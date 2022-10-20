Residents of Senate District 30 will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election. This district represents the cities of St. Michael, Albertvillle, Hanover, Rockford Township, Otsego, Elk River, Nowthen, and part of Oak Grove.
Those candidates appearing on the ballot include Eric Lucero (incumbent of former House Dist. 30B) and Diane Nguyen.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
The responses received include:
Eric Lucero
Biographical information:
Address: Saint Michael
Education: MBA from Carlson School of Management
Occupation: Small business owner, cyber security specialist, licensed real estate agent, licensed general contractor
Community involvement: Current 8-year State Representative, former Dayton City Council member
Contact information: EricLucero.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Having door knocked thousands of doors and attended dozens of community events across our community, the top issues I continue to hear include:
• Stop the skyrocketing crime by supporting the professional men and women in law enforcement and funding the resources they need to keep us safe.
• Protect transparency in education by returning parents as the decision makers in their children’s education and that all curricula being taught to children must be accessible for review by parents.
• Equity in education funding by revamping the broken education funding formula.
• Tax cuts for hardworking individuals, families, and businesses.
• Pro-life because all life is precious from conception to natural death.
• Pro-second amendment to protect our God-given Constitutional Rights and ensure law-abiding citizens are best able to defend against those intent on committing acts of evil.
• Prevent a repeat of Gov. Walz’s abuse of emergency powers by rewriting MN statutes to never again allow a single person to have unchecked authority over nearly every aspect of our lives.
• Medical freedom by empowering individuals to make health care decisions best for themselves and their children.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Dialog and listening. I continue to do all I can to meet face-to-face or connect via phone or email with every person who reaches out. One of the highlights of my role is to listen to the perspectives of everybody whether constituents or legislative colleagues.
While there may not be agreement on every topic, there is always opportunity for clarity and achieving clarity is critical to advancing the best solutions for Minnesotans.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Hardworking Minnesotans continue to be victims of skyrocketing costs including gas, groceries, and inflation in the Walz/Biden economy. At the same time, government is sitting flush with mountains of extra cash approaching a $10 billion budget surplus.
A budget surplus is the direct result of crushing over-taxation. Minnesotans urgently need deep, permanent tax cuts across the board, such as eliminating the tax on social security, to help offset the hemorrhaging of money being sucked from the savings accounts of individuals, families, and businesses due to Walz/Biden policies.
Diane Nguyen
Biographical information:
Address: Friends of Diane Nguyen Committee 10642 184th Ct NW, Elk River, MN 55330
Education: Associates of Fine Arts
Occupation: Residential Real Estate Agent
Community involvement: Church, DFL SD30 Director and Delegate, Feed My Starving Children, Toys for Tots Drive and Collection
Contact information: Diane@dianeforstatesenate.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Women’s rights and women reproductive healthcare is at risk. Now, more than ever, we need to vote for our democracy and voice against the ban on abortions. Abortions should be safe, legal and rare, between a woman, her faith, and her doctor. My opponent, Eric Lucero, would be in favor of signing and passing Senate Bill SF1636, if elected.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
State House Candidates Chad Hobot and Sonja Buckmeier, and I, wanted to be visible and available for our Senate District 30; we attended county fairs and parades to inform voters what’s at stake in this year’s election: women’s rights. We spoke to supporters and non-supporters. We visited our opponents’ booths to chat, to listen, and with your vote, to get things done in the State Senate; Dianeforstatesenate.com.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Surplus: fund education and free meals. By funding education, we can help recruit, retain, and repay our educators by offering them livable wages; amend unemployment, so that paras would be able to receive healthcare as seasonal construction workers do. Free meals, so that our children can be full and focus, and no kids go hungry. By doing so, it would help parents offset inflation and the rise in food costs.
