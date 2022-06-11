Nationally recognized leadership training completed by Albertville area resident

Albertville resident Nicole Lucas graduated in a class of 2022 from Partners in Policymaking, a nine-month, comprehensive training in disability law and policies. Lucas is the guardian for her twin sister, Chelsea, who is deaf and has speech difficulties. Nearly 30 years ago, Lucas’s mother, Cheryl Lucas, attended Partners and gained advocacy skills and without a support group, fought tirelessly for her sister’s education. Lucas now realizes the impact of that training.
As a guardian and special education teacher for 17 years, Lucas found the disability experts refreshing. Even researching topics on her own, Lucas realized that “each speaker made me think differently, made me inspired and feel supported.” She soon realized that the small requests she made for her sister weren’t irrational but something she deserved.
As a result of the class, Lucas is more willing to speak up and have discussions with elected officials. She frequently observes sweeping abuse and neglect that goes unreported in her contact with various programs, with little awareness of its seriousness. Based on extensive special education teacher training, she would like to educate group home and day program staff to identify learning styles and understand how individuals in their care process information.
Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities are encouraged to apply for the upcoming a comprehensive advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking. The training is free to participants.
“Our goal is that graduates gain a clear understanding of disability law and policies. The training increases their self-confidence in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they have learned to speak up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.” The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.
This highly acclaimed and finely tuned leadership training taps into national experts and utilizes group participation. Described by many as life-changing, in its 35-year history, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have become leaders in their own communities. Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children and others with disabilities.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The first session for the 2022-2023 program year is Sept. 16 -17. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes and disability issues are among the presenters. Applications fs10.formsite.com/bfSJU5/efq0pytlzr/index.html are due by July 15.
“This program is based on the belief that systems change is best brought about through the efforts of those most affected by them, and we seek to arm these individuals with the tools needed to be successful in the public policy arena,” Wieck said.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information on class expectations, or to get an application form, go to mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class40/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.