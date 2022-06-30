The American Indian Education program graduated 20 students from District 728 high schools, including some who took part in a more intimate ceremony complete with many Native American traditions.
This year’s event was even more special because it was held outdoors outside of the Handke Center in Elk River. With a tipi monument and a statue of a buffalo in the background, school officials were able to create a much more traditional ceremony for the six students who chose to participate in the June 6 ceremony.
Traditionally, Native people meet in a circle, preferably outside and in nature for ceremonies and other rites of passage, according to Mari Mansfield, American Indian Education Specialist who coordinates the pre-kindergarten through grade 12 program that numbers more than 200.
“It was really great to have this environment,” Mansfield said. “We were very happy how everything turned out.”
Native Americans who participated in the graduation program included:
•Richie Bray, of the White Earth Nation and Crane Clan, attended Zimmerman High School. He will be attending a community college and plans on transferring to University of Wisconsin-Stout.
•Catherine Bunker, of Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and White Earth Nation, attended Elk River High School. She will attend Dunwoody School Of Technology to earn her real estate license.
•Maggie Hale, of Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations, attended Elk River High School.
•Vaughn Lindquist, of Spirit Lake Nation, attended Rogers High School. He will be attending the University of Minnesota-Morris.
•Tylor Plaster, of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, attended Zimmerman High School. He will intern in Los Angeles with a movie studio, and will attend Anoka-Hennepin Community College.
•Caden St. Vincent, of Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, attended Rogers High School. He will travel to Alaska this summer and attend college in the fall.
Mansfield got things rolling with some opening remarks and turned it over to Michael Laughing Fox Charette, who played “Travelers” on the double drone flute. The song is about coming together. Charette is a Native American storyteller, poet and member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
James Vukeiich Kaagegaabaw, a descendant of Turtle Mountain, was the keynote speaker.
The international author and creator of the Ojibwe Word of the Day spoke to the graduates about the Seven Grandfather Teachings, which are principles of character including love, respect, bravery, truth, honesty, humility and wisdom.
He also talked to students about the medicine wheel that has been used by generations of various Native American tribes for health and healing. It embodies the Four Directions, as well as Father Sky, Mother Earth and Spirit Tree — all of which symbolize dimensions of health and the cycles of life, according to Native Voices, a website on Native People’s Concepts of Health and Illness.
He told the grads they are currently in between their youth and adulthood.
“The medicine wheel is our compass through life,” said Mansfield, the coordinator of the American Indian Education program. “It tells us where we are, where we’re going and how to be a good person.”
Kaagegaabaw has spoken all over. His mission is to inspire people to live the good life by sharing ancient wisdom to influence modern solutions through an Indigenous perspective. He is popular on Facebook (www.facebook.com/jamesvukelichkaagegaabaw) and other social media like Instagram and TikTok.
Following Vukevich’s speech, a blanket ceremony was led with Kelley Reed, Eva Heifort and Charette.
“It’s one of the most meaningful honors a Native American person receives,” Mansfield said. “It shows a great accomplishment and it’s is considered a rite of passage.
“The blanket, in a way, symbolizes the womb that we all come from and when they are wrapped in the blanket that symbolizes the love and protection they have been provided by the community.”
The outdoor program enabled Charette to lead a smudging, which is a ceremony for purifying or cleansing the spirit of negative thoughts. As the graduates walk into their next adventure, the ceremony is performed to cleanse them of any negative energy and instill them with hope, love, and resilience, said Mansfield, who also offered closing remarks.
The ceremony was followed by a reception with a meal catered by Powwow Ground. The meal included fry bread tacos and lemon bars, cupcakes and cookies for dessert. Bottled water and fruit punch were also served.
The district-wide Native American program provides students in all 19 District 728 schools bi-weekly classes as well as a connection to their heritage. The program accompanies the students throughout their school career.
The program supports the students and also the school district.
The setting for the ceremony has been coming together for years, starting in 2013 when the American Indian Education program donated a tipi to serve as a monument. A group of Native American students from Westwood Elementary School helped dedicate it in April 2013. They were Sylvia Cabak, Rayna Cabak, Karisa Dooley, Olivia Coker, Daunte Sellers, Tate Krueger, Daisy Bray and 2022 graduate Richie Bray.
