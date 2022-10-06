Residents of Dayton will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the election to fill four positions on the city council. The positions include the position of mayor (two-year term), two city council positions (four-year terms), and a special election (two-year term).
Current Mayor Dennis Fisher and current councilor Julie Gustafson are running for the mayor’s seat.
Candidates for the four-year city council terms are Darren Browen, incumbent David Fashant, Ryan Maltzen and incumbent Scott Salonek.
Those candidates running for the special election are Dave Pikal and Matt Trost.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Mayor
Dennis Fisher
Biographical information
Address: 13691 Pineview Lane N., Dayton MN 55327
Education: Biomedical, Software, and Electrical Engineering Degrees (Master’s level)
Occupation: Electrical Engineer for Medtronic
Community involvement: Dayton resident for 47 years. Six years in active/guard Air Force. Dayton Lions, Dayton Community Foundation, CDAA, Horse Association, Heritage Day committee. Public Safety, Parks, Comp Plan, and various commissions. I also participate in many of our community’s social activities.
Contact information: DennisFisher.org
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
One of my qualities may be that I don’t consider myself “uniquely” qualified.
I do, however believe that my history of paying attention to what our city leaders have done over the year’s gives me better insight… what ended up being good, great, or ridiculously dumb and what processes produced those ideas.
My background allows me to view various aspects, positions, and listen to ideas around me. I also do not believe in simply telling people what they want to hear. I am open and honest with my past votes and thoughts on my positions.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
This current council I was part of had a significant impact in changing the direction for our city. We finally have taxes to a sane level (54% down to 38% in two years), and while I hope the residents keep a council in place that won’t let it get out of hand again, keeping an eye on it will continue to be priority #1.
Priority #2 will be to find a way to control our residential development at safe levels. Our residential development rate has been dangerously high. I believe our residents are seeing that. That doesn’t mean we need to stop development, but it does mean we need to be smarter about how we do developments.
As an example, we could group 3-100 acre projects together instead of doing them individually. In some areas, doing it smarter may mean a reduction in quantity.
I also believe we should focus more on quality rather than quantity.
Julie Gustafson
Biographical information:
Address: 13560 Norwood Lane N., Dayton MN 55327
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Management
Occupation: Vice President, Client Relations for Sparks, a global brand experience
Community involvement: Girl Scout Leader, Confirmation Leader, Susan B. Komen 3-Day participant and Safety Captain, Volunteer at MSP Greater Crisis Nursery and Feed our Starving Children, Team Captain for community park build (Montevideo), multiple groups for city of Dayton.
Contact information: juliegustafson6@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
In my day job, I lead a team of account directors managing events for companies big and small. Our clients normally have competing objectives and ideas, and we have to move the group toward one executable plan with a smaller budget than is optimal, a tighter timeline than is possible, and then build a team to execute on the plan.
I develop agendas, run meetings, source experts, and find common ground in the best interest of the whole, which is exactly what needs to happen in Dayton.
I have now spent four years as a city council member, learning how city government works, where funding comes from, and how to best be ready to plan for and go after that funding.
We can’t continue to wait for someone to bring us ideas, or the funding to execute on them, we have to develop the master and project plans that are best for Dayton, and then go after the funding to support them.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My plan is to help the city grow better and at a more moderate pace. I would hire a Development Director to help evaluate and formalize the plans for our city and its infrastructure, and then make good, fact based decisions on how and when to implement each piece of that plan in a way that balances funding opportunities, revenues and taxes - which we lowered substantially this year.
If we don’t do that, we will continue to find ourselves where we are today - years behind where we should be - still dealing with untreated water, dangerous intersections, and with inadequate or no allocation for police and fire coverage in south Dayton.
Ignoring our problems doesn’t make them go away, it just makes them cost more and leaves less optimal solutions when we finally deal with them.
I will also communicate better, with the city, and with our citizens. I would plan to implement a bi-monthly update that goes out on all community pages from the city directly - facts, not opinions.
City Council
Darren Browen
Biographical information
Address: 11358 Parkside Trail N, Dayton, MN 55369
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. John’s University, accounting major/chemistry minor
Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Appraiser
Community involvement: Member of the Dayton planning commission and coaching youth sports (fastpitch softball and basketball)
Contact information: darrenbrowen.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I am a commercial real estate appraiser and I have an accounting background that involved auditing government agencies. I currently serve on the planning commission for Dayton.
