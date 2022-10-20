Vote-2.jpg

Residents of District 34B in parts of Champlin and Brooklyn Park will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election to fill the Minnesota House of Representative seat.

Candidates appearing on the ballot include Melissa Hortman (incumbent of former House Dist. 36B) and Scott Simmons for the state representative seat.

