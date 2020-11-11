Phillips wins second term

Dean Phillips

Democrat Dean Phillips won his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives Nov. 3

According to unofficial results posted by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Phillips, who represents Congressional District 3, received 246,575 votes, or about 56%. Republican challenger Kendall Qualls received 196,550 votes, or about 44%, while 313 write-in votes were cast. Congressional District 3 includes parts of the northwestern, western and southwestern metro.

By percentage, Phillips’ margin of victory was nearly identical to his vote share in 2018, when he defeated incumbent Erik Paulsen for the seat.

As Phillips prepares for his second term, his priorities include campaign finance reform, COVID-19 response and climate action.

– Compiled by Andrew Wig

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments