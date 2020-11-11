Millions of Minnesotans cast their votes in the 2020 general election, either on the traditional Election Day or in the unprecedented number of early and absentee ballots.. Now, the results have been calculated and the winners are in. The unofficial results are in the race for area city councils, state house and senate districts. All results will be made official once canvased and certified by the city council or county. Hennepin County cities will be canvasing their elections at noon on Friday, Nov. 13.
CHAMPLIN
Nate Truesdell and Ryan Sabas were re-elected to the Champlin City Council.
In unofficial results in Ward 3, incumbent Truesdell defeated challenger Jack Joa by a 64-35% margin. Truesdell had 1,701 votes compared to 943 for Joa.
In Ward 4, incumbent Sabas won a 63-36% decision over Sam Mwangi. Sabas had 2,003 votes and Mwangi had 1,141 votes.
DAYTON
Dennis Fisher will be the new mayor in Dayton. Fisher had 2,417 votes (58.10%), while Jonathan Mellberg received 1,728 votes (41.54%). Fisher will replace Tim McNeil.
For Dayton’s City Council, Troy Okerlund and Travis Henderson are the unofficial winners. Okerlund had 2,374 votes (35.88%), Henderson had 1,486 votes for 22.46%. Challengers Scott Salonek received 1,457 votes (22.02%) and David Fashant received 1,266 votes (19.14%).
Maple Grove
The unofficial results are in for the race for two seats on the Maple Grove City Council.
Voters were asked to elect two candidates to serve on the Maple Grove City Council. Those two candidates receiving the top votes were incumbents Kristy Barnett with 17,788 votes (31.30%) and Judy Hanson with 15,304 (26.93%).
The other candidates received the following votes: Kristy Janigo with 10,347 votes (18.31%), Hawanya Hopson with 5,236 votes (9.21%), Shirlynn LaChapelle with 4,572 votes (8.05%), and Corinna Jayasuriya with 3,331 votes (5.86%).
Osseo
The unofficial results are in the race for Osseo mayor and two seats on the City Council.
Mayor Duane Poppe has been reelected with 709 votes (49.79%). Challengers Mark Regan had 385 votes (27.04%) and Kathleen Gette had 316 votes (22.19%).
In the race for two seats on the council, voters have elected Alicia Vickerman with 790 votes (39.34%) and incumbent Harold Johnson with 711 votes (35.41%). Kenny Nelson received 474 votes (23.61%).
The city reported that 77 new voters registered on Election Day.
OSSEO SCHOOL BOARD
Heather Douglass and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones will retain their spots on the Osseo School Board. They’ll be joined by newcomers Tamara Grady and Thomas Brooks.
With 11 candidates vying for three spots in the general election, unofficial results with all precincts reporting have Grady with 19,447 (12.84%) votes, Douglass with 19,038 (12.57%) votes, and Mosqueda-Jones with 18,297 votes (12.08%). Other candidates received the following votes: Miamon Queeglay (15,645 votes), Mike Ostaffe (15,804 votes), Melody Brinkley (15,247 votes), Scott Fjellman (13,167 votes), Anthony Starks (11,862 votes), David Hallman (11,309 votes), Lerea Graham (7,013 votes), and Joseph Rabaglia (3,838 votes).
In a five-person special election race for the seat vacated by Jessica Craig, Brooks was the unofficial winner with 18,383 votes (31.55%). Other candidates were Bridget Erickson with 16,205 votes (27.81%), Kia Xiong with 9,996 votes (17.16%), Vicki Richardson with 7,686 votes (13.19%), and Khai Vang with 5,697 votes (9.78%).
District 34
District 34 includes the cities of Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove and Osseo.
The race for Senate Dist. 34 the unofficial results show that incumbent In the race for Senate District 34, Warren Limmer (R) retained his seat with a narrow victory receiving 29,339 votes (50.74%). Challenger Bonnie Westlin (DFL) received 28,439 votes (49.18%).
In the race for the House District 34A seat, the unofficial results are in. Incumbent Kristin Robbins (R) has been reelected with 16,552 votes (57.83%). Challenger Brian Raines (DFL) received 12,052 votes (42.11%).
In the House Dist. 34B, with all precincts reporting, incumbent Kristin Bahner (DFL) received 15,337 votes (53.66%) Challenger Dori Trossen (R) received 13,227 votes (46.28%).
DISTRICT 36
District 36 includes the cities of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and parts of Coon Rapids. The two incumbents were reelected to the their House and Senate seats.
In the Senate District 36 race, the unofficial results show Democrat incumbent John Hoffman defeated Republican challenger Karen Attia. Hoffman received 27,578 votes (56.34%) compared to the 21,313 votes (43.54%) for Attia.
In the race for the House District 36A seat, Democrat incumbent Zack Stephenson narrowly defeated Republican challenger Bill Maresh. Stephenson received 12,419 votes (51.33%) compared to 11,741 votes (48.53%) for Maresh.
