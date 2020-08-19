Here is a list of candidates who have filed for local offices in the Crow River News coverage area. The filing period closed on Tuesday, Aug. 11. These candidates will be on local ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.
ALBERTVILLE
Mayor, two-year term: Jillian Hendrickson, the incumbent, is the only person who filed.
City Council, four-year term: Current council members Aaron Cocking and Walter Hudson will both seek reelection. No other candidates have filed.
CORCORAN
Mayor, two-year term: Incumbent Ron Thomas will face off against challenger Tom McKee.
City Council, four-year term: For two open seats, the candidates will be incumbent Jon Bottema and challengers George Gmach and Manoj Mathew Thomas.
City Council, special election, two-year term: There will also be a special election to fill a seat currently occupied by Tom Anderson. Brian Lother, a council member in a different seat expiring this year, is running for the special election seat, as is Jeremy Nichols.
HANOVER
Mayor, four-year term: Chris Kauffman will run unopposed for re-election.
City Council, four-year term: Incumbent MaryAnn Hallstein will be joined on the ballot by four other candidates for two open seats on the council. Tom Dierberger, Tim Filzen, Chad Grimmer and Ed Hunter also are running. Doug Hammerseng, the other incumbent whose term expires this year, did not file to run.
LORETTO
Mayor, two-year term: Incumbent Kent Koch is running unopposed.
City Council, four-year term: for two open seats, the candidates will be incumbent Melissa Markham, Gregory Elsen and Jessa Ford.
MEDINA
Mayor, two-year term: Incumbent Kathleen Martin is the only candidate to file.
City Council, four-year term: Four candidates will be running for two spots, including former City Councilor Joseph Cavanuagh, Plannin Commissioners Peter Galzki and Robin Reid and newcomer Stacia Whelan.
ROCKFORD
Mayor, four-year term: Incumbent Renee Hafften will seek another term and will face a challenge from former Mayor Michael Beyer.
City Council, four-year term: Three candidates will seek two seats coming open this year, incumbents Rick Martinson and Scott Seymour, and challenger Denise Willenbring.
ROGERS
Mayor, two-year term: Incumbent Rick Ihli has filed for reelection and will compete with challenger Gregory Bownik.
City Council, four-year term: Four candidates have filed to run for two open seats, including current council member Shannon Klick. Also seeking a seat will be Daniel Bownik, Greg Hoseth and Kevin Jullie.
ST. MICHAEL
Mayor, two-year term: Current mayor Kevin Kasel recently announced that he has accepted a new iob that will take him out of state, so he will not be running for another term. Instead, St. Michael residents will choose between two current city council members, Keith Wettschreck and Nadine Schoen.
City Council, four-year term: Six names will appear on the ballot for two seats. Incumbent Joe Hagerty is among them, along with challengers Troy Elie, Cody Gulick, Tom Hamilton, Sara Murto and Greg Zahler.
BUFFALO HANOVER MONTROSE SCHOOL bOARD
Seven candidates are vying for four openings. They are Adam Bjorklund, Melissa Brings, Bradley Elo, Amanda Lawrence, Susan Lee, Stan Vander Kool and David Wilson.
Rockford School Board
Three candidates filed for three openings on the Rockford School Board — incumbents Amy Edwards and Jessica Johnson and newcomer Jenny Kneeland.
St. Michael Albertville School Board
Three candidates filed for three seats -- Kari Dwinnell, Hollee Saville and Drew Scherber.
WRIGHT COUNTY BOARD dIST. 4
Mary Wetter, of Buffalo, and Scott Yelle, of Rockford, are challenging incumbent Michael Potter, of Albertville for his seat. District 4 includes Rockford, Hanover, St. Michael and Albertville.
Susan Van Cleaf contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.