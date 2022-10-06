Election-2.jpg

Residents of Dayton will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the election to fill four positions on the city council. The positions include the position of mayor (two-year term), two city council positions (four-year terms), and a special election (two-year term).

Current Mayor Dennis Fisher and current councilor Julie Gustafson are running for the mayor’s seat.

DennisFisher.jpg
JulieGustafson.jpg
DarrenBrowen.jpg
David Fashant.jpg
RyanMaltzen.jpg
ScottSalonek.jpg
DavePikal.jpg
MattTrost.jpg

