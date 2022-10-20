Residents of Senate District 37 (which includes Maple Grove, Corcoran, Medina, Greenfield, Loretto, Independence and Maple Plain) will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election.
Those candidates appearing on the ballot include Farhio Khalif and Warren Limmer (incumbent of former Sen. Dist. 34).
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
The responses received include:
Warren Limmer
Biographical information:
Address: 12888 73rd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Education: BA, Criminal Justice Studies, St. Cloud State University
Occupation: Real Estate Sales and Investment
Community involvement: Former member of MN House of Representatives and present member MN Senate
Contact information: 612-414-3872
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Control rising costs for families by reducing government spending, onerous regulations and taxes that drive up the cost of goods and services. If families have to cut back on their budgets during inflationary times, so must government. Begin by repealing income tax on social security checks.
Get tough on crime by prioritizing law enforcement spending, increase sentences for repeat violent offenders, and steer kids away from criminality through youth intervention programs in order to stem the tide of rising violent crime in the Metro. Everyone has a right to be safe where they live, work, and play.
Pursue academic excellence by reinvesting in proven literacy and math programs to ensure all kids can perform at grade level. We must continue to empower parents in their children’s education, including curriculum transparency, while providing adequate funding to address equity issue. Recent covid disruptions pushed learning back, focus of students and teachers need remediation.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I often work with others to resolve issues. Most legislation that is passed has high bipartisan support. However, controversial issues first require a willingness to listen and an attempt to understand various views.
Complicated issues often lead to compromise, or need more time for legislators to make timely decisions. Both compromise and pausing to pass bills are paths that are often prudent if quality lawmaking is the intended outcome.
Care must be taken to create the requirement of legislative intent, as well as anticipating unintended consequences in our statutes.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The $9 billion-plus surplus of last year represents nearly a 20% overcharge in taxes to our hardworking taxpayers. Other than emergency health or safety issues such as addressing the staffing crisis in nursing homes and personal care attendants who care for shut-ins, nearly all of the surplus money should be returned to the taxpayers.
