Voters eligible to vote in the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3 have options if they would like to cast their ballot before Election Day.
Many cities are encouraging early voting to help keep lines down and keep the community and election judges safe during the pandemic. There are several ways to vote early, which include using a mail-in ballot or voting in-person.
People interested in requesting a mail-in ballot can do so on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website: sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, to vote by mail voters need to apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. For those who have already applied for a General Election ballot, it will be mailed to out as soon as ballots become available.
Voters are reminded to read the instructions carefully.
The signature envelope might have a box for a witness to complete and sign. Due to COVID19, there is no witness requirement for registered voters for the Nov. 3 General Election. Non-registered voters will still need a witness, to indicate their proof of residence.
Voters should mail the ballot and forms back as soon as they are completed. All returned ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3.
People may also drop off their ballot envelope in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent the ballot. Voters may not drop their ballot off at their polling place on Election Day.
To find out how local cities are handling early voting, read more here.
MAPLE GROVE
The city of Maple Grove is now allowing in-person early voting by absentee ballot. Voters may go to the Maple Grove Government Center between now and Nov. 2 during regular business hours, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There will be extended early in-person voting Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The government center is also a drop off site for absentee mail ballots. Voters can drop off completed ballots at the main reception desk and in the Council Chambers, or there is a fire department trailer outside in the parking lot.
More information can be found at maplegrovemn.gov/about/elections
CHAMPLIN
Absentee voting for the General Election in Champlin has already begun. The in-person absentee voting location for the Nov. 3 General Election will be at the Champlin Ice Form, 12165 Ensign Avenue N. This is a change from the primary absentee location, and is due to COVID-19 and the need for additional space to allow for social distancing.
Hours to early vote in-person are Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be extended hours Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ice Forum will be closed on Oct. 12.
In-person absentee ballots will be available until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. With the exception that those unable to go to the polls on Election Day, as authorized under the laws governing agent delivery, can send an agent to take out a ballot until 2 p.m. and the agent must return the ballot by 3 p.m. All absentee voters can return their completed ballots to the in-person absentee voting site until 3 p.m. on Election Day.
OSSEO
The city of Osseo is allowing residents to come to City Hall to vote absentee in-person now through Nov. 2, during normal business hours. City Hall is open Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Those who choose to vote early will be required to wear a mask when voting. This mask requirement also applies to those voting on Election Day on Nov. 3.
DAYTON
In Dayton, the city is encouraging its residents to vote by mail in this year’s General Election.
City Hall will be open now through Nov. 2 for early in-person voting during regular business. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m.
For those residents wanting to vote in person, the city recommends voting at city hall during the direct balloting period from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2. City hall will be open an extra day, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for voting. Direct balloting allows residents to place their ballots directly into the ballot counter.
Social distancing will be followed during voting. If more than two people are voting at the same time, other voters will be asked to wait outside until a spot is available.
Foot traffic will go in one direction. Parking will be by the fire station where the “Vote Here” signs are located.
SIDEBAR
Voter election guides coming
The Press will be running information about candidates running for city council, school board, county board, Minnesota House and Senate, and U.S. Congressional races in upcoming editions of the paper.
The election guides will provide information on the candidates running along with answers to questions about relevant topics
• Oct. 1 — City council candidates
• Oct. 8 — County and school board candidates
• Oct. 15 — House, senate, and congressional candidates
