Emmer reelected to 6th Congressional District

Voters in Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District overwhelming chose to send incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Emmer back to the nation’s Capitol on Election Day.

Emmer – who also serves as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee – soundly defeated DFL candidate Tawnja Zahradka by a nearly 30% margin, claiming victory with 65.7 percent of the vote, compared to Zahradka’s 34.1%. In hard numbers, Emmer had 269,010 ballots cast; while Zahradka - a former Mrs. Minnesota America and Twin Cities media personality - had 139,640 ballots cast.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic throwing voting protocols into disarray – court orders and lawsuits surrounding rules for mail-in and absentee voting persisted until Election Day – Emmer was able to claim victory shortly after 11 p.m. on election night.

“I’m honored to once again receive the support of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District for another term in Congress. I want to thank every Minnesotan who participated in our great democracy, especially those who worked and volunteered their time during this unconventional year. It’s more important than ever that we work to bring our Midwest Values to Washington and build a better future for Minnesota and our nation,”  Emmer said in a statement.

Notably, Emmer – who has been a consistent Congressional ally of U.S. President Donald Trump – garnered more support in the reliably conservative 6th District than did the president. Trump carried 58.9% of the district as compared to Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s 38.7% share of the electorate. The 6th District again bucked statewide results in the U.S. presidential election, as Minnesota as a whole went for Biden by a nearly 7 point margin, 52.4 to 45.2 percent.

Emmer – a former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate and member of the Minnesota House - has held the 6th District Congressional seat since 2015.

