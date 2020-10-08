Residents in Hennepin will be voting Tuesday, Nov. 3, to fill the vacant Hennepin County District 7 seat.
Candidates appearing on the ballot for the seat are Kevin Anderson and Danny Nadeau. Incumbent Jeff Johnson is not seeking reelection.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include a short biography of themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions belows in each statement).
The responses received include:
Kevin Anderson
Biographical info:
Address: Maple Grove
Occupation: Project Architect
Community involvement: President at House of Hope Lutheran Church, ISAIAH, District Planning Advisory Council for District 279.
Contact information: Kevin@
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the county’s public safety budget?
I’m sure most people would agree that public safety is more than just law enforcement. If we aren’t meeting the needs of the people with the most needs, we are creating an environment that is less safe for everyone. I plan to invest in issues of economic security such as housing, transportation, and mental health to ensure those needs are being met in District 7 and across Hennepin County. I would also look to the Sheriff to help advise and inform the appropriate level of staffing needed to keep our communities safe. I know that we are asking that office to assume more duties, and we should be looking at how we can best support our public servants. As somebody with family in law enforcement I will not do anything that could potentially put our law enforcement in danger. I also share the Sheriff’s vision of safer communities through investment in wellness. All of these initiatives have been proven to lower crime and improve public safety.
2. What is your vision for the future of light rail in the region?
We have been completely left out of the picture of a terrific opportunity to invest in both green transportation, good jobs, as well as public safety. I believe that we need a leader who will not dismiss investments in safe, efficient means of transportation available to serve the growing and diverse needs of District 7. I believe that light rail transit can be an ingredient to meeting those needs, as well as other transit options like buses and Electric Vehicle Charging stations. These transit options will spur economic growth and help protect the environment. As the next commissioner, I intend to lead our district forward, and look for ways to expand access to mass transit.
Danny Nadeau
Biographic info:
Occupation: Currently Chief of Staff to Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson.
Address & education: I’ve lived in western Hennepin my whole life, attending Orono High School and the University of Minnesota.
Contact: danny@
1. What adjustments, if any, should be made to the county’s public safety budget?
The public safety budget includes the sheriff’s office, county attorney’s office, public defender’s office and corrections. The 2021 proposed budget is roughly $347 million, about 15% of the county’s overall budget. I believe it’s too early in the budget process to signal any specific adjustments not initiated by our criminal justice partners. Although the extreme increase in violent crime may require additional capacity on the violent offender task force and an increased effort to concentrate deputies to assist local law enforcement in high crime areas.
2. What is your vision for the future of light rail in the region?
Long-term, we (and I mean government, auto industry, transit operators, automation professionals, connectivity experts and others) need to start envisioning what our transportation system looks like in 2050, how it’s funded, and how people use it. I believe our region needs access and mobility and fixed-guideway may be part of that.
The pandemic has decimated public transit ridership, and exacerbated weaknesses that exist within our public transportation system. Overall, transit ridership was declining even before the pandemic. But even once the statewide lockdown ends, riders are not likely to return to transit for the foreseeable future. In a recent survey conducted by IBM, half of all respondents indicated that they would use transit less, or stop using it altogether.
My vision for public transportation is built on a foundation that maximizes mobility and ridership over a specific mode or coverage. It refuses to justify the expense of inefficient service that provides a bare minimum of coverage but serves few people. It’s a system that’s built with community support and it’s based on data and need, not politics. It’s one that provides transit dependent families with low-cost access and provides cities and residents a return for their investment.
