The city of Dayton will host a primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9 to narrow the number of candidates running on the 2022 General Election ballot. This year’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The there are four City Council seats up for election this year. They include:
• Special election for a council seat with the term ending 2024, which is currently held on an interim basis by David Fashant.
Those who have filed for this seat are Dave Pikal, Matt Trost and Bryce Wisnewski. The top two finishers will move on to the General Election.
• Council members (two seats up) with terms ending 2026 — current seats held by Julie Gustafson and Scott Salonek.
Those who have filed for a chance at one of the two seats are Darren Browen, David Fashant, Jesse Huff-Larson, Ryan Maltzen and Salonek. The top four finishers will move on.
• Mayor seat with term ending 2024 — Dennis Fisher currently holds this seat. Fisher and Julie Gustafson have filed for this seat, which will not be on the primary ballot.
Absentee voting ends Aug. 8. Residents can vote at City Hall Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voting absentee will be required to complete an absentee ballot application to receive a ballot.
Dayton residents can vote Aug. 9 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at their precinct location. Precinct one is at the police/public works building, 13700 Zanzibar Lane. Precinct two is at the Activity Center, 18461 Dayton Street. Precinct three is at Dayton Elementary School, 12000 South Diamond Lake Road.
