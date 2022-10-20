Residents of Senate District 34 (which includes Dayton, Rogers, Champlin and part of Brooklyn Park) will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election.
Those candidates appearing on the ballot include Karen Attia and John Hoffman (incumbent of the former Sen. Dist. 36) .
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences.
The responses received include:
Karen Attia
Biographical information:
Address: 11917 Louisiana Circle Champlin, Mn 55316
Education: Licensed Registered Nurse, Certified Legal Nurse Consultant
Occupation: Critical Care Registered Nurse, former Nurse Manager of a multi-specialty clinic and owner/manager of successful two small restaurants
Community involvement: Church Corporate Secretary and congregational care deacon, President North Metro Republican Women, SD36 Republicans Deputy Chair and Secretary, Champlin Election Judge/Head Judge
Contact information: attiakaren@gmail.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Public Safety — The primary role of government is ensuring safety to its citizens. We must get serious about Crime Prevention. It is a top priority for me. Mandatory minimum laws must be followed to do the job. Violent, repeat criminals must be held accountable. It needs to include funding incentives to recruit and retain officers.
Controlling cost of living — We are increasingly feeling the effects of inflation with the rising cost of gas, food and fees for everyday essentials. With the estimated state surplus of $10 billion, it is time for income tax reform! Lowering the income tax rate will increase take home pay, thus easing the burden of inflation for hard working people. Reform should include elimination of the “marriage tax penalty” and the MN income tax on Social Security. I strongly support serious investigation of waste and fraud.
Strengthen K-12 Education — I believe there is a great need to address the many concerns being brought forward regarding public education in Minnesota. With 41% of the state budget dedicated to education, I support allocating a portion of K-12 school funds for teacher education, to provide literacy training. Mastering reading is key to success. I will work to give parents options with school choice. This is a valid way to give all children an equal opportunity to receive quality education and to succeed. It’s a must to have better accountability on how finances are spent.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Learn the facts
Clarify my position
Listen to the other viewpoint
Keep an open and honest line of communication
Collaborate to find common ground
Commit to reaching a resolution
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I strongly believe our state government needs to address spending, not look for ways to spend more. With the projected state surplus of $10 Billion, it is time to return that surplus to the taxpayers. Besides decreasing the lowest income tax rate & eliminating tax on Social Security Income, the surplus gives us an opportunity to reduce the complexity of the Minnesota tax system and align taxes with economic growth. High taxes impede growth. We have a golden opportunity for our state to get back on the right track! I will work towards that goal.
John Hoffman
Biographical information:
Address: 8224 109th Place N. Champlin MN 55316
Education: BA From St. Mary’s University, Advanced Certificate in Energy Policy from University of Idaho
Occupation: Executive Director of Begin Anew Recovery
Community involvement: Current State Senator serving as Lead of the Human Services Reform Policy and Finance, Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, Technology and Reform Policy Committee. Co-Chair of the Legislative Permanent School Fund Commission, Member of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, Child Protection Task Force, and Cultural and Ethnic Communities Leadership Council.
Contact information: johnhoffmanmn.com
Questions for Minnesota Legislature candidates
1. What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
I pride myself on the ability to work across political parties to the job done delivering real results that benefit families, businesses and seniors.
The pandemic was one of the hardest times, but Minnesotans are all resilient. We worked together to support our frontline workers and small businesses and are emerging stronger then ever. But our work is not done, We must ensure businesses have the tools they need to grow and hire workers locally. Local businesses keep our communities strong.
I will work hard to protect your priorities, support small business, protect our communities, grow the economy invest in good schools, fix our roads and ensure compassionate care for our elderly and people with disabilities.
2. How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I have always believed in the common good and common ground. Do we agree all the time? No. But working from a place where we CAN agree is progress, it is the Minnesota Way.
I have taking that to heart remembering Our Late Congressman Jim Ramstad’s words to me when I served on the Federal Interagency Coordination in the Bush Administration, “the work of education and health and human services is about being pragmatic, common sense and leaving your ego I the hallway.”
That is why I have worked hard to assure all my work is bipartisan, increasing every year and assuring that over 90% of my work last year was bipartisan.
3. The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
In this last session I was a co-author of the Senate Tax bill that eliminated Social Security Taxes as well as providing tax relief to our middle class. I will be a bipartisan leader in getting that tax bill introduced on the first week of session.
I was honored to be approached by the Chief Author Carla Nelson, a republican from Rochester. Together we showed the rest of the Senate and because of that, it was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate.
I have a track record of working across the aisle and will continue that as promised in my first run to set aside the finger pointing and blaming.
