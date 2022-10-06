Up for election in Rogers is the two-year mayoral term, and two four-year city councilor terms.
On the ballot for mayor are incumbent Rick Ihli and Roger Brown. The Crow River News did not get a response from Brown for this voter guide.
Those candidates running for two councilor seats are incumbent Mark Eiden, Amy Enga and Sara Wahba. Jonathan Patience is on the ballot but has decided not to continue running.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Mayor
Rick Ihli
Biographical information:
Address: 14092 Gadwall Lane, Rogers
Education: Two years at SCSU and graduated from Brown College.
Occupation: Retired
Community involvement: Planning commission, city council, Rogers Lions Club
Contact information: Rickihli54@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I grew up in Sauk Rapids the second youngest of 9 children. I attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, Sauk Rapids High School and attended St. Cloud State and a graduate of Brown College.
I am married to my wonderful wife Nancy and have two daughters who are married and have four grandchildren.
Having lived in Rogers for 27 years I have seen the city evolve into a tremendous community thriving and growing with a brisk commercial center and wonderful neighborhoods. We moved to Rogers when there were less then 800 citizens and now we are at 14,000 and It has been amazing to watch it grow.
I started my involvement with the city 16 years ago serving on the planning commission for four years, city council for four years and am in my fourth term as mayor and it has been a tremendous honor to do so.
I have worked in all phases of city Government. I have served as representative of the Senior Council, I preside as the Economic Development Director, Liquor Commission, and most importantly Public Safety Director. I have served in several other capacities for the city as well.
I have been a member of the Rogers Lions for over 20 years, serving a term as President and served on the board of Directors. I also lead a group of Lions cooking for the Club and doing fund raisers for families in need. I work side by side with local state representatives.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I am a strong advocate for Public Safety. My main job is to protect our citizens and their properties along with our roadways and infrastructure.
It has been a tremendous honor to serve this city for so many years and hope I can continue to do so.
City Council
Mark Eiden
Biographical information:
Address: 14127 Raspberry Drive, Rogers, MN 55374
Community involvement: I currently serve on your Rogers City Council. I am a former Planning Commissioner - City of Champlin. I served on the Hassan Township Board of Supervisors. Member - Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, served on the School Advisory Board, the Building and Grounds Committee and I am a member of the Knights of Columbus. I have also served as a Delegate in our senate district and consider myself to be a common-sense conservative.
Contact information: mark.eiden@charter.net
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
One of the reasons I am running for a Rogers City Council seat is to continue to rein-force an attitude of fact-based decision making when it comes to spending. Every spending decision made by the city should consider how hard we have all worked to contribute our tax dollars to the city budget.
It is important that the Rogers City Council listen to and work in the best interest of the residents of our City. I am familiar with city government and the importance of working on behalf of the citizens.
It is important that the city maintain a spending balance, maintain the ability of the city to provide top notch essential services while challenging spending that tips the balance toward over expansion of the city government infrastructure. As a member of our City Council, I work to balance the spending between any incremental government infrastructure improvements and the spending that is necessary for essential services. That is, maintain a limited size of government, ensuring that we are sized properly to provide those essential services while not allowing growth beyond what is necessary.
I work diligently to first, gather all facts with regard to any issue, then work to improve communication in an effort to increase resident engagement in our city government. Improved communication and greater access to city government will provide the transparency necessary, while providing increased opportunity for resident input to how our city is being managed.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
My vision for the future of Rogers is one of balanced development, industrial to residential. Rogers has enjoyed continued growth in industrial development and has done a nice job of managing that planning.
I look forward to participating in the management of that planning as we move forward. I believe it is important that growth in residential development is done in such a way as to allow higher density in some are-as where it fits with previous similar development and preserve the rural character of our community where lower density development has been established.
I welcome residents’ questions and suggestions.
