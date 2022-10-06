Residents of Champlin will be voting Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fill three positions on the Champlin City Council.
The mayoral seat is up this year. Current mayor Ryan Karasek has decided to run again for reelection. There are three candidates who have filed for this seat. Those candidates are Kristin Elizondo, Megan Anne Jorgenson, and current city councilor Ryan Sabas.
There are two city council seats open (Wards 1 and 2). The councilors serve four-year terms.
The candidates appearing on the ballot for Ward 1 are incumbent Jessica Tesdall and P. Voss. The candidates appearing on the ballot for Ward 2 are Deborah McLellan LaDue and incumbent Tom Mow. Voss declined to participate in the voter guide.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Mayor
Kristin Elizondo
Biographical information :
Address: 11625 Pondview Court, Champlin, MN 55316
Education: J.D.
Occupation: Attorney
Community involvement: Board member for Youth Interventions Programs Association (two years-present), President HOA (5 years), Girl Scout Leader for seven years (two troops), School volunteer (Yearbook, Kindergarten Readiness, Art Adventures, School District Committees), youth sports team manager (multiple teams), Wills for Heroes attorney volunteer (17 years - present), neighborhood organizer of Night to Unite (3 years), Ronald McDonald House volunteer, ANNEX volunteer
Contact information: ElizondoForMayor.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
The mayor should have a strong bond to Champlin. Twenty-two years ago, my husband David and I decided to leave Atlanta and chose Champlin. I have grown my law practice here and made lifelong friends. Early on I was a Juvenile Public Defender in Anoka. I transitioned to Estate Planning to achieve a better work-life balance.
The mayor needs to proactively meet residents where they are. Over the past year I have gone to faith leaders, school resource officers, state legislators and nonprofit organizations to learn more about the struggles our youth are having, and to advocate for them at the capitol. I find great satisfaction in meeting my law clients in their home.
Champlin deserves a strong, competent leader. I was the president of my HOA and am on the board of a large nonprofit. I am also a trained mediator. I have the skills needed to provide oversight, create consensus through trust, respect and accountability, and to build partnerships that will benefit our city.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
First and foremost, we need to feel and be safe in our homes and community. I will immediately reach out to police and residents to determine if we are staffed appropriately for our current population and crime climate. I will champion our Neighborhood Watch program and look for innovative ways to connect our community with law enforcement in non-threatening ways. Community safety also includes being safe on our roads and sidewalks, and in our parks.
Second, to promote community participation and belongingness, I will begin Meet the Mayor events to promote on local businesses and to meet residents where they are. I will work diligently to build trust by making residents feel heard and being responsive. We live in a small, interconnected town. So, I will push efforts to make the business of the city as transparent and accessible as possible.
Third, to ensure good governance, I will build relationships with city staff, councilmembers and committee members. I will work with fellow councilmembers to review the city administrator’s performance and ensure we have succession planning in place.
Megan Jorgenson
Biographical information:
Address: 12802 Lake Vista Lane, Champlin MN 55316
Education: Business to Business Degree from the University of St. Catherine St. Paul
Occupation: SVP, Wealth Management Distribution @ GBI
Community involvement: I am involved with my alma mater, St. Kate’s
Contact information: Megsy30@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have been employed in financial services for over 30 years. I have assisted individuals, couples, families, businesses, cities, and counties. I understand the markets, inflation, budgeting, and management. I am very familiar with the process for RFP’s when working to get bids for plans and jobs that need to be completed. I have taken classes in accounting, contract negotiation and statistics. This experience and education will help when facing tough decisions around the city budget, planning and negotiations with vendors.
I personally try to support as many small businesses as possible in my everyday life. I especially focus on women owned businesses. They are the backbone of our communities. I want to actively promote all the wonderful small businesses that Champlin currently has and network with other small businesses to bring them here.
Personally, I have been a caretaker for my parents and my youngest son. We need to make sure that we have the programs and resources for our residents and their families.
I have two adult sons. Raising a family in today’s world can be difficult. I want to make sure that our community is in a place to help parents.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I come from a family of police and fire professionals…. I support them 100%. We need to make sure that they have the resources that they need to protect the community, themselves, and each other. I want to make sure that they are involved with the residents and the children of Champlin.
Being a part of Hennepin County, we need to make sure that we are working closely with leadership, judges, and law enforcement. We must be strong as a city. But we must also be a good partner with the other cities within the county.
I want to make sure that we are collaborating with our sister cities as well. Anoka, Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Park. We can partner with them, support them and work together to highlight all the wonderful people, businesses, and events that we all have.
Council - Ward 1
Jessica Tesdall
Biographical information:
Address: 318 Pebble Road N, Champlin, MN 55316
Education: Master’s of Arts in Education, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Occupation: Vice President of Communications & Marketing, Central Roofing Company
Community involvement: Champlin City Council, Ward 1 2017-present, Anoka-Hennepin Community Education Advisory Board Member, Champlin Park Youth Hockey Association Committee Chair, Champlin Community Foundation Board Member (past), QCTV Commissioner (past)
Contact information: jessica.tesdall@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
Beyond my six years of experience as the Ward 1 representative on the Champlin City Council, I am collaborative by nature and profession. Currently, I lead the marketing and communications of a large commercial construction company.
