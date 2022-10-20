Residents of Senate District 42 (which includes a portion of Maple Grove, and all of Plymouth) will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election.
Those candidates appearing on the ballot include Paul Hillen and Bonnie Westlin.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include a short biography of themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Paul Hillen
Biographical Information: Paul Hillen is a 21-year resident of Plymouth where he and wife Karen raised their four children. Paul is a volunteer for youth, disabled, and seniors, and is Board Chair of Living Well Disability Services providing housing for disabled adults. Paul is a 36-year business professional who spent most of his career in global roles at Cargill and Procter & Gamble, is currently a small business owner, and authored the leadership book How Goodness Pays.
Contact information: Website: hillenforsenate.com
Why did you decide to run for office?
Minnesota is at a crossroads. Inflation is out of control, crime is at historic levels, our schools in Minnesota have declining proficiency rates and a widening achievement gap, and many of our seniors struggle to make ends meet. As a 21-year resident of Plymouth, I could no longer sit back and watch us continue to do the same things and expect different results. We need a change from the current policies that have given us these problems. Many of my long-time neighbors urged me to run, so I decided it is time to put my experience to use to help my neighbors and state.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
First Safety. I will work to (a) ensure that existing laws are enforced, (b) stop the arrest and release and no cash bail policies, (c) fully fund and support the police, (d) create a juvenile justice system that teaches kids to be responsible for their actions, and helps get them back on track, and (e) make schools safe.
Second Prioritize School & Children. We must reverse the decline in student test scores and the increase in the achievement gap by creating a focus on core academics & evidence-based methods, (b) eliminating political, ideological, & opinion-based curriculum, allowing parents to raise their kids, and (c) pushing for legislative approval of academic standards. Third, Address the High Cost of Living. I will work to reduce our state income and gas taxes, (b) eliminate the state income tax on Social Security benefits, (c) return the current state surplus to the taxpayers, (d) oppose over-reaching emission standards that could raise the gas price as much as $2 / gallon, and (e) reduce the burdens on businesses to create economic growth, while at the same time stimulating the supply of goods so as to attack inflation.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As a 36-year business professional who has conducted business in over 50 countries, I have experience solving big, complex problems and working effectively with people of differing cultures, value systems, and viewpoints. I pride myself in bringing people together through innovative approaches. I do not turn a difference of opinion into a personal matter.
Bonnie Westlin
Biographical Information: I am a single mom of two adult sons and two wonderful granddaughters. I have lived in the Northwest metro for nearly 50 years. I am a family law attorney and mediator and I have run my own law practice for 20 years. I am active in my communities including my synagogue where I serve as a member of the board of trustees. I love this community; I will work hard as your state senator.
Contact information: info@bonniewestlinformnsenate.com
Why did you decide to run for office?
I’m running for office because I want to ensure that Senate District (SD) 42 remains an amazing place to live and raise a family. I have lived in the area for most of my life and my kids attended both Robbinsdale and Osseo schools. I have seen how this area has grown from mostly farmland to thriving, vibrant suburbs. I am running to represent the people and the values of our community in SD 42: great public schools for our children, affordable healthcare and prescription drug coverage, sensible gun violence measures, living wage jobs and access to reproductive healthcare without government interference.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
Every day I have conversations with voters and my priorities are the same as theirs: protecting safe and legal access to abortion; supporting a vibrant economy and affordable prices for all Minnesotans, including affordable healthcare; and funding our public schools so we can increase teacher pay and hire more counselors, nurses and staff. Our economy needs to work for everyone. Our children deserve a public education that supports their ability to learn and our teachers deserve a system that allows them to focus on teaching. Minnesotans want their officials to preserve our rights and freedoms, to protect our democracy and reject extremism. When I am elected, I will do just that. I will work hard to build consensus and to serve our community in the Legislature.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I work every single day as a family law attorney to reach compromises among parties that have deep personal conflicts with one another. As a mediator and negotiator, I work to help people view the conflict from a different perspective and arrive at creative solutions. I will bring this skillset to Saint Paul as a legislator. The people of SD 42 and of Minnesota deserve to have legislators who work across the aisle to find common ground on issues that matter to our state. I will work to ensure that issues of critical importance receive hearings and votes, that negotiations are held in good faith, and that we are seeking compromise.
