In simpler times, the Crow River News could collect election results at the end of Election Day and promptly report likely winners of local elections and the size of voter turnout on our website, pressnews.com. Local governments certified results a couple of days later.
Yes, this newspaper reported results that were known as of 1 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, following the Nov. 3 general election. As of press time on Tuesday, Nov.10, final results of some local elections were up in the air. Many cities still were counting absentee ballots due to an unprecedented number of voters who could not make it to the polls or wanted to prevent chances of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
In Rockford, Denise Willenbring appeared to have squeaked out a victory over incumbent Scott Seymour for a City Council on Nov. 3. However, her lead was 30 votes, and absentee ballots still were being counted.
Who won Seymour’s City Council seat?
City Clerk Audra Etzel said she would not know until the City Council certifies election results on Friday, Nov. 13. Her election staff had to follow Wright County and Hennepin County rules about when absentee ballots can be counted and added to vote totals. So counting absentee ballots was a work in progress in the mean time.
Etzel also could not report the size of voter turnout, because absentee ballots still were being counted.
Most local governments will certify their election results on Friday, Nov. 13. Who won which seat might change, so stay tuned.
In Medina, Assistant City Administrator Jodi Gallup was confident enough about voter participation to say that 89% of registered voters turned out in Precinct 1A and 90% of registered voters turned out in Precinct 1B.
Medina election officials feared that the City Council Chambers in City Hall would be too small for effective social distancing of voters. Public Works crews cleared out the old Public Works Garage behind City Hall to make it usable as a polling place. The old garage had been used for storage.
In Corcoran, the city had two precincts, both voting at City Hall, in previous elections. This year, the city was divided into three precincts, with polls at separate locations. Voters were not concentrated in the same location and had more social distance.
A new era for elections is upon us – more quickly than many people had anticipated.
