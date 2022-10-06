In Albertville, incumbent Mayor Jillian Hendrickson is running against Andy John for the two-year term.
Incumbents Rob Olson and Bob Zagorski are seeking repeat four-year terms. Also on the ballot for one of the two open council spots is Tarik Al Duri, who did not respond to this voters guide request.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include information about themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Mayor
Jillian Hendrickson
Biographical information
Address: Albertville
Education: MBA, Business Administration/organizational Leadership Major: International Business, communication.
Occupation: Field Reimbursement Manager, Immunology Pfizer Inc.
Community involvement: Been on Albertville City Council for 12 years, 10 years as Mayor, member St Michael/Albert’s Catholic Church, local youth soccer coach, member of I-94 west chamber and i94 coalition.
Contact information: Jillian.Hendrickson@ymail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I would like to thank the community of Albertville for the continued support over our past 12 years.
As our 2022 election day approaches, I am humbled and enthusiastic to run for an additional term as Mayor of Albertville. Our team has guided the community through several economic transitions: a tremendous recession (which hit Albertville’s housing market significantly), a rebound and stabilization of the economy, an awful pandemic and now facing intense inflation.
Through these economic phases, Albertville leadership has been able to sustain and stabilize our tax levy, grow our industrial and business base, improve transportation and wastewater infrastructure and our keep crime low.
As Albertville’s council plans into the future, my experience allows me to be uniquely qualified to represent our community of residents and business owners. I am confident in my ability to partner with the council to sustain Albertville’s rich history and remain on point in supporting advancements within all aspects of our community.
I am proud of Albertville in all we have accomplished on a lean budget and look forward to aiding in our city’s future.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My vision remains focused on Albertville’s future to continue enhancing our “Friendly City” motto by maintaining essential services, limiting tax burdens on residents and businesses to further simulate responsible business growth. Supporting our local businesses and encouraging new industrial development will remain imperative for me throughout these next years.
Our council will continue to successfully partner with our neighboring cities to collaborate and deliver efficient services. If reelected I will provide leadership to our council by representing the best interest of Albertville.
The job of an elected official is to be in tune with the community’s needs and desires; I look forward to listening to the voices of Albertville.
Andy John
Biographical information:
Address: 5999 Kalland Circle NE, Albertville
Education: High school with some college
Occupation: Independent Contractor
Community involvement: I have followed city council meetings and attended several meetings. I have a passion to get the city involved more and make the meetings more transparent to the community.
Contact information: 763-222-9565
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have 30 years of restaurant business experience running profitable well run businesses. I also over the last couple years started working as an independent contractor as a handyman.
I believe in service and great service will foster better relationships with the community. My business smarts will help the city remain financially successful and grow.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
To get more citizens to want to get involved in city service. To lower costs and attract businesses to open up in town.
City Council
Rob Olson
Biographical information
Address: 4873 Kalenda Avenue, Albertville
Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of North Dakota
Occupation: Civil Engineer with American Engineering Testing
Community involvement: I have been on the City Council since 2013 and was on the Planning Commission from 2009-2012. Along with my wife, Kelly, we are involved in numerous youth activities for our five children, Tyler, Ella, Gavin, Madelyn and Cole.
Contact information: robertjolson@charter.net
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I feel that my 10 years of experience on council is my most valuable asset to the city of Albertville. Over the past 10 years, I have been actively involved in the decisions that have helped shape the city.
Some of these decisions have involved the expansion of I-94 to six lanes, improvements to Central Park including recommending the upgrade to the skate park, expansion of the wastewater treatment facility to meet changes in permitting requirements, and supporting the fire department and the hiring of a full-time fire chief.
My engineering background also provides me with a unique perspective that helps shape the way our community is developed. Future development and redevelopment within the community is critical to expand our tax base.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My future plans for the City are to continue to seek out funding to complete the expansion of I-94 between Albertville and Monticello. I will promote smart growth with our limited remaining undeveloped property.
I will continue to support our local businesses as they strive to expand and stay within our community. I also plan to continue maintaining the city’s existing relationships with our neighboring communities and schools.
Bob Zagorski
Biographical information:
Address: 10332 Karston Ave. NE, Albertville, MN 55301
Education: BA Business Admin
Occupation: Retired, currently part-time Logistics Consultant.
Community involvement: Planning Commission liaison and currently serve on the City Council
Contact information: rzagorski@ci.albertville.mn.us
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
Resident of Albertville since 2002.
Appointed to the Planning Commission for Albertville and appointed to the City Council Jan. 28, 2021.
Veteran: 26 Years US Army Reserve. Vice Chairman Twin City Military Retirement Council.
Married to my best friend Karen.
Recently retired from General Mills after 40 years.
Having been on the Planning Commission and now serving on the City Council gives me the experience on the complex workings of a small city. Having also worked in a large company for 40 years gives me the opportunity to share experience i.e. budgeting and employee efficiency in various tasks.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I believe not only the day to day operations but a larger focus on the future of Albertville pertaining to its highly respected Fire Department and City Services. The continue success of both day to day operations and the future of city services will continue to benefit our residents and businesses.
I look forward to being a part of the continuing process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.