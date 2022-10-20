Michael Nelson, a Democrat, is running unopposed for Minnesota House District 38A. This district represents the cities of Osseo, and part of Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park resident was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2002 and is serving his 10th term.

