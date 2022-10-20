Vote.jpg

Residents of District 42A (which includes parts of Maple Grove and Plymouth) will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election to fill the seat.

Candidates on the ballot are Kathy Burkett (Republican) and Ned Carroll (DFL).

NedCarroll.jpg

