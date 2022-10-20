Vote.jpg

DFLer Caitlin Cahill will take on Republican Kristin Robbins (incumbent of former House Dist. 34A seat) in the state representative race for Minnesota House District 37A.

House District 37A includes a portion of Maple Grove, and all of Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, Independence and Maple Plain.

CaitlinCahill.jpg
KristinRobbins.jpg

