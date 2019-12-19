The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project is wrapping up construction for the winter months.
MnDOT cited the following work that’s been complete:
• Built temporary lanes to prepare for next year’s road resurfacing and widening of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater.
• Began to replace the Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge in Albertville.
• Began work on the Hwy 241 loop ramp in St. Michael.
What to expect over winter:
Crews will wrap up some final activities through January 2020; however, major construction activities are done for the year. Some of the work through January includes:
St. Michael to Albertville:
• Barriers near the Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge will remain in place over the winter. Other adjustments may occur to accommodate winter construction on the Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge.
Monticello to Clearwater.
• Crews will work on the shoulders along I-94 between Hwy. 25 and Hwy 24. Intermittent shoulder closures will occur.
The work zone speed signs will remain in effect while crews complete the work. Please continue to drive slowly and cautiously through the work zone.
What to expect in 2020:
In spring 2020, MnDOT will:
• Resurface and widen I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater
• Replace the Hwy 241 bridge over I-94 and construct a roundabout on Hwy 241 at O’Day Ave. in St. Michael
• Replace I-94 bridges over Wright Co. Rd. 19 in Albertville
This project will improve 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.
For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.
