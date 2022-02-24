New district lines shake things up

The Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel has released the Congressional, Minnesota House and Senate redistricting plans.
The district map was drastically shaken up in the Crow River News coverage area. There were numerous changes, including Rockford Township and west of Highway 55 having been absorbed into the new District 30A, which consists of Albertville to Rockford Township. Most of Champlin will now be included in Dayton and Rogers’ District 34A. Rockford’s District 29A lost Rockford Township in turn. District 37A, which represents Corcoran and Medina, has taken on a sliver of Maple Grove.
In the 3rd Congressional District and 6th Congressional District, there has been no changes in the maps in the Crow River coverage area. Senate District 30 has seen changes with Rockford Township being added as well with Maple Grove and Osseo being added into the district that also covers St. Michael and Albertville.
In addition, the redistricting plan renumbers the Senate and House districts in much of the state. The new district lines and numbers will go into effect for this fall’s election.
With District 29 keeping Rockford and gaining Clearwater, but losing Rockford Township, Sen. Bruce Anderson (R- Buffalo Township) wishes to stay committed to passing policies that will help Minnesotans afford everyday life and reduce crime in the communities that he serves.
“I am happy to retain the city of Rockford, but at the same time, I am sorry to lose Rockford Township,” Anderson said. “However, my priority right now is representing my constituents and working to address key issues facing Minnesota and our local area.”
House Rep. Joe McDonald (R- Delano) also feels the loss of Rockford Township in his Dist. 29A but is determined to keep serving the community of Rockford.
“I’m happy to have Clearwater and Clearwater Township and look forward to meeting those folks in the new area, but I’m disappointed to lose Rockford Township,” McDonald said. “I have good friends there, great relationships in the past 11 years and I’m sorry to see I’m no longer representing Rockford Township.”
Rockford Township has been redrawn into the previously known District 30B, now District 30A. This new district is represented by State Rep. Eric Lucero (R- St. Michael). District 30A includes Albertville, Elk River, Hanover, Nowthen, Otsego, Rockford Township, Saint Michael and western Oak Grove.
“I’ve had the privilege of serving the residents of the prechange House District for the last eight years representing their constitutional values and priorities,” Lucero said. “The addition of Rockford Township to the new 30A district is absolutely a great fit due to the mutually shared values of all the residents of the newly created district.”
The previous District 33A now includes Corcoran, Medina, a sliver of Maple Grove and Independence. The part of Maple Grove to the west of Interstate 94 has been redrawn into the new District 37A. House Rep. Jerry Hertaus (R- Greenfield) serves 37A
Hertaus moved from Maple Grove to Greenfield where he served as the Planning Commission Chair for seven years and it’s mayor for two years before becoming a state representative for the last decade.
“It’s ironic that the new House District 37A brings my old neighborhood into my home district that I desire to continue representing,” Hertaus said.
For more information on redistricting go to gis.lcc.mn.gov.
Breakdown of new legislative districts
The following is a brief synopsis of the district changes to go in effect with the 2022 General Election:
MN House Dist. 29A
District 29A covers Rockford, Delano, Montrose, Waverly, Howard Lake, French Lake, Kingston and Annandale. This district includes It is represented by incumbent Rep. Joe McDonald. In the redistricting 29A has lost Rockford Township, but gained Clearwater and Clearwater Township.
MN House Dist. 30A
(Was Dist. 30B, incumbent Rep. Eric Lucero-R)
This district includes Albertville, Elk River, Hanover, Nowthen, Otsego, Rockford Township, Saint Michael, and western Oak Grove. Rockford Township and west of Highway 55 has been redrawn into the new District 30A.
MN House Dist. 34A
(Was District 34A, incumbent Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove), and District 36A, incumbent Zach Stephenson-DFL)
This district includes Dayton and Rogers. Most of Champlin will now be included in this district. The far eastern side of the city, from east of Douglas Drive and south of 117th Avenue, will be included in a different district. Maple Grove has now moved to the new District 37A and District 37B. There will be no incumbent running for this seat in the election, as Robbins lives in Maple Grove.
MN House Dist. 37A
(Was District 33A, incumbent Rep. Jerry Hertaus-R)
This district includes Corcoran, Medina, a sliver of Maple Grove and Independence. The part of Maple Grove to the west of Interstate 94 has been redrawn into the new District 37A. The rest of Maple Grove is in District 37B represented by incumbent Rep. Kristin Robbins.
MN Senate Dist. 29
The district is represented by incumbent Bruce Anderson-R. This district includes Delano, Rockford, Franklin Township and Montrose. In the redistricting, this district has lost Rockford Township, but gained Clearwater and Clearwater Township.
MN Senate Dist. 30
This district includes Albertville, St. Michael, Otsego, Elk River and Hanover. Rockford Township has moved to this district.
MN Senate Dist. 34
(Was Dist. 34, incumbent Warren Limmer-R)
This district includes Dayton, Rogers, Champlin, and a portion of Brooklyn Park. The cities of Maple Grove and Osseo are now included in different districts.
MN Senate Dist. 37
(New district for Maple Grove)
This new district combines the former Dist. 33 and most of Dist. 34. Most of Maple Grove is included with this district, along with the cities of Corcoran, Medina, Greenfield, Independence and Maple Plain. Sen. Warren Limmer-R who represented Dist. 34, lives in this new district’s coverage area.
U.S. Congressional Dist. 3
This district, currently represented by Rep. Dean Phillips, encompasses all of Hennepin County from Champlin to Bloomington. Also includes Rogers, Dayton, Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, Maple Grove, Osseo, Independence and Maple Plain. There has been no changes added to Dist. 3 in the coverage area.
U.S. Congressional Dist. 6
This district, currently represented by Rep. Tom Emmer, encompasses all of Wright County. The district includes St. Michael, Buffalo, Ramsey, Andover, Albertville, Blaine, Elk River, East Bethal, Monticello, Waite Park, Watab, Rice. There has been no changes added to Dist. 6 in the coverage area.
