green space preservation as part of new low density residential development. I envision public trails built into neighborhoods that connect these green spaces and public parks throughout the city as a way to preserve natural character and wildlife habitat and provide amenities for all residents to enjoy. I have consistently voted against developments that do not provide these benefits.
Maintaining fiscal responsibility and high standards for public safety are my other two priorities. Having high standards for police officers, equipping and training them well, and having the number needed is important to the healthy relationship between the police department and the people they serve.
Corcoran is experiencing significant cost increases for fire protection from our contracted partners due to increases in values in the city. We will need to transition to internal fire service to control costs over the next several years. I will advocate for cost effective service additions to ensure public safety at a reasonable cost.
Alan Schultz
Biographical information:
Address: 6519 Hunter Lane,Corcoran
Education: Bachelor of Science
Occupation: Reinsurance Accounting
Community involvement: City Council since 2018, Corcoran Planning Commission 4 years
Contact information: alanschultz870@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
For the last four years, I’ve had the privilege to serve the residents and businesses of Corcoran as a Council member.
Prior to serving on the Council, I volunteered for four and a half years on the Corcoran Planning Commission. I have 26 years of experience in Reinsurance Accounting in various leadership and project management roles.
Pulling from these experiences I approach topics with an open, collaborative mindset and apply common sense to find solutions that work for our community.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Our city continues to see interest from outside entities to develop within our borders. I will continue to work hard to ensure these developments align with the long-term goals of our community.
I will continue to work to attract and support commercial development as it brings in more services and jobs while diversifying our tax base. Diversifying our tax base helps to lower our property tax burden on residential properties.
While we have managed to lower our tax rate every year for the last six years, commercial development will bring more relief.
As a councilmember, I have worked hard to ensure we are providing quality essential services in a cost-effective manner. Meeting the needs of our community while being a good steward of your tax dollars has always been the foundation of my decision process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.