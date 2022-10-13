A total of six candidates are running for the STMA School Board on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Three seats will be filled because members’ terms are expiring. The candidates up for these open seats are: Peter Lemke, incumbent Tim Lewis, Elyse Shorez, incumbent Carol Steffens, Tyler Stone and Travis Weber.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
School Board
Peter Lemke
Biographical information:
Address: 13910 45th Lane NE, Saint Michael, MN 55376
Education: Bachelor of Civil Engineering, UMN Twin Cities
Occupation: Highway Engineer/Project Manager; Minnesota Professional Engineer; Professional Traffic Operations Engineer and Road Safety Professional-Level 1
Community involvement: Elk River Planning Commission 2003-2011; STMA Girls Lacrosse Booster Club (President) and STMA Girls Tennis Booster Club (President); Engineering Service/Missionary in Mexico.
Contact information: peteforstma@gmail.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My priority is to give parents a voice in the education of their children and how the District operates, and advocate for taxpayers.
I will be a champion for a Board that is 1) Accessible - Parents and taxpayers will have a voice to address the Board and be acknowledged and heard. Anyone who wants to address the Board at a meeting should be allowed to speak and not be limited to 3 per issue. I also think the public should be allowed the opportunity to speak to any item being voted on.
2) Transparent - I will fight to bring transparency to the District governance starting with live-streaming meetings and providing more comprehensive minutes on discussions and decisions.
And 3) Fiscally responsible - The Board and Administration should be more accountable to taxpayers. Cuts in Administration should be identified as on the table too.
All schools are safe! We should demand that teachers and staff are treated with respect by students. I believe vehicle arrival and dismissal at the High School needs review where the afternoon departure is complete chaos and is a safety issue for buses, students, and staff and along Jameson. Girls’ sports teams are protected.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I am against the current referendum for an operating levy in these current economic conditions where inflation is high, and the economy is in or likely going into a recession. A referendum touches residents of all ages.
I understand that proponents will say we need the operating levy because schools are hurting, but families are also hurting and fighting to make ends meet. Food, gas, and every other item needed to provide for a family and survive is up about $500/month over the last 18 months.
I will work hard with the Board and Administration to dig into the numbers and see how we can address financial needs without raising taxes and without hurting our teachers or diminishing the education value and experience for students.
We should not be raising taxes at this time, yet I am open to learning more about the valid needs and finding solutions using reason, mutual respect, and accountability.
Tim Lewis
Biographical information:
Address: St. Michael, MN
Education: BA – Accounting / St. John’s University
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Community involvement: STMA School Board Treasurer – 4 years, STMA High School Bass Fishing Team Coach - 5 years, Joint Powers Arena Board - 4 years, STMA Levy Committee member – 2 years, STMA Board SEE Liaison – 4 years, District Finance Advisory Committee – 4 years
Contact information: Tblewis11@gmail.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
As a candidate reelect for the STMA School Board my goal is simple, to continue our march in looking for innovative ways to remain a top 10% ranked school district in the state of Minnesota.
As the district moves forward, we do not have a broken model, rather we have great leadership, excellent educators and a strong district Strategic Plan.
I believe as an elected school board member my job is to listen, ask questions, seek to understand, and then make sound and fact-based decisions understanding both short and long-term benefits and consequences.
My number one goal would be to continue this commitment to all members of the community as I have demonstrated over the last 4 years.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
For those in the community who know me well or have had the chance to see my work on the board over the last four years, they know and understand values and beliefs drive my decision making. I want to share two beliefs that I hold strongly which relate to the upcoming levy vote.
Every voice matters! In today’s world no one opinion is more important than another. My opinion as a board member is not any more or less important than other community members which is why my job is to gather as many facts, evaluate pro’s and con’s and determine expected outcomes as a result of my decision. I have a belief that allowing our community to vote on a levy ensures every voice has a right to be heard equally.
I believe every family knows what is best for them and their children! If I follow my own beliefs, my wife Sarah and I believe only we can make the best possible decisions for our family. As a financial services professional for more than 26 years, my job is to give my clients choice, explain the facts and allow them to make the best educated decision they can for their family.
I believe an investment in our schools, our children and our grandchildren is an investment that pays off many more times than any recommendation I could ever share with a client.
Elyse Shorez
Biographical information:
Address: St. Michael, MN
Education: Master’s in Industrial/Organizational Psychology
Occupation: Talent Management Consultant
Community involvement: Leader of the STMA Legislative Action Team, Secretary of STME PTO, Classroom Volunteer
Contact information: shorezforschoolboard.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal as a board member is supporting the district in providing a high-quality education for our students. I want every parent to feel confident in the educational experience their children are receiving and every student to feel safe, supported, and ready to learn.
I want our teachers to be equipped with the tools and support they need to reach and engage all of their students in learning, and I want our community to be proud supporters of our schools.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
As the leader of the STMA Legislative Action Team I understand that school districts across Minnesota are having to go out for operating referendums because the state is not doing its job to adequately fund education.
