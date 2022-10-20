Residents of House District 30A will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election to fill the Minnesota House of Representative seat for District 30A. This new district represents the cities of Albertville, St. Michael, Hanover and Otsego.
Sonja Buckmeier and Walter Hudson are on the ballot.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
The responses received include:
Sonja Buckmeier
Biographical information:
Address: 500 Maren Circle SW, St. Michael, MN
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Management
Occupation: Office Administrator
Community involvement: School district PTO board member, classroom volunteer, substitute teacher, levy and bond committee member, and senior grad party treasurer. Girl Scout leader, and Boy Scout wreath coordinator. Alleluia Lutheran Church confirmation guide, Sunday school teacher, and food distribution ministry worker.
Contact information: Buckmeier4MN.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My key issues are single-subject legislation, healthcare access, and education.
First, we need legislators that will follow the state constitution and adhere to single-subject legislation. The massive omnibus bills and gridlock in St. Paul need to stop. I am committed to reform that increases transparency and accountability. Legislation needs to be heard for its individual merit, and critical legislation with broad support will be passed.
Second, we need an economy that works for all of us. Minnesotans deserve paid medical leave, affordable childcare, fair wages, and quality healthcare that is affordable.
I will advocate expanding access to MinnesotaCare and addressing gaps in coverage. Continuing to offer a public option allows for families and small businesses to access high-quality affordable health coverage regardless of income.
Third, we need the state to fully fund schools to reduce local tax burdens. It is time to fundamentally change how we fund schools so that it is fair for all taxpayers. Every student deserves access to quality education regardless of where they live.
I will work to ensure differences in property wealth do not translate into differences in programs for students in low-property wealth districts. Today’s youth are the next generation and we need them to be prepared; public education is an essential investment in society.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
In my work and personal experiences, it is imperative to be both an effective communicator and an engaged listener. Everyone brings unique and valuable points to the discussion. It is vital to find common ground and begin to build consensus. Resolving issues is hard work and requires patience, perseverance, and compromise.
We all must move forward with mutual respect to create an environment of collaboration where everyone is valued. This isn’t about winners and losers but about working together for the good of the community.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
With all things considered, the legislature needs to decide where allocating dollars makes the most sense. I support a balanced approach which would include $3 billion left in the budget reserve, $3 billion in tax cuts and funding to local governments, and investing $3 billion in priority issues such as healthcare and education.
Walter Hudson
Biographical information:
Address: 6027 Kalland Cir NE, Albertville, MN
Education: Bachelor’s Degree of Applied Science, majoring in Information Technology
Occupation: Operations manager for a small business in logistics
Community involvement: Current city council member in Albertville, serving third term. Serve on the STMA Arena Board. Previously served on the Albertville planning commission.
Contact information: walter@hudsonformn.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Parents deserve educational choice, the ability to take public dollars attached to their student and shop for the highest value they can find. States like Arizona and Florida have implemented school choice and have seen improved academic outcomes and healthier public schools as a result.
I want to restore public safety by ensuring law enforcement officers are supported in their role. They need adequate funding, robust training, and effective efforts at recruitment and retention. Equally important, we need transparency and accountability among prosecutors, and an end to the abuse of their discretion for political purposes. Similarly, we need judicial reform and accountability to combat social activism from the bench which lifts the blindfold of Lady Justice.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Disagreements on council have been rare, but intense. In such cases, we have engaged in robust public debate and considered each other’s positions in good faith before taking a vote. Occasionally, a vote will be divided, and one or two members will end up on the losing side.
We move forward dutifully, confident that all voices where heard. More often, opposing viewpoints are ironed out and we end up in unanimous agreement on the best course for policy.
The key is good faith, the presumption of positive intent, along with direct and honest engagement with all viewpoints. The object is not necessarily consensus or compromise, but due diligence and consideration.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The state budget surplus is indicative of over-taxation, and ought to be given back to those who paid it in the form of permanent tax cuts. In speaking with voters in the district, I have yet to encounter one who doesn’t want their money back.
