Residents of House District 37B will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election to fill the seat. This district represents part of Maple Grove.
Candidates appearing on the ballot include Kristin Bahner (incumbent of the former House Dist. 34B) and challenger John Bristol for the state representative seat.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
The responses received include:
Kristin Bahner
Biographical information:
Address: P.O. Box 452, Osseo, MN 55369
Education: BA, Gustavus Adolphus College
Occupation: Small Business Owner/IT Consultant
Community involvement: State Representative, graduate of the Maple Grove Citizen’s Police Academy, Osseo Prayer Breakfast Committee, previous volunteer Women of Today and Jaycees, former Board Member of Gusties in Volunteer Endeavors (G.I.V.E.), former organizer/leadership of the Women’s March of MN, church activities, Various Volunteer Opportunities - my favorite, any opportunity to serve my community.
Contact information: votekristin@gmail.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Access to affordable healthcare and prescription drugs has been a key issue from my very first bill which put money back in people’s pockets and I co-authored the insulin co-pay cap bill ensuring no individual should have to choose between food, rent or their life.
Economic security is something that deeply shaped my childhood with a tight family budget. Families face some of these same pressures, that’s why I’m focused on issues close to home. For young families, I support child tax credits and reducing childcare costs. For seniors, I support elimination of social security taxes. For homeowners, my property tax bill would be the largest reduction in MN history, providing more families a refund and increasing the amount of those refunds.
Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe. I have an excellent relationship with our local police and fire, securing the funding for the Public Safety Training Center, one of only three in the state for law enforcement. I partnered with the Maple Grove Police Department to close gaps in the domestic violence statute impacting a young family in our community. I secured greater resources for mental health and support common sense gun violence prevention measures.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I find common ground, to pass common sense legislation, for the common good. This year over half my bills made it to the finish line, all with full bi-partisan support in both parties and both chambers. It is a rare feat. It is amazing what we can accomplish when we talk to one another, treat others with dignity and respect. When we break down barriers, we are not as far apart as we might think, we get things done and I have the record to prove it.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I am fiscally conservative and a firm believer we must be good stewards of the people’s money. We must balance the budget and prioritize smart investments in Minnesotans. This means balancing three key areas, maintaining strong reserves for disasters and economic downturns, targeted tax cuts for middle class families and seniors and targeted investments in education, transportation, public safety, and healthy communities.
John Bristol
Biographical information:
Address: John Bristol for House, PO Box #118, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Education: MBA
Occupation: Sales and Business Consulting
Community involvement: Former appointed member, Osseo School Board. Former coach, MGYFA. Former president, Maple Grove Crimson Football Booster Club. Navigator, Project Got Your Back (PGYB.org). Member, American Legion. Committee and board work for numerous charitable fundraising events and organizations.
Contact information: info@votejohnbristol.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
The key issues that people have raised to me at their door this season are Violent Crime, School Achievement and High Prices. As your MPPOA endorsed candidate, I will vote in support of our Police and First Responders to ensure they have the resources available to keep us safe, and that we hold prosecutors and judges accountable to support them as well.
We must focus all our energies and resources on helping our students get back on track and become proficient with the basic academic skills they will need once they leave the public schools. We must reduce government spending, regulations, and taxes.
We will do what is necessary to stop flooding the economy with government spending, and work on an “all of the above” energy strategy to bring down the prices in the energy markets.
Additionally, we must improve our labor participation rate, and get those Minnesotans that are on the sidelines off the bench and back to work so we can alleviate the wage pressures being faced by businesses across the State.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Having led organizations in the business and volunteer communities, as well as having served in the military where decisions must be made quickly, I am very experienced with this. The most important guidelines are to respect those you are negotiating with, frame the issue at hand and stick to it, define and follow an agreed upon process for resolution, listen carefully, and focus on arriving at the best solution for the citizens.
We must agree on what we can and get those things done first, negotiate compromise where we can, and then work hard on areas where we do not agree to get the best outcomes we can for our constituents without sacrificing our principles.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
First, I believe that we should immediately pass legislation to end the state tax on Social Security Benefits for our seniors. We should then examine the best way we can to return as much of the surplus as possible to the people that paid it in, while reserving some for a rainy-day fund as a hedge against our current inflation challenge.
