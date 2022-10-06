Election-2.jpg

In Albertville, incumbent Mayor Jillian Hendrickson is running against Andy John for the two-year term.

Incumbents Rob Olson and Bob Zagorski are seeking repeat four-year terms. Also on the ballot for one of the two open council spots is Tarik Al Duri, who did not respond to this voters guide request.

