Millions of Minnesotans cast their votes in the 2020 general election, either on the traditional Election Day or in the unprecedented number of early and absentee ballots.. Now, the results have been calculated and the winners are in. The unofficial results are in the race for area city councils, state house and senate districts. All results will be made official once canvased and certified by the city council or county.
Albertville
In Albertville, voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Jillian Hendrickson and incumbent City Councilors Aaron Cocking and Walter Hudson. All three were unopposed on the ballot.
Hendrickson got 4,029 votes (97.86%). She will serve a two-year term.
Cocking got 3,103 votes (50.29%), and Hudson got 2,956 votes (47.91%). They will serve four-year terms.
The above results are from both of Albertville’s precincts. A total of 86% of voters turned out to vote in this election. A total of 191 registered to vote on election day, and there were 185 new absentee registrations.
A total of 1,746 people voted on election day and 2,463 people voted by absentee ballot.
Corcoran
In Corcoran, voters elected a new mayor
. Incumbent Mayor Ron Thomas lost to challenger Thomas McKee in his quest for a two-year term. Thomas won 1,510 votes (41.45%) compared with McKee’s 2,118 (58.14%)
The regular City Council election featured incumbent Jon Bottema, George Gmach and Manoj Matthew Thomas seeking to fill two seats carrying four-year terms. Victors were Bottema with 1,996 votes (38.36%) and Thomas with 1,805 votes (34.68%). Gmach came in a close third with 1,367 votes (26.27%).
In the special City Council election, Jeremy Nichols defeated current Councilor Brian Lother to fill one seat that carries a two-year term. Nichols had 1,923 votes (59.87%) compared with 1,271 for Lother (39.57%).
Greenfield
In Greenfield, incumbent Mayor Brad Johnson was re-elected with 1,355 votes (98.19%). He was unopposed on the ballot.
Incumbent City Councilors Kyal Klawitter and Mark Workcuff were re-elected and will serve four-year terms. Workcuff garnered 1,107 votes (55.13%), and Klawitter attracted 884 votes (44.02%). Both ran unopposed. Incumbent City Councilor Michael Erickson was unopposed in the special election for a city councilor. He had 1,186 votes (98.75%).
Hanover
In Hanover, MaryAnn Hallstein and Tom Dierberger won City Council seats. They were victors in a slate of five candidates competing for the two seats.
Hallstein got 1,031 votes (35.44%), and Dierberger got 629 votes (21.62%). Losing candidates were Ed Hunter with 507 votes (17.43%), Chad Grimmer with 393 votes (13.51%) and Tim Filzen with 334 votes (11.48%).
Mayor Chris Kauffman was unopposed on the ballot. He garnered 1,301 votes (94.22%).
Medina
In Medina, four candidates competed for two seats on the City Council.
Winning candidates were former City Councilor Joseph Cavanaugh with 1,811 votes (31.83%) and Planning Commissioner Robin Reid with 1,463 votes (25.72%). Losing candidates were Planning Commissioner Peter Galzki with 1,426 votes (25.07%) and Stacia Whelan with 961 votes (16.89%). Winners will serve four-year terms.
Incumbent Mayor Kathleen Martin won her second two-year term with 2,885 votes (97.80%). She was unopposed on the ballot.
Rockford
In Rockford, former Mayor Michael Beyer lost to current Mayor Renee Hafften in the Nov. 3 General Election. Hafften drew 1,161 votes (54.97%) compared with 941 votes for Beyer (44.55%).
In the City Council election, three candidates competed to fill two seats that carry four-year terms. Incumbent Rick Martinson and newcomer Denise Willenbring were victors. Martinson garnered 1,051 votes (34.09%), and Willenbring got 1,020 votes (33.08%). Incumbent Scott Seymour was a close third with 994 votes (32.24%).
Rogers
In the city of Rogers, the mayoral race had incumbent Rick Ihli receiving the most votes with 5,112 (73.01%). Challenger Gregory Bownik received 1,850 votes (26.42%).
Two candidates were elected to the council. Those receiving the most votes were incumbent Shannon Klick with 4,401 votes (43,05%) and Kevin Jullie with 2,382 votes (23.30%). Challengers Greg Hoseth received 1,873 votes (18.32%) and Daniel Bownik received 1,504 votes (14.71%).
St. Michael
In St. Michael, two current city council members, Keith Wettschreck and Nadine Schoen, competed for the mayor’s seat. Voters chose Wettschreck. He drew 5,217 votes (56.45%), compared with 3,983 for Schoen (43.10%).
In the City Council race, six candidates competed for two seats, which come with four-year terms. Joe Hagerty and Tom Hamilton triumphed. Hagerty received 5,201 votes (34.05%)to Hamilton’s 2,954 (19.34%). Vote totals for the other candidates were 2,535 votes for Greg Zahler (16.60%), 1,938 votes for Cody Gulick (12.69%), 1,770 votes for Sara Murto (11.59%) and 826 votes for Troy Elie (5.40%).
This year, the city had an 89% voter turnout. There were 915 new registrants for both election day and early voting. The city typically sees about an 85% voter turnout for presidential elections. In 2016, voter turnout was 84%.
