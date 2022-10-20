Vote-5.jpg

In the race for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips will face Republican challenger Tom Weiler.

Phillips, a Deephaven resident who has held the 3rd District seat for the DFL since being elected in 2018, will face Weiler, a U.S. Navy submarine veteran living in Plymouth.

