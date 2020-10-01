In Hanover incumbent Mayor Chris Kauffman is unopposed in his quest for a repeat four-year term.
In the City Council election, four other candidates - Tom Dierberger, Tim Filzen, Chad Grimmer and Ed Hunter, will join incumbent Mary Ann Hallstein on the ballot. The five candidates are competing to fill two seats that carry four-year terms. The other incumbent, Doug Hammerseng is not seeking re-election.
The candidates were asked to include their thoughts in statements. Each were asked to include a short biography of themselves and their backgrounds as well as their personal and professional experiences. They were also asked to comment on two questions that were asked. (See questions belows in each statement).
The responses received include:
MAYOR
CHRIS KAUFFMAN
Biography -
Address - Hanover, MN
Education –University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management
Occupation - Manufacturing business owner for 36 years
Community involvement - Served in many leadership roles from youth soccer coach to Chair of I-94 Chamber of Commerce. Past and current board member for several non-profit organizations. In 2008 became Hanover EDA member. Ran for City Council in 2010 and Mayor in 2012.
Contact - chrisk@ci.hanover.mn.us
Answers to questions -
What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
Over the last four years City Council and staff have produced a budget that eliminates the need for borrowing while paying for needed projects like road repairs without assessing. City finances are always an important challenge and being fiscally responsible with resident’s tax dollars is taken very seriously. We feel very good that the budget we have does not need any adjustments.
What are your plans for city taxes for residents?
We have a very lean budget, so our plan is for having common sense growth be used to lower our tax rate on residents.
CITY COUNCIL
TOM DIERBERGER
Biography -
Address - 821 Kayla Lane, Hanover
Education - B.S. in Business Administration/Marketing from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska
Occupation - Owner, E Street Concept & Content / Marketing Communications
Community involvement - Longtime volunteer coach for Hanover baseball/softball and STMA basketball. Served on Hanover Youth Ball board. St. Michael Catholic Church member. Advisory Committee for St. Michael Catholic School.
Contact - thomas.dierberger@gmail.com
Answers to questions -
What adjustments, if any, should be made to the city’s budget?
In this pandemic era, all levels of government in Minnesota – from the state to counties and cities – should find ways to cut their spending. Not just their “budgets” but also their actual spending. The state’s shutdowns have harmed countless families and small businesses, and we need to realign government spending to be more commensurate with family incomes. I don’t know what that looks like yet for Hanover. It could mean just delaying some proposed investments until things start to normalize.
What are your plans for city taxes for residents?
Since my wife and I moved here 18 years ago, Hanover’s leaders have been very pragmatic in dealing with taxes and the budget, and we’ve appreciated that. I’ll be a voice for even more fiscal restraint in light of the staggering economic losses of the last six to seven months. One of my goals is to improve transparency, and make it easier for residents to see exactly where their tax money goes – whether it’s to the city, county, school district or local utilities. Hard-working citizens have a right to know what they’re paying for and why.
MARYANN HALLSTEIN
Biography-
In 1995 my parents rooted me and two younger brothers in Hanover. After moving away for college and work, I came back with my husband to raise our family almost six years ago.
Education - I have spent the last four years serving my constituents and attending as many League of Minnesota training as I can to improve on my skills and build relationships to benefit my community.
Community involvement - I have been honored to serve on the City Council and would love to for another term. Local government works. I’m directly accountable to my neighbors.
Contact - maryannh@ci.hanover.mn.us
Answers to questions -
My one goal: make choices that reflect values of residents. If developments come to Hanover I want persuasive plans that align with community standards. The comprehensive plan, available at Hanovermn.org, is the guiding document for growth and infrastructure. Lots of time was spent as a planning commission and council updating and clarifying our ordinances. We expect all residents, new or seasoned, to follow them.
For the last four years I have worked to hone the budget. Responsible stewardship means planning for the city’s true expenses over time. This allows us to not raise the tax rate while paying cash for city projects. Less waste from bonding fees and interest equals saving the taxpayers significant amounts of money. Roads are maintained with no additional assessments. I will continue to make sure we set aside enough funds to maintain our infrastructure and level of services.
ED HUNTER
My wife Trina and I built our house in 2001. We have two dogs Suni and Ava. I like to hunt, fish, garden and spend time with family and friends around a bonfire. I moved out to Hanover to live in a nice peaceful setting that’s not too far from the city. I like the small-town feel, where you have a chance of getting to know your neighbors and making new friends.
I want to be a city council member to keep Hanover on the right path of growth. A growth that keeps is citizens and businesses in mind. One of the biggest issues I see with the city of Hanover is building too fast. Hanover is a little city on the Crow River. I would like to see it stay that way. The development companies don’t always have the city of Hanover’s best interest in mind.
