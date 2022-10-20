Vote-3.jpg

Residents of Senate District 37 (which includes Maple Grove, Corcoran, Medina, Greenfield, Loretto, Independence and Maple Plain) will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election.

Those candidates appearing on the ballot include Farhio Khalif and Warren Limmer (incumbent of former Sen. Dist. 34).

