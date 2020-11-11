In three tight contests and one blow-out contest, the blueprint for a Hennepin County Board overhaul was drawn up Nov. 3.
During the general election, county residents voted for three new commissioners to fill three open seats on the seven-member board. Claiming victory were Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde in District 1, and political newcomer Kevin Anderson in District 7.
In District 1, Lunde led De’Vonna Pittman, the county’s disparity reduction coordinator, by 1,292 votes as of Nov. 6. Waiting for mail-in ballots to finish arriving, Lunde was not ready to declare victory and Pittman was not ready to concede. District 1 includes Crystal, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Osseo, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
The trio of new members will replace a group of predecessors who have 50 years of combined experience. Opting not to seek re-election was District 1 Commissioner Mike Opat, who is ending a 28-year run; District 6 Commissioner Jan Callison, who joined the board in 2009; and District 7 Commissioner Jeff Johnson, who also took his seat in 2009.
In District 7, Maple Grove resident Kevin Anderson, in his first attempt at elected office, defeated Rogers resident Danny Nadeau, who served as Johnson’s assistant for nine years. Anderson received 48,765 votes, 3,020 more than Nadeau. In addition to Maple Grove and Rogers, District 7 includes northwest Plymouth, Champlin, Medina and several other smaller cities in the western and northern parts of the county.
Sun Newspapers spoke with the winners to hear their thoughts on the election and their upcoming four-year terms.
Hennepin County District 1
As he prepares to take his prospective seat, at top of mind for Lunde last week was a pandemic that he said will strain the county’s budget “whether we get a vaccine or not.”
Lunde, who works as an IT manager at a manufacturing company, noted he’s been working from home since February. His concern springs from the fact the arrangement is going fine. Assuming other employers are experiencing similar results, Lunde warns that businesses might choose to cut lease costs by retaining the remote work model even after the pandemic.
The result would be increased vacancies in commercial properties – vacancies that would lead to lower rent prices and ultimately lower property values, thus generating less tax revenue for the county, said Lunde, who called his experience in business “one of the things I bring to the board.”
He also brings a different political background than the colleagues he can be expected to join. Lunde will be one of only two county commissioners not endorsed by the DFL. District 4 Commissioner Angela Conley sought the DFL’s endorsement in 2018 but did not receive it. Neither she nor Peter McLaughlin, the incumbent in that race, received the DFL stamp.
Lunde was elected mayor of Brooklyn Park in 2011 after one term on the City Council, so he has seen multiple periods of turnover and the conflicts that can result when an elected body gets a makeover.
Despite that phenomenon and Lunde’s status as a political outlier on the County Board, “once the board gets together, I think we’ll focus on our work,” Lunde said.
As he looked forward to that work during his campaign, he placed great emphasis on transportation. He supports the Blue Line extension that would bring light rail service to Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park. Additionally, he supports a project that would convert Highway 252 to a freeway as a solution to the dangerous stretch of roadway. During his campaign, Lunde has also emphasized the development of a bike trail network in his district.
Hennepin County District 7
In defeating Nadeau, Anderson topped an opponent who worked for nine years as the assistant to Johnson, who was known as a conservative voice on the board.
With the imprimatur of Johnson and lengthy experience working for the district, it would reason that Nadeau had the inside track in the race, Anderson suggested. “I think there were a lot of people that didn’t think that this race was as competitive as it was,” he said.
Now that he’s made it onto the County Board, Anderson brings priorities that include transportation investment, the enhancement of mental health services and environmental protections.
He and his fellow commissioners will have to pursue their priorities, however, under the specter of COVID-19 and the budget strain the pandemic will create. “We’re going to have to work a lot smarter, is what it’s really going to come down to,” Anderson said, noting that the financial challenges don’t change the reality that the county still has services to deliver. “I don’t think we can cut our way out of this.”
With the pandemic, Anderson was greeted with the most unique of circumstances in his first attempt at elected office. “COVID came and completely upended how we anticipate running a campaign,” he said.
Like other candidates, his campaign’s focus shifted online and relied heavily on texting and phone banking.
Unlike the conditions created by the pandemic, the messaging of Anderson’s and Nadeau’s campaigns was cordial, according to the incoming commissioner. “I feel like we both ran really clean, issue-based campaigns,” Anderson said. The two were friendly enough, he added, that they got coffee together early in the process.
That dynamic – and the election’s outcome, of course – provided Anderson a positive experience in his first foray into electoral politics. “I always wanted to find a way to serve my community,” he said, having noted the opportunity presented by the open seat this year.
“I felt that there were enough people that were looking for change that it was worth it,” Anderson said.
Three Rivers Park District
Other regional elections Nov. 3 included the Three Rivers Park District, where three current commissioners for the will return for four-year terms on the board. Their terms begin in January.
Marge Beard, Dan Freeman and John F. Gibbs were unopposed in the general election, except for a write-in candidate in District 1. According to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State, Beard, of Plymouth, received 68,761 votes, in District 1.
Audrey Britton, a communications professional, small business owner and community volunteer who lives in Plymouth, conducted a write-in campaign in the District 1 race. According to the Secretary of State, 1,653 write-in ballots were cast in the district.
District 1 includes the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetrista, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, New Hope, Orono Precincts 1, 3 and 4, Plymouth, Rockford, Rogers, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius and Wayzata.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.