In Greenfield, incumbent Mayor Brad Johnson is unopposed for a repeat two-year term. Incumbent City Councilors Kyal Klawitter and Mark Workcuff are seeking repeat four-year terms. Both are unopposed. Incumbent City Councilor Michael Erickson is unopposed in the special election for a city councilor.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include a short biography of themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions belows in each statement).
The responses received include:
MAYOR
BRAD JOHNSON
Biography -
Lifetime Minnesota resident and 16-year Greenfield resident. In eighth year as Mayor. Also served on City Council for two years. Served on Greenfield Economic Development Authority since January 2011. Founding board member of RiverWorks Community Development. Served as Vice President, Rockford-Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Member of Leadership Board of Riverwood Covenant Church for six years.
Contact - bjohnson@ci.greenfield.mn.us
Statement -
Since being elected to the City Council in 2010, I have worked hard for the citizens of Greenfield. I am most excited about the opportunities that have been created for Greenfield with the recently approved comprehensive plan. Our goals of creating a Town Center, an area of increased housing density around the school (that will be served by sewer and water), as well as establishing new tiers of housing options surrounding that area.
Our City Park was a field when I first took office. With help of many volunteers, we have been able to erect playground equipment, a memorial to our veterans and first responders, a picnic shelter, and ball field.
I am running for another term as Mayor because I want to continue the positive momentum and keep our city going in the right direction. In the near future, the City Council will update ordinances to align with zoning changes made in the newly adopted comprehensive plan. The plan casts the vision for the city for the next 10 years and beyond. We feel that we have laid out the best possible plan to allow our city to continue to be a vibrant community. My desire is that Greenfield be known for its beauty and quality of life.
My priorities will be to continue improving the image of Greenfield making our city more attractive to businesses and residents, to continue scrutinizing city budgets, spending, and contracts to find savings wherever possible. I will work with the City Council, Park Commission, and volunteers to see new amenities come to the city park.
CITY COUNCIL
KYAL KLAWITTER
Biography -
Address - 6086 76th Lane
Education - B.S. and B.A., University of Minnesota
Occupation - Owners Representative Consulting for Healthcare Development Projects
Community involvement - Served on Planning Commission. Head Coach for Rockford High School Trapshooting team since 2016. Home captain with Hearts & Hammers since 2007 (restoring home exteriors for elderly low income and veterans in Twin Cities).
Contact - kklawitter@ci.greenfield.mn.us
Answers to questions -
What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
We are currently in the city budgeting process. I think the current draft budget is in a very good place for our community. Our goals this year were to try to keep the budget fairly flat and lean out any areas we could without pushing maintenance issues down the road. In subsequent years we will have challenges to tackle regarding our street system needs and how to adequately fund them.
What are your plans for city taxes for residents?
I would like to find ways to keep taxes flat by increasing the tax base and encouraging development in order to fund additional future infrastructure and road needs.
