Hennepin County Sheriff primary to narrow field

Three candidates are running for Hennepin County Sheriff, with the top two finishers from the Aug. 9 primary moving on to the General Election.
Vying for the top job with the Sheriff’s Office are Jai Hanson, Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks.
Current Sheriff David Hutchinson did not file for re-election and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI earlier this year following an incident in December. Each term is four years.
Jai Hanson
Education, occupation, qualification: I was born in India, grew up in Minneapolis. Attended Minnehaha Academy for high school. I received my B.A. at North Park University in Chicago and Master’s Degree in public safety administration from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. I have been in law enforcement for 17 years and currently assigned to a specialty unit with the Bloomington Police Department. I have the most frontline experience than any of the other candidates.
Why are you running for county sheriff?
I am running for sheriff because the divide between public safety and community has been pushed by political agendas. I am running as an independent candidate for sheriff because I believe we need an independent in the Sheriff’s Office who focuses on restoring public safety than appeasing the agenda of a political party. I have not sought out any political endorsements from a political party nor would I accept any endorsements from a political party. Public safety needs to be a non-partisan issue.
What is the most pressing public safety issue facing Hennepin County, and how should it be addressed?
We are in the biggest crime wave in the history of our county due to lack of vision, leadership and focusing on political agendas. My administration would re-imagine public safety by having the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office take a more out-front approach in assisting local law enforcement agencies in our county by providing them resources and assistance to curb crime in their communities. We will do this by having a countywide approach to crime, being involved in the communities we serve and holding our judicial system accountable while advocating with our state and federal officials to leverage funding and resources to ensure the citizens of Hennepin County are made as safe as possible.
How would you balance your response to the public safety priorities of urban and suburban residents?
My administrations focus on Minneapolis, specifically north Minneapolis, would be to decrease violent crime and prevent it from spreading throughout our county and suburbs. HCSO would have a satellite office in north Minneapolis, which I would office out of and take a frontline approach of being visible in a community that has been abandoned by the politicians and public safety for decades.
My administrations focus would also be on providing the services which are in place currently, however, would improve the relationship between HCSO and local police agencies to ensure a good partnership is established and local chiefs would know they would have the support of their sheriff in getting resources needed to make sure their communities are safe.
Dawanna Witt
Education, occupation, qualification: I am the major in charge of the two largest divisions of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. I am an award-winning law enforcement professional with 22 years of experience, degrees in chemical dependency and family therapy, and master’s degrees in public safety administration and management. I am also an adjunct professor in juvenile justice and American corrections.
I was raised in south Minneapolis and live in the city. I am married with kids and grandkids.
Why are you running for county sheriff?
As a kid growing up in south Minneapolis, I didn’t see myself as someone who would wind up in law enforcement, but this is my calling. We need people who can help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve so we can work collaboratively to solve the issues we’re now facing. With 22 years of experience in law enforcement, and a proven track record of developing innovative programs that work, I know that I am up to this task.
We are in a very challenging moment for public safety. Violent crime has surged. There are also much-needed changes in law enforcement that need to happen. Addressing these issues calls for an experienced leader who will be ready to take them on from day one. I am that leader.
What is the most pressing public safety issue facing Hennepin County, and how should it be addressed?
Violent crime is the most pressing public safety issue in the county, committed by adults and juveniles alike. As sheriff, I will work collaboratively with all public safety partners to not only react to this crime surge, but to develop new programs to keep young people from offending in the first place. We need intervention, prevention and accountability. There’s a lot that we can do at the sheriff’s office, but no one can take on this problem alone. I will work to build bridges between everyone: law enforcement, the criminal justice system as a whole, our community partners (residents, business owners, etc.) and our stakeholders in the mental and behavioral health fields. We need leaders that can bring everyone to the table together.
How would you balance your response to the public safety priorities of urban and suburban residents?
Violent crime has surged through the entire county, and everyone deserves to feel safe no matter where they live. The sheriff’s office can operate anywhere in the county and provide mutual aid with local agencies as needed. We are conducting joint operations with local, state and federal partners now and that will expand further when I am sheriff. Tackling crime anywhere in Hennepin County benefits everyone in the county, no matter where they live. No one thrives in a community in which people are afraid.
Joseph Banks
Joseph Banks did not respond to the Sun Sailor questionnaire.