Without additional funding STMA simply cannot continue to produce the type of educational experience that our teachers desire, our students deserve and our parents expect.
I am glad to see a shorter four-year levy without an inflationary factor along with a reduced per pupil amount. While I do support the levy because our students will suffer without it, I understand it is simply not financially achievable for everyone in our community.
I will continue to work hard with our Legislative Action Team to engage our community, and communities across Minnesota to advocate for the state to adequately fund education rather than putting the burden back on tax-payers.
Carol Steffens
Biographical information:
Address: St. Michael
Education:
Occupation:
Community involvement: STMA School Board member, Wright Tech Center, District Advisory Committee, Policy Review Committee
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
I have lived in St Michael for over half of my life. I am a graduate of STMA, as are my husband and our two adult children.
I am running for re-election to the STMA School Board in this upcoming election. It has been an honor to serve and I am asking you to allow me to serve again. I sit on various committees as a school board member, which include the Wright Tech Center, DAC (District Advisory Committee) and the Policy review committee. This is all about the kids, what is best for them inside and outside of the classroom.
STMA schools have a very solid foundation. We provide our students with tremendous opportunities. We have an excellent graduation rate, quality classrooms and high student achievement. This is all possible because of the teachers who are passionate about what they do, and the remarkable and caring support staff who assist teachers, not to mention our admin team and maintenance staff who make our schools what they are. This is about the kids.
Sadly, though, the State of MN does not equally fund all schools. This means that STMA has to do more with less money.
My number 1 goal is to make sure that the class room is not negatively impacted by this. It is all about what is best for kids.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I do support the operating referendum that is on the ballot this year. Approving the first questions supports the kids, restores the walk zone and will keep our programs running.
Approving the second question will allow some programs to come back such as high-potential programs and reduce activities fees.
Both allow the reduction in the class size, which is paramount in a quality education. This is about the kids.
Please allow me to continue helping provide excellence in education. Vote for me, Carol Steffens, to the STMA school board. This is about the kids.
Tyler Stone
Biographical information:
Address: 425 Main Street North St. Michael, MN
Education: Bachelor’s – Marquette University
Occupation: Food and beverage
Community involvement: Volunteering for STMA Hockey, STMA Rush Soccer, School Fiend Trips, Lunches
Contact information: stone.tyler@gmail.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
I am running for STMA School Board to ensure our children’s futures remain bright.
To keep putting the children first. In a district that is facing financial difficulties, we need to maintain a laser focus on class sizes and teacher retention. My goal would be to look at, analyze and balance our budget without increasing class sizes – especially at the elementary level.
Additionally, we need to get the funding model for MN Schools changed to be equitable to all districts throughout the state – this is a difficult and long process, but we cannot relent and need to continue to seek better funding for our future generations.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
The levy that is proposed is much better than the levy that was voted down in 2021 – it has been revised to include input from more stakeholders and taxpayers and represents a shorter window for total tax commitment.
I support this levy for multiple reasons, the most important of which, is that our classes cannot continue to get larger it is disadvantageous to our children.
In order to maintain our Tradition of Excellence, we need to ensure that we recruit and retain the best possible people to work in our schools and if we continue to see the rapid increase in class sizes, we will not be able to recruit or retain the top teachers available.
Travis Weber
Biographical information:
Address: 10417 62nd St NE, Albertville, MN
Education: Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems
Occupation: Software engineer
Community involvement: Robotics Mentor, President of Robotics Booster Club
Contact information: travisjweber.com
Questions for school board candidates
1. What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
Class sizes are too big, some middle school classes have 43 students, my third grade daughter has 30 students in her class, many high school classes are approaching (or have already surpassed) 40 students.
Our revenue shortfall is real, if we don’t come up with a solution for more funding our class sizes will continue to increase and the quality of our education will decline.
It is prudent that we keep working with our legislators in St. Paul to increase our funding from the state. I will support the Legislative Action Team any and every way that I can, we need help from the state of Minnesota on this.
2. What are your thoughts on the referendum that will be on the ballot?
I believe that a mistake was made by asking for the bond in 2017, while knowing we had upcoming operating needs. The contents of the bond were not wasted money though, the new facilities are great, the mistake was risking the situation we’re in now, asking taxpayers to fund two levies at the same time.
I realize that COVID was not something we could predict, but we need to learn from this situation, much can change in a ten year period.
That doesn’t change our current situation, we desperately need this for our students.
Nobody wants this burden to be on the taxpayers, but it is the only practical lever we can pull to avoid cutting more programs and staff, in order to balance the budget for 2023. The amount asked for is significantly less than last year, this year’s levy isn’t about restoring class sizes to where they were two years ago, it’s about bridging the gap for four years, buying us some much-needed time.
I’m running for school board with the intent of putting students first, there is no way I can do that in good conscience without supporting this levy. I understand the anger and frustration from our community, but I can’t change what happened in 2017, we can’t give the dome back, or the sheet of ice. The levy is what is best for the students.
