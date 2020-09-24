Voters eligible to vote in the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3 have options if they would like to vote before Election Day.
Many cities are encouraging early voting to help keep lines down and keep the community and election judges safe during the pandemic. There are several ways to vote early, which include using a mail-in ballot or voting in-person.
People interested in requesting a mail-in ballot can do so on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website: sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office says to vote by mail, voters need to apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. For those who have already applied for a General Election ballot, it will be mailed to out as soon as ballots become available.
Read the instructions carefully.
The signature envelope might have a box for a witness to complete and sign. Due to COVID19, there is no witness requirement for registered voters for this year. Non-registered voters will still need a witness, to indicate their proof of residence.
Voters should mail the ballot and forms as soon as they are completed. All returned ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3.
People may also drop off their ballot envelope in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent the ballot. Voters may not drop their ballot off at their polling place on Election Day.
ST. MICHAEL
Absentee voting has already begun in St. Michael. Voters can request an absentee ballot be sent to them in the mail by either going online at the city’s website or by filling out a paper application. People can call City Hall at 763-497-2041 with any questions or to have an application mailed to them.
For those receiving a ballot in the mail, voters can either mail them back per the instructions included with the ballot or drop them off at City Hall during normal business hours.
Early voting is also available in person at City Hall now through Monday, Nov. 2. City Hall is open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will also be open for voting Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Polls will be open Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day for in-person voting.
Visit the city’s website ci.st-michael.mn.us for more information.
ALBERTVILLE
The city of Albertville is allowing residential voters to vote early in-person at City Hall now through Nov. 2.
Voting will take place during regular business hours, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
CORCORAN
In Corcoran, absentee early voting is happening at City Hall now through Nov. 2 during regular business hours. Vote via absentee ballot by mail or in person for the General Election at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116 in Corcoran.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Due to continued growth, the Corcoran City Council has created an additional precinct and will be adding a polling location. Corcoran will now have three polling places for the 2020 election.
ROGERS
The absentee voting period in Rogers runs until Nov. 2. In-person absentee voting will take place at the Rogers Community Room, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Community Room will be set up to meet current social distancing guidelines.
Please remember to follow any applicable social distancing guidelines. A mask is required to enter any public building.
For more information, visit rogersmn.gov/elections
HANOVER
In Hanover, voters can vote early by absentee by requesting a ballot through their county of residence. Voters should be sure to use the correct application for the county they live in. Hennepin County is south and east of the river and Wright County is north and west of the river.
Voters may apply in person at City Hall during normal business hours, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., now through Oct. 30.
Special hours include Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. The same application can be used as the mail-in method if people want to fill it out ahead of time.
Direct balloting is similar to applying in person. The difference is the voter completes the ballot at the time of issuance and then feeds it directly into a ballot counter machine. Direct balloting applications can be completed at the time of the request.
MEDINA
Medina voters can also vote early in-person by absentee ballot now to Nov. 2. Due to COVID-19, voters are encouraged to vote absentee by mail. If necessary to vote in person, be prepared to follow county and city COVID-19 policies including wearing a face covering and maintaining proper social distancing at all times.
In-person absentee voting for the general election will be available at Medina City Hall and the Hennepin County Government Center now until Nov. 2. Medina City Hall, in the Council Chambers, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hennepin County Government Center, 300 South Sixth Street in Minneapolis, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Absentee voting will also be available at these locations Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ROCKFORD
In Rockford, absentee voting ballots will not be available at City Hall. The city does have applications for the absentee ballots on its website (city departments/city hall/election tab).
Those voters wanting to vote early can check with Hennepin County or Wright County for ballots.
GREENFIELD
Greenfield is working under the Secretary of State’s Office request that all eligible voters do vote from home this year, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
General Election - Early voting is happening now through Nov. 2. Absentee voting is done at City Hall’s front counter during normal business hours Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To request absentee ballots through the mail, visit mnvotes.org.
SIDEBAR
Voter election guides coming
The Crow River News will be running information about candidates running for city council, school board, county board, Minnesota House and Senate and U.S. Congressional races in upcoming editions of the paper.
The election guides will provide information on the candidates running along with answers to questions about relevant topics
• Oct. 1 — City council candidates
• Oct. 8 — County and school board candidates
• Oct. 15 — House, senate, and congressional candidates
