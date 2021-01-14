New sub shop coming to Champlin

Sandwich fans will soon have another option in Champlin.

The Champlin City Council, in its first meeting of 2021 on Monday evening, unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a new Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich shop. The conditional use permit for the restaurant was submitted by Aimee and Chad Wetzell and would be located at 11350 Aquila Drive N. in the South Pond Center.

Erbert & Gerbert’s would fill a vacant space in the existing South Pond Center. The existing facility houses 10 businesses, including two restaurants. Current restaurants in the facility include Hudy’s Café and Mary’s Deli & Pizza.

Proposed hours for Erbert & Gerbert’s are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

In other City Council news:

APPROVED a planned unit development amendment and conditional use permit to allow outdoor storage at Pioneer Critical Power, located at 8900 and 8850 109th Ave. N.

APPROVED the process for amending the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCAA) ordinance.

Follow Champlin and Dayton news on Facebook @ChamplinDaytonPress

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments