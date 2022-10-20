In the race for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips will face Republican challenger Tom Weiler.
Phillips, a Deephaven resident who has held the 3rd District seat for the DFL since being elected in 2018, will face Weiler, a U.S. Navy submarine veteran living in Plymouth.
The 3rd Congressional District includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. For information on voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Questionnaires were sent to both candidates. Below are their responses.
Dean Phillips
Education: MBA, Carlson School of Management
Occupation: Member of Congress, entrepreneur and civic leader
Qualifications: I’m a Gold Star son, father and businessman, having spent my entire life in the private sector before first running in 2018. I’ve twice been elected to represent this extraordinary community in Congress, where I serve as vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. I’ve been ranked the 13th most bipartisan member and the most productive member of the Minnesota delegation.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Phillips: I’m focused first and foremost on the preservation of our democracy itself, because without it, the freedoms and liberties we take for granted would soon disappear. As for distinct policy priorities, I am focused on enhancing public safety, including by authoring the Pathways to Policing Act to help attract a diverse new generation of officer candidates to our police departments. I am focused on lowering costs for working families, having helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower the cost of energy, healthcare and prescription drugs while reducing the federal deficit. And I will continue to do whatever I can to stop the attacks on women’s reproductive health and freedoms by those my opponent seeks to empower.
Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work to fix it?
Phillips: As one of the most bipartisan members of Congress according to the nonpartisan Lugar Center, and as someone who was recently ranked first out of all 535 members of Congress (and all 50 governors) when it comes to seeking common ground, bridging our divides and repairing our government has been my foremost mission in Congress. I’ve done this by building relationships with principled Republicans in Congress – some of whom I now consider among my closest friends – and working with them to offer solutions to some of our nation’s biggest problems, which led to major breakthroughs like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. I also regularly convene Common Ground Workshops here at home, bringing together equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats to break bread, share our life stories and identify common ground. I invite you to join me for one; I promise you will walk away more hopeful about our collective future. After all, there is much more that unites us than divides us.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
Phillips: Inflation is a global economic trend made worse by COVID-19 related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine, but we in Congress have a responsibility to do whatever we can to lower costs for families. That’s why we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower energy, healthcare and prescription drug costs for millions of Americans while reducing the deficit by $300 billion.
Tom Weiler
Education: Notre Dame-BS (civil engineering); Harvard Kennedy School of Government-MA (Master of Public Administration); Eisenhower School at National Defense University-MS (national resource strategy); Old Dominion University-MS (engineering management)
Occupation: Submarine Officer, U.S. Navy
Qualifications: Submarine Executive Officer, Submarine Navigator/ Operations Officer, Flag Aide to Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Strategic Communicator for Undersea Warfare, Legislative Defense Fellow, Military Assistant, Office of Secretary of Defense, Engineering Officer of the Watch, Carrier Strike Group Training Officer
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Weiler: The key issues facing all Minnesotans this election are our economy, inflation, public safety and education. I will fight inflation by reining in excessive government spending, work to unleash American energy to regain energy independence and modify the Jones Act to lower transportation costs of American goods. I will be a check on the failed Biden administration. Specifically, I will develop and sponsor legislation to shift to a two-year budget cycle that requires Congress to pass a budget on time. If the budget is not passed, congressional fundraising activity will be suspended. Additionally, I will support law enforcement, stand up for the protection of officers and fight to properly resource police departments. Concerning education, I will work to ensure our kids are safe in school by having law enforcement at every school, empower parental involvement, push for curriculum transparency and ensure we are focused on teaching reading, math, English and core subjects that will provide our kids with the education to power their American Dream.
Legislature gridlock has become the norm. Specifically, how would you work to fix it?
Weiler: I will have a two-prong approach to address legislative and congressional gridlock. First, I will be an independent, pragmatic voice for my constituents in Minnesota’s 3rd District and work to represent their wants and needs. I will not be a rubber stamp for my party, like my opponent, Dean Phillips, who has voted 100% with Speaker Pelosi. I will also demand that leadership of both parties stop relying on omnibus bills that bring thousands of pages of bills, covering multiple topics, to the floor as one massive bill that leads to excessive partisanship and gridlock.
How will you help rein in inflation and what is the root cause?
Weiler: There are multiple causes of the inflation that all Americans are struggling with today. Clearly, the most significant, and the one our Congress is most in position to address, is the excessive government spending that Congressman Phillips has voted for at every opportunity. The over $4 trillion explosion of government spending, requested by President Biden and voted for by Congressman Phillips, has simply put too much “free” money into our economy and caused the inflation problems we face today. Additional actions discussed in question one.