The specific thing I can contribute immediately to the city council is my background studying comprehensive land use plans of other cities. Preparing for growth so we can quit reacting to it starts with having a solid foundation which currently doesn’t exist as we have almost already met the growth expectations of the current plan in 2022 which is 18 years earlier than anticipated. No wonder we are reacting to growth.
I have developed many relationships over the years in my career with city planners, city administrators, land use/eminent domain/property tax attorneys, officials at Anoka-Hennepin School District, officials at Hennepin County, developers, and home builders.
Having lived in Dayton since 2010 and through coaching youth sports, I also have several relationships with Dayton residents. These relationships are important to gain perspective in making decisions that are best for Dayton. I intend to use these relationships and build many new relationships with Dayton residents and businesses to benefit the city. Part of this will involve regular communication through my website.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My plan for the city is to ensure we are prepared for growth. This will be a significant challenge considering our city is not appropriately staffed to handle growth and the current plan needed to be amended yesterday. My background provides valuable experience as to how other cities have dealt with this challenge. I want to usher in a new vision for Dayton that revolves around smart growth.
Instrumental to this will be planning the extension of Dayton Parkway through the city. This will serve as the major north/south road and connect to an area with shopping, dining, and other commercial amenities (and tax base) our city currently lacks. It will also relieve traffic on roads not designed for the growth we have already experienced. In addition, being prepared will involve understanding the burden growth causes on city services and utilities before just letting it happen and reacting to it.
David Fashant
Biographical information:
Address: Dayton River Road, Dayton
Occupation: Healthcare Facilities Director (retired). My career spanned 40 years, retiring in 2019 as Regional Director of Facilities for Fairview Southdale and Ridges Hospitals. With more time available, I have the ability, energy, and experience to continue to serve as a Dayton City Council Member.
Community involvement: Dayton City Council; Former Chair of Dayton Parks Commission; Dayton Public Safety Commission; Minnesota Healthcare Engineers Association.
Contact information: davidfashant.org
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I was appointed to the Dayton City Council just as work on the 2022 budget was beginning.
While I had to come up to speed very quickly, my years of experience managing large hospital facilities budgets and being responsible for more than 60 employees helped me actively influence a process that resulted in a 4.9% decrease in the 2022 Dayton property tax rate.
Changing the mindset and the process for justifying new expenses takes time, but in the 2023 budget we have achieved a decrease of over 10%. This brings Dayton in line with surrounding communities for the first time in many years. This was accomplished while increasing staffing in most city departments and increasing the Fire Department budget by 60%.
I feel strongly that we can continue to create an efficient and cost-effective management structure within the city that can also respond better to our current growth. We must be able to provide a high level of service to the community, and just as importantly, not be locked into burdensome budget models during economic slowdowns.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
The city of Dayton has been growing at a rate not anticipated in any plan. This has put us in a very reactive mode when it comes to infrastructure and support. The Met Council density requirements can be achieved with a slower, less dense rate of residential development than what is occurring today.
A well-written growth ordinance will allow us to grow at a rate that better meets our ability to plan (and afford) infrastructure expansion as well as give clearer guidance to land owners and developers for timing on when areas will be opened for future development.
Our municipal water problems are a holdover from past decisions and must be resolved. We have the funding and the opportunity to take care of this and it is a high priority for me. Parks and trails are another of my priorities, and I will continue to help Dayton develop the facilities its citizens deserve. I have much more to say on these topics and others, so visit my website: davidfashant.org
Ryan Maltzen
Biographical information:
Address: Cedarwood Court, Dayton, MN
Education: Diploma
Occupation: Cybersecurity
Community involvement: Local charitable organizations
Contact information: ryanfordayton@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
In my professional life, I am responsible for planning strategy, building systems that last, and assessing risks. These are all important assets in planning the future of a business, and cities operate very much like a business.
Dayton would be well served by having more voices in its leadership that take slower, more calculated approaches to future planning and large capital expenses.
We need to more thoroughly vet all of our options, and properly prioritize our largest expenses where we get the most impact and return on our investments.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Update our documented building rates, comp plan, and other planning documents to more accurately reflect our build rates and the expenses that will occur with that activity so we can plan our large capital expenses more accurately.
Work to gain the attention required to our lingering issues: unsafe roadways and intersections, and fixing our water quality issues on the north end of town before investing in building a similar system on the city’s south side.