Amy Enga
Biographical information
Address: 12420 Tilton Trl N, Rogers MN 55374
Occupation: Retired Mechanical Engineer who works seasonally at Malmborgs Greenhouse
Community involvement: I volunteer at CROSS Services in the food warehouse and at events. My other volunteer experience includes STEM Education and prairie seed collection at Crow Hassan Park. Twenty-five years ago, my husband John and I moved to Rogers (Hassan) because of the small-town feel and stayed because it is such a great community.
Contact information: amyenga.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
I have skills in project management, team leadership and collaborating with customers. As an adaptable problem solver, I focus on customer satisfaction, attaining goals and continuous improvement. Being Vice Chair on the Planning Commission gives me government experience.
I am willing to ask questions, dig deeper, take action and advocate for constituents. By attending City Council meetings, budget workshops, Planning Commission meetings and Park and Recreation Advisory Commission meetings, I have gained an understanding of the bigger picture.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
Open Communication - There is an opportunity for improved communication between the city and residents. Sharing of information allows for transparency of government. I have always supported sharing information and will continue to do so.
Effects of Growth - How fast our community grows has an impact on infrastructure, traffic, services, the need for increased staff and the quality of schools. I would like to see the growth controlled to allow the infrastructure and city staff a chance to catch up without requiring a significant increase in taxes.
With that growth comes increased traffic resulting in congestion and backups at intersections. It is also important to provide easy access and parking. As a city council member, I would continue to advocate for Rogers’ road improvements with city staff, Hennepin County and MNDOT.
Growth can affect the small-town feel of a community A balanced approach maintains the small town feel of Rogers while still offering a variety of housing types and price ranges. Updating downtown, providing parks and public events are ways to maintain Rogers’ small-town charm.
Fiscal Responsibility - It is important to provide a balance between infrastructure, services and costs. I would do this through prioritizing needs and demands while keeping in mind that the money is supplied by tax payers.
Safety - Safer crossings and trails connecting neighborhoods together provide safe routes to schools and parks while minimizing biking and walking on busy roads. This includes improved pedestrian access connecting north and south Rogers.
Rogers Fire and Police departments do a great job keeping Rogers safe. They are active in the community and have worked to build and maintain trust.
Sara Wahba
Biographical information:
Address: 13475 Red Fox Road, Rogers, MN 55374
Education: University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, BA in Political Science
Occupation: Real Estate Investor and Entrepreneur
Community involvement: Volunteer at Rogers Elementary School, Meals on Wheels, Cross Services, Adopt a Park – Fox Creek West and Downtown Planning Meetings
Contact information: SaraWahba4Rogers@gmail.com
Questions for city council candidates
1. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city?
My experience as a business owner and entrepreneur make me uniquely qualified to be elected to City Council. I understand how to effectively multi-task several business entities including real estate, while at the same time making analytical decisions. I am very solution orientated. If I see a problem, I figure out a way to fix it rather than just talk about it.
I regularly attend council meetings and meet with city staff. I’m in a unique position to have my had on the pulse of the community being a resident and business owner in Rogers.
I believe Rogers should be run as a business and I strive to give the citizens and business owners a voice and follow up with action.
2. What are your plans for the future of the city?
I believe that every town needs a downtown where community can gather and businesses thrive. I hope to see downtown Rogers move in the direction of development, yet maintain structural history.
It is imperative that we install visible, flashing pedestrian lights in downtown Rogers. As more businesses come to Main Street, this will be vital for safety.
Additionally, as a parent of kids in two different schools, I see first hand every single morning the importance of installing visible flashing pedestrian lights at all of the schools. I will see to it that this happens, even if I have to pay for it out of my own pocket.
Our police department and fire department do an exceptional job. I recognize that our police have outgrown their building. My hope is that we can expand our police station rather than continuing to put band-aids on the building and at the same time, hire more officers to be fully staffed.
Having a background in business, I have ideas to help the city generate more revenue that will not be at the expense of homeowners. If I am elected, I plan on presenting these ideas.
Lastly, I will strive to give Rogers citizens and business owners a voice by listening and following up by action. I care greatly about this community and will always aim to be direct and fair.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.