Prior to that work, I was a middle school teacher, staff developer, and instructor at a private college. In all my roles, I listen for understanding, am unafraid of difficult questions, and solution-oriented.
I have experience with major road projects, setting strategic priorities and budgeting, and conflict resolution.
I am keenly aware of the issues facing Champlin, goal-oriented, and committed to the community as a city leader, volunteer, parent and resident of nearly 14 years.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My goals for the city of Champlin in the next term: In one sentence, to maintain the quality of life and experiences in Champlin. In the next four years, I believe we do that by prioritizing public safety and supporting our Police Department to do their jobs well – training, opportunities to develop relationships with the public, be proactive, and traffic patrol.
Within the next four years, our current City Administrator – who has been with our organization for 30 years – will retire. So will our Chief of Police. Both positions require diligent succession planning and execution.
We have to continue to define and establish a successful operations model and practices at Mississippi Crossings – a multi-departmental effort – to fully realize the vision that has been 20 years in the making.
In Ward 1 in particular, there is a lot of work to do collaboratively with the county and internally with Engineering, Community Development and Police to improve driving behavior, traffic functions and pedestrian safety. Within the next four years, I would like to see the roundabout at Brookside/French Lake Road built – ideally with participation from Hennepin County.
Council - Ward 2
Deborah LaDue
Biographical information:
Address: Champlin, MN
Education: Bachelors of Science Industrial Engineering and Masters Certificate in Project Management
Occupation: Retired Project Manager and Business Analyst
Community involvement: K-12 school volunteer opportunities, soccer coach, and my neighborhood association
Contact information: debladue@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I am a 27-year resident of Champlin and a native Minnesotan. My husband and I have raised our children here.
I have been active as a public-school volunteer opportunities, including fund raising for the PTO, coached soccer teams and have taken an active role in my neighborhood association.
I have been retired for one year, so I have time to give back to this city. My career background as business analyst and project manager has developed my skills in listening to understand, developing solutions and managing very large budgets.
I have experience in working with a large variety of people from many different backgrounds, interests and often competing priorities. No matter, I have always been able to develop solutions that meet their requirements.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My goals for city council are to ensure that our community remains a safe and vibrant community. To do that we need to continue to support core services (police, fire, public works and plowing).
This city is a great place to for our kids to play and everyone to go out for a walk. I want to see the completion of the Mississippi River Crossing, ongoing street maintenance and to ensure that Champlin is attracting new and diverse families and businesses.
If elected, I promise to be available to listen to my constituents, city employees and the businesses of Champlin to ensure that all views are represented as strategic plans and decisions are being made.
I believe Champlin is a great place to live and I would like to give back to this community in this role to maintain Champlin as a great place to live and one of the best places to raise a family.
Tom Moe
Biographical information:
Address: 10506 Chestnut Circle, Champlin MN
Education: Bachelor of Science, Bemidji State
Occupation: CEO Daily Printing, Inc
Community involvement: Current Ward 2 City of Champlin Councilperson March 2017 to Present; Current Commissioner of the ACFD Joint Powers Board, and Current Commissioner for QCTV for Champlin; Environmental Resource Commission, City of Champlin for 10 years; Chairperson Golfing for Kids, Dayton Elementary School PTSA 2005-2012; VP Champlin Park HS Trap and Skeet Team, 2015-2018.
Contact information: tmoe@ci.champlin.mn.us
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
For the past six years I have served the residents of ward 2, city of Champlin as their council person. I have gained a tremendous amount of insight into the workings of the city, as well as having cultivated some very meaningful relationships with our city staff.
I am also the current commissioner on the ACFD (Anoka Champlin Fire Department) Joint Powers Commission working with our neighbors from Anoka and our Fire Chief to ensure we have a well-trained and equipped Fire Department serving our community. This experience has helped form me into the councilperson I am today for the residents and will continue to allow me continued growth in the position.
In my private life, I am the CEO of Daily Printing, a print and marketing services provider. As the leader of 60 employees, I bring a unique perspective from the private sector to public service. My role has foster my collaborative style of leadership, which helps me bring out the best in teams for both roles.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My plans for the future are to continue to improve on what we have already, a great place to live and raise a family. However, we must be prepared to transition in some areas: we have to transition from planning to execution at Mississippi Crossings, we have to prepare to transition some key city roles as some of our staff prepares to retire, and we have to transition from developing to being fully developed and then move into re-development.
We have to continue to evolve our public safety plan and not only by adding officers but transitioning to the new opportunities in public safety, like embedded social workers in our police ranks and increasing our communication to our residents about the issues we are dealing with in our city.
I believe we have made progress, but there is still work to be done as we continue this transition.
