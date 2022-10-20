Three candidates are running for Minnesota Senate District 38: Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor, Republican Brad Kohler and Democrat Susan Pha.
Before the most recent round of redistricting, the seat was held by Democrat Chris Eaton, who is retiring at the end of her term. This district covers the cities of Osseo, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
The paper asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and respond to a questionnaire.
Kohler did not respond the questionnaire before press time.
Their responses follow, and may have been edited for length or clarity.
Mary O’Connor
Address: 5429 Lyndale Ave. N., Brooklyn Center
Education: Two years of college, certificate in Information Systems
Occupation: Retired
Community involvement: 1 term on the Brooklyn Center City Council and several years on the Brooklyn Center Charter Commission; volunteered at public schools, Brooklyn Historical Society. I attended and testified at many meetings of the state legislature.
Contact information: mary_oconnor08@hotmail.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
To fix our education system, we need to teach only academic classes, especially reading, and some vocational classes. Other things should be taught at home.
We need to take back our rights and responsibilities from government. Government doesn’t know what’s good for us. They told us opiates were safe. But opiates killed us. Let’s get rid of bad government.
Health care is too expensive. Insurance makes health care expensive. We only need major medical insurance. Doctors will charge less if they don’t have to wait for the insurance company to pay them.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I listen to the opinion of others. I express my viewpoint honestly. We ask questions and discuss. Then we take the vote on the bill and the majority wins. Each bill should be a single issue. Omnibus bills with many issues are unconstitutional.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We should not spend the surplus on more programs. We should reduce taxes and change tax laws so taxes are fair and simple. We should end sales taxes. This would help residents and businesses. We should end income tax exemptions which benefit some people and not others. They are not fair. We should tax employee benefits. Some workers don’t get employee benefits so they pay taxes on all their income. Property should be taxed at the same rate since taxes are based on the value of the property. Trailer homes should not be taxed at a higher rate than other homes.
Susan Pha
Address: 8301 Sumter Ave. Brooklyn Park
Education: (omitted)
Occupation: Council Member/Mayor Pro-Tem, small business owner, author
Community involvement: Brooklyn Park City Council, Mayor Pro-Tem, Vice President Brooklyn Park Economic & Development Authority, Board Member Brooklyn Bridge Alliance, Liaison to the Community Long-range Improvement Commission, Recreation and Parks Advisory, Human Rights Commission, Brooklyns Youth Council
Contact information: susanphaforsenate.com
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My key issues I will be prioritizing are the everyday concerns of the people of this district – public safety, safe schools and fully funded public education, affordable healthcare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, women’s reproductive rights, livable wages, good jobs and a thriving economy, maintaining our roads, bridges, and transit across the state, and protecting our environment to guarantee that we can continue to share our quality of life for generations to come. I will work with all stakeholders and my legislative colleagues to create meaningful policies that address these issues and better the lives of Minnesotans.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I’ve had great success in my 6 years of policy making at the local government level. It is because I truly believe we create better policies that work for all when we have diversity in perspective and ideas at the table. What is key in working together to resolve issues is finding common goals, listen to one another, and focus on creating solutions together.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Give money back to Minnesotans, fund expansion of Minnesota Care, improve wages for workers in direct care professions, fully fund the special education cross subsidies and fund education so our schools are less dependent on property taxes and can close in on the achievement gap.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.