Residents of House District 37B will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election to fill the seat. This district represents part of Maple Grove.

Candidates appearing on the ballot include Kristin Bahner (incumbent of the former House Dist. 34B) and challenger John Bristol for the state representative seat.

