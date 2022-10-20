Residents of District 42A (which includes parts of Maple Grove and Plymouth) will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election to fill the seat.
Candidates on the ballot are Kathy Burkett (Republican) and Ned Carroll (DFL).
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on questions that were asked. (See questions below in each statement).
The responses received include:
Ned Carroll
Biographical Information: Married with three children.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, economics and political science, Cornell College; Master’s degree, public policy analysis, Rutgers University; Juris Doctorate, University of Iowa
Occupation: Attorney. 28-year Plymouth resident.
Community/civic organizations involvement: Current Plymouth Council Member At-Large; deputy mayor, 2019; council coordinating representative to Plymouth Planning Commission; past chair Plymouth Parks and Recreation Commission; past commissioner, Shinglecreek Watershed Management Commission; volunteer, Plymouth “Fire and Ice” Carnival; past chair Wayzata Schools Early Childhood Family Education Board (ECFE); parent volunteer, Gleason Lake Elementary, Wayzata West Middle School; Wayzata High School Board member and coach Wayzata Girls Basketball Association (WGBA); Basilica Block Party and church volunteer; Eagle Scout
Contact information: nedjcarroll@gmail.com
Why did you decide to run for office?
It has been a privilege and honor to be elected twice At-Large to the Plymouth City Council. Due to legislative redistricting following the 2020 census, Plymouth has an open seat, which is District 42A. I want to continue representing our community in the Legislature and work on the issues that are important to us. More than my opponent, I have the experience that matters and the leadership that counts. I have served our community in a variety of ways. I have been involved in multiple activities and efforts with a number of organizations, including our schools, youth athletics, civic organizations, and churches. My background and training make me uniquely qualified, compared to my opponent, to continue successfully serving our legislative district. I look forward to the opportunity and ask for your vote.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
Public safety, education, infrastructure, environment. I plan to address them by listening to the members of our community and others involved with a particular issue to develop a clear understanding of the issue and seek the appropriate solution.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I listen to and try to understand such an opposing viewpoint. By doing so, we may be able to find common ground and an agreeable resolution may be reached.
