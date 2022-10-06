Residents of Maple Grove will be voting Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fill three positions on the Maple Grove City Council. All seats are four-year terms.
Current Mayor Mark Steffenson is running unopposed this year for the mayoral seat.
Candidates appearing on the ballot for two council seats are Samba Fall, incumbent Karen Jaeger, Kristy Janigo, Rachelle Johnson, Loren Junes, Travis Mitchell and James Robbins.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
City Council
Samba Fall
Biographical information:
Address: PO Box 1771, Maple Grove, MN 55311
Education: University of Minnesota Bachelor’s Degree in Communications
Occupation: Own and operate Le Courage Staffing, Fallaw LLC, and Dunya Languages LLC, Global GreenBiz.
Community involvement: Director of Fallaw Health and Wellness Foundation, founder of the non-profit Multicultur-al Kids Network, member Maple Grove Citizens for Sustainability organization, a farmer and founder of the Nonprofit African Immigrants Farmers Alliance, and the President of the Senegalese American Chamber of Commerce.
Contact information: sambaforcitycouncil.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
The city of Maple Grove is changing and it’s time for our local government to reflect that change. My name is Samba Fall, I am a proud US Citizen, an immigrant from Senegal. I’ve lived in Minnesota for 22 years and graduated from the University of MN.
I am blessed to be living in Maple Grove with my family. I am not a politician but I’m running for City Council because it’s important for all residents to feel welcomed and included in our city where they live, work, worship, and play.
With your support, I hope to bring a voice to the decision making table that is not yet being heard.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I am going to protect our parks, improve our community’s relationship with our police, and support the development of more new businesses in Maple Grove, especially those owned by women and minorities.
I am going to increase support for our fire department, public safety, and the public school system.
I am going to take center stage and help build upon the current success, growth and development and to help navigate the residents with a pathway forward together in harmony during this moment.
A moment identified with social, economical and educational woes, barriers, challenges, and division.
Karen Jaeger
Biographical information:
Address: 8459 Rice Lake Road Maple Grove, 55369
Education: Alumnae of Roosevelt High, Minneapolis MRS Degree in home engineering
Occupation: Retired
Community involvement: Liaison to lake quality and planning commissions, Shingle Creek/West Mississippi watersheds, former director of NW Hennepin League of Municipalities Park Board and Arbor committees.
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
Being on the Maple Grove City Council for 24 years, and never missed a City Council Meeting. Working with the city council and Mayor guiding growth and development within our community.
Former Minneapolis business owner for 37 years. Vice President/Treasurer. Being well versed in organizational and administrative issues.
Liaison to the Lake Quality and Planning commissions. Commissioner of the Shingle Creek/West Mississippi watersheds. Previous director of the NW Hennepin League of Municipalities Park Board and Arbor committees.
Graduate of the First Citizen Police Academy, Trustee of the #279 Foundation, past president of the Osseo Book Club past member Maple Grove Rotary former treasurer of Robbinsdale Area Shrine Club Ladies Auxiliary, and Rice Lake Ridge HOA.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
We not only need honesty and integrity, but committed hard working council members and that I will again bring to the city council.
I will continue to support more industry and business to help strengthen our economic development and provide more job opportunities.
Keeping focus on crime prevention, working with police and fire departments in keeping our city a safe place to live.
Also by supporting the DARE Program in schools and Night Out On Crime. Being an inclusive, diverse and equitable city and taking care of our elderly citizens. With homes that are affordable to all.
Tree preservation is also in my long term plans along with keeping our beautiful lakes clean and safe along our trails. Most importantly keeping a balanced budget in keeping taxes down.
Kristy Janigo
Biographical information:
Address: 13842 84th Place N, Maple Grove MN 55369
Education: Ph.D., Design and Sustainability
Occupation: Policy Director, Hennepin County
Community involvement: Maple Grove Lutheran Church Council VP, Rice Lake Woods HOA Treasurer, Past Maple Grove Arbor Committee Member, 2017 Maple Grove Citizens Police Academy graduate, Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Legislative, Media and Communications Chairperson, Maple Grove Rotary Club Board Member
Contact information: kristy.janigo@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I am the uniquely qualified because I not only bring experience, but I also bring a fresh set of eyes.
Working at the county level for almost two years, I’ve navigated a variety of policy areas. I understand how local governments create both their capital improvement plans and operational budgets because I’ve been a part of the process.
