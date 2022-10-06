Election-1.jpg

Residents of Maple Grove will be voting Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fill three positions on the Maple Grove City Council. All seats are four-year terms.

Current Mayor Mark Steffenson is running unopposed this year for the mayoral seat.

SambaFall.jpg
KarenJaeger.jpg
KristyJanigo.jpg
RachelleJohnson.jpg
LorenJunes.jpg
TravisMitchell.jpg
JamesRobbins.jpg

