Residents of District 30B will vote Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the general election to fill the Minnesota House of Representative seat for District 30B.
Incumbent Eric Lucero and Brad Kovach are on the ballot.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include a short biography of themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions belows in each statement).
The responses received include:
Eric Lucero
Biographical info:
Address: Dayton
Education: MBA from the Carlson School of Management
Occupation: Cyber Security Consultant, Small Business Owner, Licensed Real Estate Agent
Community involvement: Current State Representative for previous six years
Contact: EricLucero.com
How should the 2021 Legislature handle the budget issues and meet school and societal needs caused by COVID-19?
The Minnesota Management and Budget Office projects a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall required to be resolved next year per the Minnesota Constitution. Thousands-upon-thousands of businesses have been forced closed (many permanently) with many more thousands of hardworking Minnesotans having lost their jobs. Consequently, raising taxes is not an option during this time of economic hardship and uncertainty. Families and businesses across our great community and state are hurting that we cannot expect to resolve the budget deficit by raising taxes on their backs. Instead, the solution is government spending must be cut. Among the first places to begin cutting is the hundreds of millions of dollars that continue to be lost to confirmed waste, fraud, and abuse within the Department of Human Services (DHS) recently uncovered by the non-partisan Legislative Auditor.
Will you support the passage of a bonding bill in 2021 or 2022, if so, where should the priorities be?
The state has an obligation to maintain state owned assets and infrastructure as well as local infrastructure projects driven by state or federal mandates and I have always supported bonding for such projects. Unfortunately, every year I have served in office, local projects not meeting this criterion or that lack a statewide or regional benefit always creep into the bonding bill. I would support a bonding bill, for example, if comprised solely of statewide assets such as state college buildings, state prisons, roads and bridges transportation, and similar projects.
Brad Kovach
Biographical info:
Address: 12453 67th Street NE, Otsego, MN 55330
Education: Bachelors in Science, Biology (1987) – Middle Tennessee State University
Occupation: Biologist
Community involvement: Small business owner.
Contact information: bradformnhouse@gmail.com
How should the 2021 Legislature handle the budget issues and meet school and societal needs caused by COVID-19?
By responding with legislation that will provide funding to state and local governments to bridge public revenue shortfalls including equitable emergency status funding to schools and social programs. Emergency by the waiving school funding formulas, and other programs that disaffect greater Minnesota, low income, and communities of color.
Will you support the passage of a bonding bill in 2021 or 2022, if so, where should the priorities be?
Yes. Bonding bills translate into jobs, economic development, and improving Minnesota’s quality of life. Priorities should be on transportation, clean water, municipal and county public works, rural investment and recovery, broadband internet, and building a clean energy economy. These investments will contribute towards recovery from the COVID recession.