I’ve had the chance to compare how cities in the Northwest Metro work, the differences in their city codes, their comprehensive planning documents, and I’ve also gotten to know their elected leaders, police and fire chiefs, city administrators, city engineers, and front-line staff, including the people in these positions in Maple Grove.
I will also be new to the council. I’ve heard from many residents while knocking on thousands of doors that we need new ideas, and I would be honored to serve the people of Maple Grove.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My plans include four key areas. Environment: As we continue to develop, we should responsibly manage storm water, plant trees and native landscaping, promote sustainable building practices, increase our energy efficiency, and keep our water resources clean.
Inclusion: Every Fortune 500 company I have worked for has had a diversity, equity, and inclusion plan. I support the city’s recent effort to start a DEI work group of city employees.
Public Safety: I discuss with residents three T’s of public safety: trust, training, and technology. That means a strong bond of trust among our first responders and the public; cutting edge skills training, but also peer mentoring after a critical incident; and the latest technology for efficient and safe public safety departments.
Housing: Maple Grove has expanded its residential capacity dramatically over the past 10 years, adding around 5,000 units of housing. While we do need a variety of housing to meet needs, home ownership is a way for families and individuals to become self-reliant. We can leverage partnerships with developers, property managers, nonprofits, and other governmental entities preserve these opportunities.
Rachelle Johnson
Biographical information:
Address: 16153 89th Ave. N., Maple Grove, MN 55311
Education: BS; Marketing, University of Northwestern, St. Paul, Minnesota
Occupation: Finance Manager, Substitute Teacher district #279
Community involvement: Maple Grove Community Center Task Force, ISD #279 District Planning Advisory Committee, ISD #279 Enrollment Capacity Management Advisory Committee, Active member at The Grove Church, High School Youth Mentor, Teacher and volunteer in our Maple Grove Schools
Contact information: rachellejohnsonmn.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
It is on a rare occasion that I ever leave Maple Grove. As an active member in our community and a 12-year homeowner raising a family here, coupled with my professional experience as a finance manager and a substitute teacher in our Maple Grove Schools, I have a unique and well-rounded perspective of our city.
I believe that my business and finance background will serve our city well with regard to our spending and budgeting as well as our local business economy.
In addition, spending all my time within our city working in the schools, serving on ISD#279 district and city committees, my involvement in our local church, and a multitude of other ways, makes me highly accessible and in tune with how our residents are thinking and feeling.
I believe it is extremely important for a City Council member to have a sole loyalty to the residents of Maple Grove to ensure the integrity of the decision-making process as our city moves forward in a way that best for our residents. I am excited about the opportunity to put my experience to work in a new way by serving on the City Council.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I will seek to be a city leader who understands and prioritizes the main roles of local government. I will seek to monitor city spending to keep the government focused, small, transparent, and accountable. I will also seek to keep us on the path to provide high quality city services and prioritize the four tenants of public safety, culminating with fully supporting and funding our Police Department.
I will also prioritize thoughtful development that seeks to attract and retain residents and businesses, while also focusing on plans for reinvestment and redevelopment as our city ages.
In addition, I support investment in and protection of our parks, trails, wetlands and lakes along with recreation offerings, understanding that these areas are crucial to our resident’s quality of life and also attracts tourism which supports our local economy.
We have a great city and I’m excited to continue the work we have already been doing while recognizing we still have some areas for growth and improvement. I will work hard to keep us growing in the right direction so we can attain our full potential!
Loren Junes
Biographical information:
Address: Maple Grove
Education: Electronics Trade School
Occupation: High-tech industry
Community involvement: Coached youth sports, played in church praise band and taught Sunday School
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have been a resident of Maple Grove for 30 years. In our community, I have coached youth sports, played in the church praise band and taught Sunday school. I grew up on a dairy farm, I then attended an Electronics Trade School.
I entered the high-tech industry, gained experience in five world leading corporations in their field.
I have worked on many types of sophisticated equipment, my specialty is solving technical challenges, I was a key part in developing a billion-dollar world class manufacturing process that helps keep jobs right here in Maple Grove.
I am a conservative, and will be your conservative voice, from budgeting, oversight and transparency. I will be an advocate for helping residents better understand the core instruments of our city government via easy access to information that is driving decisions.
