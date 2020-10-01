In Albertville, incumbent Mayor Jillian Hendrickson is unopposed for a repeat two-year term. Incumbents Aaron Cocking and Walter Hudson are seeking repeat four-year terms. Both are unopposed. If they all are re-elected, they will join Rebecca Halling and Rob Olson on the City Council after Jan. 1.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include a short biography of themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions belows in each statement).
The responses received include:
CITY COUNCIL
WALTER HUDSON
Biographical information:
Address - 6027 Kalland Cir NE, Albertville, MN 55301
Education - Bachelor of Applied Science
Occupation - Manager for parcel delivery contractor
Community involvement - Incumbent city council member; former elder at Connect Church in St. Michael; STMA Hockey Association dad.
Contact - 612-720-5710
Answers to questions:
What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
Albertville has benefited from a legacy of frugal spending and wise budgetary priorities. As a result, we have no real fat to trim. We must maintain the level of service our residents have come to expect, scaling to meet inflation and the presence of continued development. I remain committed to restraining the budget to meet these needs while minimizing the burden on the taxpayer.
What are your plans for city taxes for residents?
Any levy I support will maintain our expected municipal services, minimize liabilities that might force future spikes in taxes, and impose the lowest possible burden on taxpayers. Each budget I have voted for during my service to the city has met these criteria. I will stay that course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.