Residents of Champlin will be voting Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fill three positions on the Champlin City Council.

The mayoral seat is up this year. Current mayor Ryan Karasek has decided to run again for reelection. There are three candidates who have filed for this seat. Those candidates are Kristin Elizondo, Megan Anne Jorgenson, and current city councilor Ryan Sabas.

