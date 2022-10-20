DFLer Caitlin Cahill will take on Republican Kristin Robbins (incumbent of former House Dist. 34A seat) in the state representative race for Minnesota House District 37A.
House District 37A includes a portion of Maple Grove, and all of Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, Independence and Maple Plain.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include a short biography of themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
The responses received include:
Caitlin Cahill
Biographical information:
Address: Maple Plain
Education: M.A. Information Technology, Harvard University
Occupation: Small business owner
Community involvement: Maple Plain City Council, Pioneer Sarah Creek Watershed Commission, Hennepin County Library Board, SkillsUSA Minnesota Executive Board
Contact information: caitlin@cahillforhouse.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My key issues are those I hear most often from the community - public safety and economic security.
Public safety is a complex issue that could benefit from a range of policy and funding, including evidence-based gun violence prevention, better mental health support (especially for our students and first responders), and expanding criminal supervision programs. A critical issue itself, ensuring economic security is also key to crime prevention.
I support policies that ensure every Minnesotan can afford a place to live; has access to healthcare and the paid leave necessary to receive care; and has the education and transportation needed to retain steady employment with livable wages.
This also levels the playing field for our small businesses by enabling them to provide the same benefits and have access to the same workforce as large corporations. Additionally, we need to address the recent price gouging that is causing excessive costs of essential goods like gas and food.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
The key is to find common ground; we often agree on the same end goal but may disagree on how to get there. I always start by listening to the opposing viewpoint and point out the areas where we agree.
From there, researching both sides to see what is supported by data, and then proposing solutions–possibly even compromises–that move us toward our shared goal. Even if the solution is different or slower than I’d like, I believe moving forward is better than walking away.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Part of the surplus should be given directly back to taxpayers, while part of it should be used to leverage the State’s economy of scale to reduce costs of essential services like childcare and healthcare.
In the very least, we should take this opportunity to close historic funding gaps resulting from unfunded mandates, like federal special education requirements. Every school district is currently having to pull money from other sources to cover these mandates, which has negative impacts like larger class sizes, a major concern I am hearing from parents in our district.
Kristin Robbins
Biographical information:
Address: P.O. Box 1122, Maple Grove, MN 55311
Education: M.A., Economics, Washington University
Occupation: State Representative; Mom; former Executive Director
Community involvement: MN House since 2019, Legislative Director for a Member of Congress, Porkbusters Coalition. spearheaded passing education tax credits and deductions, Commission on Chronic Homelessness, taught Junior Achievement and Sunday School, coached Destination Imagination, and served on boards of a development organization and a food shelf.
Contact information: Kristin@KristinRobbinsMN.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
I will focus on making Minnesota more competitive so it remains a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire. Minnesota’s surplus is almost $10 billion, despite an 11% increase in the current budget.
I will also prioritize helping students catch up on the learning loss from COVID school shut-downs. I have a bill to tackle K-3 literacy and support other measures to strengthen schools while empowering parents and ensuring accountability and transparency. I support Career and Technical Education (CTE) and post-secondary pipeline programs that help students find careers that match their interests with areas where we have job openings.
I will also address rising violent crime, which was up 24% in 2021 in the 7-county metro area. I support increased penalties for violent crime, repeat offenders, domestic violence and straw purchases (buy a gun for someone not eligible to possess one). I support requiring judges and prosecutors to explain to the public why they give reduced sentences or decide not to charge a case.
We also need to hold government agencies accountable for spending taxpayer money. Whether it is mismanagement, like Southwest Light Rail, or fraud, like the $250 million allegedly spent by Feeding Our Future on lavish homes and cars, we need to clean up state contracting and fire those who mismanage programs.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I am the co-Chair of the bipartisan, bi-cameral Civility Caucus and work hard to build relationships between the parties and the two legislative chambers so we can get things done. Getting to know each other and building trust is essential for being able to negotiate on difficult issues.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
My priorities are returning the surplus to taxpayers by eliminating the tax on social security and reducing our lowest income tax rate. Minnesotans want us to focus spending on the basics of state government - education, crime, roads, and effective social services. They want to know their hard-earned money is not being wasted and that government supports opportunity, not hinders it.
