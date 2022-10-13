There are three candidates running for Wright County Commissioner District 3.
Those candidates running for the seat are Jonathan Heinrichs, Jeanne Holland and Michael Potter.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The paper did not receive a response from Heinrichs. The responses received include:
Wright County Dist. 3
Jeanne Holland
Biographical information:
Address: 6684 W Laketowne Drive Albertville MN 55301
Education: Nursing degree at Anoka Technical college
Occupation: Self-employed home care nurse
Community involvement: Member of the St. Michael Catholic Church, served as Sunday school, confirmation teacher, other volunteer positions. Served from 1991-2005 as Cub scout pack committee chair and as District Commissioner. Elected in 2000 to the STMA School Board (served 14 years). STMA representative to the Wright Technical center in Buffalo for 12 years, an 8-school cooperative that provides technical career education to Juniors and seniors (5 years).
Contact information: hollandforcommissioner.com
Questions for county board candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county?
I served the St Michael-Albertville School Board for 14 years and was also was appointed as our board member to serve the Wright Technical Center.
A cooperative eight-school Tech Education school for our juniors and seniors to explore careers in the technical fields.
Both positions were non partisan boards and it made decisions more collaborative. I enjoy serving my community at large.
2. What are your top three goals for the county?
Inflation is a pressing issue for our county so I want taxes to remain low and work to keep them from pressing into the finances of the young families and seniors in my district.
Also maintain our good sheriff’s dept. Including equipping each deputy with body cameras to keep them and the county free of lawsuits. Also making sure our deputies are happy.
We need to retain them due to the changing face of law enforcement since the defend the police movement. Many are quitting the profession and we need them now more than ever.
Michael Potter
Biographical information:
Address: 11650 57th St. NE, Albertville
Education: Attended North Hennepin community College.
Occupation: Self employed
Community involvement: Former council member and mayor of Albertville, eight years as a County Commissioner District 4.
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county?
I have been married for 39 years to Heidi. We raised three daughters, and have two grandchildren.
My experience as a council member, mayor and District 4 County Commissioner gives me insight into to resident’s concerns in the areas of growth, safety, transportation, parks and quality of life.
2. What are your top three goals for the county?
Goals are to continue to keep taxes low while providing quality of service. Continue to improve safety on our roads. And promote the growth and development of our business community