Such as city plans, how tax assessing really works. Public transportation, what is behind some of the decisions made? Metropolitan Council, how much power do they really have over local city decisions? This energy will help engage more residents to connect with city government, amplifying feedback for improved local government overall. An informed voter is a powerful voter.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
The residents of Maple Grove have been very fortunate to experience great leadership throughout the years, thanks to all of you. As your conservative candidate I want to uphold the core values of Maple Grove.
Increase transparency helping inform residents what is happening in our local and extended government. With a city council seat now open, becoming a candidate and continuing the legacy of well-planned developments, roadways, parks, community spaces is what I desire.
Agendas are not part of my platform, rather stay the course supporting organic growth, rejecting pressure or inorganic growth ideas and concepts that could drastically change or harm the residents of Maple Grove presently, or in years to come.
One of my greatest concerns is electing council members who will fashion policies that change Maple Grove, with ideas that do not carry-on Maple Grove tradition, rather trying to change beautiful Maple Grove, into something different than what we currently have.
Travis Mitchell
Biographical information
Address: 9209 Upland Lane, Maple Grove MN 55369
Education: Master’s Degree in Business Administration - Cybersecurity
Occupation: Business owner of a computer services company
Community involvement: I returned from college this fall. I applied to join Rotary, Lions, and OMGHA. Family volunteers at FMSC events.
Contact information: me@travis.icu
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
City council is the gateway for Commission and Boards, City Administrator, and Economic Development Authority to communicate with residents. I feel I am the top candidate who focuses on the job’s objectives. A city council member does not make decisions to tax, how to tax, or build government buildings. They can put departments on notice or affect the selection of depart-mental leadership. Council can pass ordinances leading to fines. The final piece is adopting a budget.
Maple Grove needs a council member who has Multiple Leadership Styles for all situations and personality types, understands human resources, develops talent, and can stretch a dollar. Maple Grove’s $44 million budget needs my business expertise to analyze the chart of ac-counts. I also offer the ability to support the actual cost of technology in each department.
Elections become a popularity contest, and the winner will be the one that has the best marketing. The method is acceptable, but a celebrity as an elected official has produced challenges time and time again. Selecting the right person in the professional world forgoes the popular over ability. I have been preparing for this opportunity for five years and will be a successful representative to all of Maple Grove.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
The future of Maple Grove is grand. It has an excellent industrial, commercial and residential mix. The Development is on track, the Administration is performing high, and each commission makes a positive impact. Maple Grove is a hot spot for Medtech companies bringing high-paying jobs. New commercial complexes are sold to good companies that serve the entire metro.
I will use my technical and leadership skills to increase direct communication. Maple Grove residents and government can improve communication by gathering residential and business programmers to produce open-source applications. Using our apps, we can reduce our computer costs.
I would also like to invite an NAHL hockey team to our new rink. A post-High School Junior Team would boost our High School Hockey and OMGHA organization. The increase in team travel will help justify the nine-figure price tag for the Community Center and maximize our tourism investment.
James Robbins
Biographical information:
Address: 11670 Fountains Dr #200, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Education: Juris Doctor (JD)
Occupation: Attorney
Community involvement: Last 20+ years to public service. In Marines, he supported humanitarian missions and deployed to the Middle East. Completed law school and returned to military service as a judge advocate with the Minnesota National Guard. Serving as an adjunct professor and an attorney. In the process of joining the Maple Grove Fire Department.
Contact information: jamesformaplegrove
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
The skills I have gained through education, employment, and volunteer experience allow me to be an influential city council member. Like all of us, I might not be perfect, but I will always strive for perfection, and if elected, I will diligently strive to represent all Maple Grove residents.
I love this community and will be diligent in prudently evaluating the concerns within the community. I pledge to place my duties first before my obligations.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
To take a commonsense approach to make government efficient and cost-effective while delivering high-quality services while maintaining and improving Maple Grove’s quality of life. Ensure the future of Maple Grove includes supporting our police and fire departments to keep Maple Grove safe.
The future consists of maintaining and improving our public assets and road infrastructure. Maple Grove relies on a sound road system to access jobs, health care, education, and general commerce. It is a crucial element in developing a community on a localized level and a city’s economic growth.
This will require the community to maintain and continue expanding an economic environment that grows and attracts the private sector to Maple Grove, bringing quality jobs. Thoughtful development to ensure development approved in Maple Grove is a good fit.
To have a bright future, we must maintain current developments and projects to co-exist with existing and thriving industries, businesses, and neighboring communities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.