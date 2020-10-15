In Minnesota Senate Dist. 29, DFLer Renee Chris Brazelton and Mary Murphy, of the Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis Party are challenging GOP incumbent Bruce D. Anderson for his seat that comes with a four-year term. Dist. 29 includes Delano, Rockford, Franklin Township, Rockford Township and Montrose.
The three candidates were asked to submit biographical information and responses to two questions. Find the questions in each candidate’s statement.
Here are responses submitted by candidates:
Bruce D. Anderson
Biographical info:
Address –3222 Aadland Avenue N.E. Buffalo, MN 55313
Occupation - 30 year retired military veteran; present Minnesota State Senator Dist. 29
Community Involvement -Serves on The Functional Industries, Inc. Board of Directors and also on the Wright County Community Action Board of Directors; member of Buffalo American Legion Post 270; member of Buffalo F.F.A. Alumni Association; member of Hope Evangelical Free Church, Monticello.
Contact - 763-682-1480
I am running for Senate to strengthen policies supporting job-growth and government reform, thus creating a better tomorrow for our children and generations to come. I want to control state spending and stop job-killing tax burdens. I support structural reform in government for cost-efficiency and long-term fiscal stability.
We can improve Minnesota’s Business Climate by lowering taxes on job providers, incentivizing investment and expanding tax credits for research and development. Minnesota has the third highest corporate income tax rate nationwide. When individual income taxes are considered, they are the most volatile of taxes.
At the state level we should encourage local control for schools, and provide relief for unfunded mandates. I oppose government run health care (MNSURE and Affordable Care Act) and promote choice, completion and value in the private health care marketplace.
We need to continue to evaluate how General Fund dollars are spent on transit projects, especially as it relates to the Metropolitan Council. We also need to explore options for innovative financing solutions to fund Minnesota’s roads and bridges, because local governments are looking for not only dollars from the state but also a better means to leverage future federal transportation funding.
Top Priority will be dealing with a $2.5 Billion deficit. Top legislative issue will be meeting bonding request issues. I already have voted for the 2021 Bonding Bill once and will support that bill again.
In the early stages of COVID-19 the Legislature responded quickly to the Governor’s Health Department requests in meeting financial health care concerns. I don’t see any additional measures necessary except to get the state normal.
Chris Brazelton
Biographical info:
Address - 1154 Willowbrook Circle, Delano, MN 55328
Education - Highest level of degree,B.A. in Social Science, Summa Cum Laude
Occupation -Child Support Officer
Community involvement – Has been a part of community improvement projects in roles as Chair or President of the Delano Dream Team, GFWC of Delano, Delano United Diversity Task Force. Projects include the West Metro Business Park, Splash Pad, Riverfront signage, Riverfront Park, and many others.
Contact -brazeltonformnsenate.net
How should the 2021 Legislature handle the budget issues and meet school and societal needs caused by COVID-19?
There is no doubt that the state budget will have the same struggles as many of us after the devastating effects of COVID. Just like our own family and business budgets, we need to take a hard look at our priorities.
We must continue to build a better future for all Minnesotans. We need to fund the things that we know ensure well-being of our communities: affordable health care and post-secondary education, strong public schools in every town, safe roads and bridges, good jobs that sustain our families and give us time to care for loved ones, clean air and water for everyone, everywhere, and a public safety system that protects all of us without exception.
Will you support the passage of a bonding bill in 2021 or 2022? If so, where should the priorities be?
We must make meaningful investments in community infrastructure that will keep our communities strong, including high-speed broadband internet access, and updated utility systems that will keep Minnesota connected, expanding sustainable clean energy to keep us and our planet safe.
Our ongoing experience with the pandemic has brought these issues to the forefront like never before. Whether children are learning in a classroom or from home, access to today’s technology will prepare them for future success. Our rural communities are better served with high-speed broadband to support working from home, running the family farm and staying connected with loved ones.
One of the few benefits of the pandemic is our realization of how quickly the skies cleared and the air became more breathable because fewer people were driving on a daily basis. Working from home more often combined with clean energy will allow this to continue. We can reduce the haze from pollution as well as from forest fires brought on by climate change.