Scott Salonek
Biographical information
Address: 15520 S Diamond Lake Road, Dayton MN 55327
Education: Graduate from Delano high in 1976, 1 year marketing, vocational tech.
Occupation: Owner of Elk Marketing
Community involvement: Spent 2012-2016 on council and was re-appointed to council on a two-year seat in 2021, active with Dayton Heritage Days, Dayton River Fest 2022
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
Began working as a golf caddie until entering the grocery industry, this transitioned from grocery to the meat department, where I spent 30 years cutting meat for a plant in Plymouth and later Cub Foods.
In 1998, I started my own company which involves elk, buffalo and venison snack meats. Elk Marketing was developed in 2004 as a full-time business.
I have lived in Dayton since 1987 when Dayton was country, spent six of the last 10 years on City Council and understand that change is inevitable.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Now the challenge will be to accommodate that change but not allow the change to rapidly, Dayton now has the ability to allow the industrial/commercial area to help pay the way for other amenities without the past heavy burden of taxes on residents.
Recently the Brockton interchange was brought into the city, this will create retail, dining, entertainment and a host of other amenities for patrons living in Dayton and elsewhere. It will also create a New Dayton, though I believe there is no rush to 20,000, that time will come.
For the next 10 years we have the ability to shape and hold what country is left, this can be done through our comprehensive plan with allowing residential in those areas identified on the plan and at a pace that fits the infrastructure of the city.
Patience will be the single most important additive moving forward, the city is in great shape, the future over the next eight years is fantastic, we need to just let it happen!
Special election
Dave Pikal
Biographical information:
Address: 13161 Zanzibar Lane, Dayton, MN
Education: Information Technology
Occupation: Systems Architect and Systems Group Manager
Community involvement: Dayton City Parks Commissioner
Contact information: davefordayton.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
When working on the budget or making any major decisions, I believe it is important to focus on providing quality services for all residents at a reasonable cost. It’s hard to just focus on one thing within the budget that needs to change when in reality everything should go under a firm microscope. I believe in calculated fiscal spending, which means we need to weigh need vs. want across the whole budget.
Thinking big picture and cutting unnecessary spending will allow more room for larger projects. I will bring a fresh perspective to the table and that is the value you will get from me.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Communication is a key issue for me. I would like to create an open dialog with residents to express their needs, wants, and concerns with their elected officials. Residents should have easy access to information about current issues and projects, as well as ideas that are being explored for the future. Rather than making issues about old residents vs. new residents, we need to focus on what would benefit the entire city as a whole.
What would benefit current residents and future generations? What would bring the community together? When you have everyone’s perspective, there is usually a common theme or a common goal that the community is trying to accomplish. I believe I’m a person that could bring the citizens together to accomplish that common goal.
As a current member of the Dayton Parks Commission, I have asked many times to review current trail systems and possible future trail connections. I would like to expand trails and establish connections to all park amenities, making them more accessible to the citizens of Dayton.
Matt Trost
Biographical information:
Address: 14645 146th Ave. N., Dayton
Education: Bachelors in Economics from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Sr. Business Consultant
Community involvement: N/A but you need to start somewhere
Contact information: mattfordayton.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I believe what we need right now from the city are people willing to make decisions and able to articulate clearly. These are two areas I feel I am uniquely qualified to help drive forward.
As a business consultant, I spend all day directing global companies on what next steps are needed to reach their desired goals, helping them make important decisions in a timely manner.
I also have to be able to articulate communications so they are clear and concise.
We need people on the City Council that are ready to make decisions and stop kicking issues down the road. We have real issues that need to be addressed and the longer we wait to fix them the more ex-pensive they will become to fix.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I plan on focusing on overall public safety and needs of the community. Dayton residents on the south side of town have very poor fire coverage. This is not any fault to our amazing firefighters but the result of a city that allowed growth but refuses to address the needs of the citizens.
Dayton has been down one police officer. It is a position that the city has struggled to fill.
We need to work to understand what we can do to attract the best talent to Dayton to protect our city.
The city needs to address its water issues, both the quality and the quantity.
Last year’s drought brought to light that the city is not keeping pace with the water needs of its citizens.
Also, we need a strong north south corridor for our cities transportation needs. Right now there is no clear plan to create this path that would allow for better ways for all emergency services to move around the city and respond as needed.
