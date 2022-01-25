The Anoka-Hennepin School District has updated its masking guidelines for the district once more, this time using a combination of county COVID-19 case rates and individual school absence rates to determine when masks are required.
The threshold for mandating masks is now higher, but for the first time this year, the requirements also apply to secondary schools. Until now, masks have only been recommended, not required, in middle and high schools.
For masks to be required in any school, Anoka or Hennepin county case rates must exceed 50 per 10,000 during a seven-day period, and individual school absences must exceed the normal amount of absences for that month by 100%. For alternative or special programs, the absence rate must exceed the normal rate by 50%. The county case rate and the school absence rate must both meet the threshold before masks are required.
Masks are required for all staff in early childhood school settings.
The updated guidance goes into effect Jan. 31, based on data from the week of Jan. 24.
The School Board approved the measure 5-1, with Board Member Matt Audette, who has vocally opposed mask mandates, dissenting.
He said the district needs to think of means to get out of this pandemic to the point where mask mandates won’t be part of the discussion.
Board Member Jeff Simon agreed with the updated resolution, but worried the potential switching from week to week could be disruptive.
“This resolution, at least in my opinion, which I agree with, has at least a small shift to local school data,” Board Member Jeff Simon said. “That’s what we’ve been talking about for quite awhile.”
Board Member Nicole Hayes said she’s glad to see the resolution made no mention of the possibility of switching to distance learning, like some other metro area school districts have done.
“We are really committed to keeping kids in school,” Hayes said. “I believe kids do best in school. I hear from kids they want to be in school.”
The district will keep its website updated as to when masks are required at each school, Superintendent David Law said.
The district has used county-level data to determine when masks are necessary for grades K-6 since the school year began in September.
The district will continue to use county-level data as a factor, but the threshold will be higher, at 50 or more cases per 10,000. Previously the number to watch was 15 per 10,000 in either Anoka or Hennepin counties.
The week of Jan. 2 saw 159.6 cases per 10,000 in Anoka County and 185.4 cases in Hennepin County. County case rates are based on averages from the previous 14 days.
As of Jan. 17, there were 89.42 cases per 10,000 among staff and 63.04 cases per 10,000 among students districtwide.
The Minnesota Department of Health and CDC consider 50 cases per 10,000 residents to be community-wide spread, Law said.
“Once those numbers exceed 50, spikes start,” Law said.
Based on county data, if the district had implemented the 50 cases per 10,000 rule earlier, students wouldn’t have been required to wear masks until December.
The district announced a plan in December to require masks on a school-by-school or classroom-by-classroom basis when case counts were high within a certain building, but that plan was nixed before it went into effect in January.
“It is impossible to use school-level data to determine safety measures at any site in a timely fashion,” Law said.
As of Jan. 12, CDC guidance for schools states that students benefit from learning in person, rather than over a livestream or Zoom meeting.
The CDC recommends all students, staff, visitors and teachers wear masks throughout the school day to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC also recommends schools maintain 3 feet of physical distance between students, but Law said that isn’t possible within the district’s schools.
“We’ve been honest since last January that that’s something we can’t do as a safety measure,” Law said.
Students and building staff should stay home if they feel ill or have any signs of a contagious illness, according to CDC guidelines.
School-level absences
Averages for school-level absences are calculated each week. Attendance is taken every day.
A majority of absences are related to illness, rather than vacation or any other reason, Law said.
Because Mondays and Fridays have higher absence rates due to travel, the school determines a weekly average based on two mid-week days. The averages were calculated by taking pre-pandemic data in January 2020 and 2019.
For elementary schools, the percentage of absences that would meet the threshold to require masks is at least 8% in elementary schools, 11% in middle schools, 13% in high schools and 30% in alternative sites.
If those percentages are met or exceeded, masks will be required the following week if county-level data also supports the move.
Based on these percentages, all but six elementary schools would have required masks the week of Jan. 24, if the new policy had been in place. Two high schools, three middle schools and three alternative programs met the thresholds as well.
ESSER funding
A few frequent public commenters have said they worry the school may be getting Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, commonly known as ESSER, funds for requiring masks in schools.
Law said this is not true.
“There is no part of the ... ESSER funds that requires us to require masks,” Law said.
Anoka-Hennepin is required to submit what it’s doing about masks and other safety measures, but funding isn’t tied to those things.
St. Francis Area Schools has no mask requirement, and the district receives ESSER funds, Law said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.