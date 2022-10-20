The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. Residents will be able to vote for their city election, as well as other state and federal government elections between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Up for election for Elk River Dist. 728 School Board are John R. Anderson, J. Brian Calva, Sarah Hamlin, incumbent Kim Michels, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, and Crissy Uttech and seeking two at-large seats.
Incumbent Sara Weis is running unopposed for the Dist. 2 seat.
Star News asked each candidate to provide information answers about their background and selected questions about the election. The following responded.
John R. Anderson
Biographical information:
Address: 24190 113th St. NW, Zimmerman
Family: Married to my wife Margaret (Peg) for 34 years and we have seven children: Karli, Rachel, Aaron, Eddie, Daniel, Mara, Clara
Education: BAS in Applied Science, University of Minnesota, Duluth, 1984; BA in Accounting, Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, IA 1994; MABS from Dallas Theological Seminary, Dallas, Texas 2007
Age: 60
1. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Transparency — Ensure parents, taxpayers, and employees are heard as many have voiced that they feel like there is no avenue to voice comments/concerns to the administration or the current school board. Bring back recorded/archived public comments.
Curriculum — Involve parents in curriculum selection so they understand what is being taught in the classroom. Minnesota state statue mandates this and parents didn’t have the ability to provide input for the 2022-23 curriculum because of the short window for review.
Safety and security — Parents need to know that their children are safe from violence, harassment, and bullying.
2. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
We have PSEO which my children have used and is a great program. I would like to see more emphasis on trades where a student could graduate becoming an electrician, auto mechanic, plumber, HVAC technician, welder, CNC machinist, etc.... right out of high school. This could be expanded to the dental and medical field. In today’s economy, a student could graduate and start a job that makes more than most college graduates all debt free! Furthermore, finance classes should be taught to prepare a student to work a cash register, finance an auto loan, balance a checkbook, and learn fiscal responsibility.
J. Brian Calva
Biographical information:
Address: 21260 Meadowvale Rd. NW., Elk River
Family: Wife - Renae Calva, Son - Josiah Calva, Daughter - Olivia Calva, Married Children Son - Michael Calva (Florida), Daughter - Corinne Brewer (Elk River)
Education: Graduated Golden Valley High School. Attended U of M briefly and Minnesota School of Business.
Age: 64
1. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
First and foremost, to restore a process where parents feel heard. Especially in the last two years, parents in our community have felt marginalized.
Secondly, as I’ve walked our district I’ve heard parents of special needs children have many concerns on how funds in our district are spent for their kids. Many reported staffing issues that were not manageable for teachers and parents alike.
Thirdly, our students’ scholastic scores are trending downward these past two and a half years and no matter how you look at it, the response to the pandemic hurt our children.
2. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I have regularly heard that the arts are “underfunded.” Members of the choir ought not to have to raise money to simply launder their robes. Furthermore, we have pianos. Pianos need tuning. There are no dollars in the budget for tuning. This is hard to believe but I am told it’s true. Given all that, plus what I’ve heard about the need for more funding for Special Ed paras and class sizes, I am wondering if another set of eyes on the $170,000,000 ISD 728 budget is in order.
Sarah Hamiln
Biographical information:
Address: 12363 195th Ave. NW, Elk River
Family: Husband, Dave; Step-daughter, Sam, and her husband Gabe, and grandson Carson. Daughter, Emma; Son, Cody; Daughter, Belle; and Daughter, Julie.
Education: Master’s in Clinical Social Work from University of St. Thomas
Age: 47
1. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
I will work to bring quality mental health services to all students and ensure the policies we have in place to protect and support all students are up to date and followed so everyone feels safe in ISD 728.
If the government funded special education services as promised, it would relieve tremendous stress on our districts finances. I look forward to working with our legislators to get the funding ISD 728 needs and deserves. I will work for ongoing collaboration between the community and the board and transparency in board decisions and discussions.
2. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I believe the district can do more for students, especially at the elementary level, who are already excelling academically. Those students would benefit from more programming or opportunities for gifted learners. I also believe our district should be offering more opportunities for paid trainings for our support staff. Paras and others who work with high needs students should be given the tools to do their jobs without having to do that on their own time with their own money.
Kim Michels
Biographical information:
Address: 19258 Harmony Ave., Rogers
Family: Husband -Trever, 4 daughters – Ali, Dani, Erin, Alex ages 23-11
Education: BS Mechanical Engineering, NDSU
Age: 47
1. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Increase collaborative learning to ensure students of all ages develop strong social skills and are able to constructively debate and work as a team. This includes providing opportunities for students to have contact with students they wouldn’t normally and building intra-district mentoring.
Standardize policy interpretation. We need to make sure that the district policies are implemented similarly across the entire district whether that’s lunch policies or student discipline.
Provide a well-rounded education that offers the academic and mental supports needed by all students whether that’s remedial or advanced placement initiatives.
2. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
The district tries to make sure that there are a number of opportunities for everyone, from those struggling to those excelling. Programming continues to expand and provide opportunities for students to explore college and careers while still in high school, including AP classes from science to art and work experience opportunities. I do think that there’s an opportunity to increase exposure to personal development, life ready skills and community building inside the schools. These are important skills that they can build on throughout their life and help them positively affect the world.
Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka
Biographical information:
Address: Otsego
Family: Nick (husband), Alex (12th Grade), Makenzie (7th Grade), Donovan (4th Grade)
Education: High School, Some College
Age: 44 years old
1. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
Health and safety of all staff and students
Sustainable programming for all learners
Achieving goals set in Strategic Plan
2. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I would love for mental health support to be easier for people to access and mental health awareness to be even more prevalent. I would also love a more robust Special Education program with adequate funding and staffing.
Crissy Uttech
Biographical information:
Address: 21956 Orchid Ave., Rogers
Family: Husband Mike, son Drew, daughter Abby, and our German Shepherd Holley.
Education: Bachelor’s of Science in Teaching Social Studies with a minor in Psychology from the University of Minnesota Duluth
Age: 38
1. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
First, I would like to recognize our staff and teachers for their expertise and experience. That would mean trying to find ways to take things off their plates and not add to them. I’d work to make our jobs more appealing to attract and retain our current staff. Second, I want to ensure that we have curriculum that is representative of the world around our students. Third, to hold high academic expectations while providing supports (academic, social, and mental) to students who need them.
2. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I would love to see more middle school extracurriculars (groups, sports, theater, etc.) as those lead to well rounded students that perform better academically.
