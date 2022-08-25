National Voter Registration Day is happening again this year Tuesday, Sept. 20. Since this event began 10 years ago, nearly 5 million eligible voters have been registered to vote.

Is someone among the nearly 4 million citizens who turned 18 this year? Did someone recently move or change their name? Has someone not voted in the last four years? If anyone answered “yes” to any of these questions, then National Voter Registration Day is the perfect time to update their registration.

Tags

Load comments