A total of 7,043 people voted early – either by absentee or direct balloting, accounting for 60% of voters..
District 29
In Minnesota House Dist. 29A, GOP incumbent Joe McDonald was re-elected, triumphing over DFL challenger Renee Cardarelle.
McDonald won 17,810 votes (70.28%), compared with 7,494 votes cast for Cardarelle (29.57%).
The Minnesota Senate District 29 race had DFLer Renee Chris Brazelton challenging GOP incumbent Bruce D. Anderson for his seat. Mary Murphy, of the Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis Party also ran against Anderson.
Anderson scored a convincing victory over Brazelton and Murphy. Anderson got 31,393 votes (62.08%), compared with 14,854 votes for Brazelton (29.38%) and 4,275 votes for Murphy (8.45%).
District 30
In District 30, voters reelected Republican incumbents Eric Lucero and Mary Kiffmeyer.
In the Senate District 30 Kiffmeyer was reelected with 35,457 votes (66.77%) compared to challenger Diane Nguyen’s 17,596 votes (33.14%).
In the Minnesota House District 30B race, Lucero received 18,460 votes (65.01%). Challenger Brad Kovach received 9,890 votes (34.83%).
DISTRICT 33
In the race for Senate District 33, incumbent GOP Sen. David Osmek, of Mound, was re-elected to serve a third term. He won over DFL challenger Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, Osmek earned 31,598 votes (53.97%), and Piper received 26,918 votes (45.97%).
Republican State Rep. Jerry Hertaus, of Greenfield, was re-elected to serve a fourth term representing House District 33A. According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, Hertaus earned 17,654 votes (58.04%), and Cahill received 12,750 votes (41.92%).
District 34
District 34 includes the cities of Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove and Osseo.
In a close race for Senate District 34 seat, the unofficial results show that incumbent Warren Limmer (R) received 29,339 votes (50.74%). Challenger Bonnie Westlin (DFL) received 28,439 votes (49.18%).
In the race for the House Dist. 34A seat, the unofficial results are in. Incumbent Kristin Robbins (R) has been reelected with 16,552 votes (57.83%). Challenger Brian Raines (DFL) received 12,052 votes (42.11%).
Wright county Commissioner District 4
In the race for District 4 of the Wright County Board, incumbent Michael Potter was not reelected.
In a tight race, Mary Wetter received 6,507 votes (50.90%) and Potter received 6,213 votes (48.60%).
This seat covers part of St. Michael and Albertville, Hanover, Rockford and Rockford Township.
BUFFALO-HANOVER SCHOOLS
Voters were asked to elect four candidates to the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School Board. The top four vote getters were incumbent Melissa Brings with 8,054 votes, incumbent Susan Lee with 7,044 votes, Amanda Lawrence with 6,824 votes, and Adam Bjorklund with 6,738 votes.
The other challengers included incumbent David Wilson with 5,051 votes, David Casey with 4,990 votes, Stan Vander Kooi with 3,935 votes, Bradley Elo with 3,586 votes, and Eric Ellwoods with 2,999 votes.
Rockford School Board
In the Rockford School District (Independent School District 883), three candidates ran unopposed for three seats on the Rockford School Board.
The three candidates are incumbents Amy Edwards and Jessica Johnson and newcomer Jenny Kneeland. Vote totals are Johnson with 3,099 votes (35.49%), Edwards with 2,913 votes (33.36%) and Kneeland with 2,633 votes (30.16%). The three seats come with four-year terms.
STMA Schools
There will be no change for the St. Michael-Albertville School Board.
All three seats will be filled by incumbents Drew Scherber, Hollee Saville and Kari Dwinnell. All ran unopposed. Scherber received 7,876 votes (34.85%). Saville received 7,936 votes (35.12%). Dwinnell received 6,590 votes (29.16%).
Orono Public Schools
On Nov. 3 voters in the Orono School District (ISD no. 278) narrowly rejected the School Board’s request for a new technology levy by 55 votes. Voters casting “no” ballots numbered 4,255 (50.35%), compared with 4,196 voters who cast “yes” ballots (49.65%).
In Minnesota, the state does not provide aid to school districts for technology needs. School districts ask voters to approve technology levies. Voters in a portion of Medina and Independence saw the technology referendum on their ballots.
Orono’s current technology levy is set to expire in 2021. A total annual levy of $1,039,860 provides the school district with $325 per pupil. Neighboring school districts, such as Wayzata and Minnetonka, have levies that provide from $519 to $1,416 per pupil, according to Orono School District officials.
The Orono School Board asked voters for the authority to replace the current technology levy with a new levy spanning the next 10 years. The owner of a median value home of $400,000 would have paid an additional $6.50 per month in property taxes, according to the school district. The authorization would have raised roughly $1,988,720 in taxes payable in 2021.
Because voters turned down the levy request, technology funding will have to come from the general fund. Technology needs will compete with classroom needs. “The district will be required to make difficult decisions to balance the budget,” said Superintendent Karen Orcutt.
