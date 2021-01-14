New sub shop coming to Champlin

Sandwich fans will soon have another option in Champlin.
The Champlin City Council, in its first meeting of 2021 on Monday evening, unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a new Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich shop. The conditional use permit for the restaurant was submitted by Aimee and Chad Wetzell and would be located at 11350 Aquila Drive N. in the South Pond Center.
Erbert & Gerbert’s would fill a vacant space in the existing South Pond Center. The existing facility houses 10 businesses, including two restaurants. Current restaurants in the facility include Hudy’s Café and Mary’s Deli & Pizza.
Proposed hours for Erbert & Gerbert’s are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
In other City Council news:
APPROVED a planned unit development amendment and conditional use permit to allow outdoor storage at Pioneer Critical Power, located at 8900 and 8850 109th Ave. N.
APPROVED the process for amending the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCAA) ordinance.
Follow Champlin and Dayton news on Facebook @ChamplinDaytonPress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.